Atlanta Falcons vs. Cincinnati Bengals odds: NFL Week 7 point spread, moneyline, total

The Atlanta Falcons and Cincinnati Bengals play on Sunday in a game on the NFL Week 7 schedule .

The Bengals are a 5.5-point favorite , according to Tipico Sportsbook .

The Bengals are -250 on the moneyline in the game, which will be played at Paycor Stadium in Cincinnati.

The Falcons are +205.

The over/under for the game is set at 47.5 points.

The Falcons are coming off a 28-14 win against the San Francisco 49ers.

The Bengals beat the New Orleans Saints, 30-26.

These teams did not play each other last season.

The NFL Week 7 game is scheduled to kick off at 10 a.m. MST Sunday and can be seen on Fox.

