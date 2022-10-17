Read full article on original website
Harvest Seasonal Grill & Wine Bar to open in Collegeville November 8th, 2022
Restaurateur Dave Magrogan is preparing to open his ninth Harvest Seasonal Grill & Wine Bar, this one to be located at 51 Town Center Drive within the Providence Town Center in Collegeville, PA, in the former Champp’s space. The expansive 8,000-square-foot outpost – the first new restaurant Dave Magrogan will open since the pandemic began, is set to open November 8, 2022.
Car Dealership Chain Opens Their Latest Showroom in Fairless Hills
The car dealership will be a new spot for Bucks County residents to find their next ride. A popular car dealership chain just opened one of their latest locations in Bucks County, with a family-fun event kicking off their first day. Staff writers at MyChesCo wrote about the new showroom.
Conshohocken Shop Carries Long-Forgotten Candy Classics to Introduce to 2022 Trick-or-Treaters
Looking for something out of the ordinary to dole out on Halloween night? Edwards Freeman Nut Company in Conshohocken has it.Image via iStock. The Halloween candy-dispensing routine has gotten, well, routine: Doorbell rings. Adult opens. Costumed characters (“Oh, another Elsa! How cute!”) hold out sacks. *plop-plop.* “Thank you!” Onward.
Grand Opening of New Distillery in Morrisville, PA October 29th
There's a new distillery opening in Morrisville (Bucks County) that you're going to want to check out. It's Ashlynn Distillery on the Canal (cool name, isn't it?) and its Grand Opening is Saturday, October 29th. It's bound to become a fast hot spot with its featured spirit, Summerseat Vodka, five...
Lifestyle shop “The Meanings of Things” open in New Hope
Lifestyle shop “The Meanings of Things” is now open at 19 N. Main St. in New Hope. The store offers “quality lifestyle goods thoughtfully designed and curated for everyday rituals and traditions,” said owner Emily Paben of Doylestown. The store offers a mix of home, art, books, wellness, paper goods, accessories, and more. Visit online and on social media.
Shenandoah Woods Updates
Board of Supervisors is happy to report demolition of the housing at Shenandoah Woods is well underway!. Thank you to the Bucks County Redevelopment Authority for being our partners in this important project!”
Venditore by Giordano Opens in Rittenhouse Square
Marcello Giordano has opened Venditore by Giordano at 1845 Walnut Street, across from Rittenhouse Square. The 3,200 square foot Italian market + café fills the space vacated by Joe Coffee and festoons the sidewalk with beautiful, colorful fresh produce and plants for sale and café seating that will span the frontage of the premier Rittenhouse office building.
This Bucks County Boutique Specializes in Philly Sports Shirts, Other Vintage-Style Items
A Bucks County fashion boutique is offering array of Philadelphia sports merchandise to locals and visitors alike. Vittoria Woodill wrote about the local clothing store for CBS News Philadelphia. Monkey’s Uncle, located at 123 South Main Street in Doylestown, is offering a wide range of shirts that bear vintage and...
Seniors enjoying nature indoors
Oxford Enhanced Senior Living, a personal care community in Langhorne, is connecting its residents to nature by launching an indoor gardening program, Eldergrow’s D-I-Y Culinary Herb Garden. Eldergrow offers therapeutic gardening programs to seniors in residential and skilled communities. Through this new partnership, Oxford’s residents are able to nurture...
Foodies Will Adore Haddonfield, NJ’s New and Inventive Brunch Spot
The best thing just happened. A breakfast/brunch spot I adore in Philly, but can't often get to, just opened a new location in Haddonfield, New Jersey! Let me tell you all about it. It's called Cafe Lift. Its original location is on 13th Street in Philly, just off Vine Street....
HOLY GUACAMOLE! Millions of Free Avocados to Be Distributed Starting Wednesday
Due to a massive surplus of Avocados in South America, there are literally millions of perfectly edible avocados at risk of going to waste right here in the Philadelphia area. Sharing Excess, is not going to let that happen. Sharing Excess, an organization collects and distributes excess food, is giving...
Community welcomes new sweet treat to town
On Oct. 14, a new place to get sweet treats opened in Nassau Park Pavilion. The cookie chain known as Crumbl Cookies has taken the United States by storm, and has now found a home in New Jersey. Crumbl Cookies originally got its start when cousins Jason McGowan and Sawyer...
Montco-Adjacent Locale Rumored to Be the Next Location of an Amazon Fresh Market
A new Amazon Fresh location in Bensalem will benefit grocery shoppers in northeastern Montgomery County. A new Amazon Fresh location is rumored to be making its home in Bucks County soon, the latest food store to make its way into the area. Dino Ciliberti wrote about the new grocer for the Bensalem Patch.
Intravenous Hydration Brand Plunges into Horsham as First Pa. Expansion Site
Live Hydration Spa, an Omaha-centered brand that supplies intravenous therapies for general health purposes, has chosen Horsham as the location of its first Pa. site. Its treatments involve the introduction of electrolytes directly into clients’ bloodstreams through an intravenous line. The brand seeks to ensure that the specific injectable addresses a patient’s acute symptom. Or it can be used for short-term (boosting athletic performance) or long-term (maintaining optimal health) purposes.
Removed: Former Diner on Rt. 412 Near Hellertown
A long-time favorite restaurant among many Hellertown area residents, the former Chris’s diner on Rt. 412 in Bethlehem, has been removed from its site to make way for a Wawa convenience store and gas station that was approved by city planners last year. A popular pit-stop for truck drivers...
In Addition to Their Popular Drinks, You Can Now Buy Burgers, Fries at this Bucks County Cafe
A popular cafe in Bucks County just announced that they will be offering a variety of new food items to their faithful customers. Pretty Bird Coffee, located at 7 South Main Street in Yardley, has just announced a new joint food stop to be added to their cafe: Pretty Bird Smash Burgers.
This Bucks County Catholic School Just Inducted a New Group of Students Into a Major Honors Society
The Catholic school inducted a large group of students to an honors society.Image via Archbishop Wood Catholic High School. A school in Bucks County just inducted a large group of students into one of the most well-respected honors societies around.
Famous Crabcake To-Go Store Replacing Factory Donuts in Newtown, PA
If not, you'll have the chance when his gourmet to-go store opens in the Village of Newtown Shopping Center. It will be the first in Pennsylvania. Word is from a local foodie Facebook group that it's taking the spot once occupied by Factory Donuts. Here's a little background:. Robert Sliwowski...
Across the River from Bucks County, This Vintage Store is a Great Destination for Locals and Visitors
The New Jersey shop is a unique location for vintage clothing.Image via Bear Bone Vintage. Just a walk over a bridge from Bucks County, a vintage store in a nearby town is full of incredible clothing and oddities for all customers. Erica Moody wrote about the unique spot for Philadelphia Magazine.
Bristol Township’s Fall Festival rescheduled
Due to inclement weather, the Fall Festival at the Bristol Township Municipal Park has been rescheduled to Saturday, Oct. 22. Bristol Township Parks and Recreation and the Bristol Township Senior Center are hosting the festival at the Bristol Township Municipal Park, 2501 Bath Road, Bristol, from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.
