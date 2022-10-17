ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Newtown, PA

Marilyn Johnson

Harvest Seasonal Grill & Wine Bar to open in Collegeville November 8th, 2022

Restaurateur Dave Magrogan is preparing to open his ninth Harvest Seasonal Grill & Wine Bar, this one to be located at 51 Town Center Drive within the Providence Town Center in Collegeville, PA, in the former Champp’s space. The expansive 8,000-square-foot outpost – the first new restaurant Dave Magrogan will open since the pandemic began, is set to open November 8, 2022.
COLLEGEVILLE, PA
buckscountyherald.com

Lifestyle shop “The Meanings of Things” open in New Hope

Lifestyle shop “The Meanings of Things” is now open at 19 N. Main St. in New Hope. The store offers “quality lifestyle goods thoughtfully designed and curated for everyday rituals and traditions,” said owner Emily Paben of Doylestown. The store offers a mix of home, art, books, wellness, paper goods, accessories, and more. Visit online and on social media.
NEW HOPE, PA
warminstertownship.org

Shenandoah Woods Updates

Board of Supervisors is happy to report demolition of the housing at Shenandoah Woods is well underway!. Thank you to the Bucks County Redevelopment Authority for being our partners in this important project!”
WARMINSTER, PA
Marilyn Johnson

Venditore by Giordano Opens in Rittenhouse Square

Marcello Giordano has opened Venditore by Giordano at 1845 Walnut Street, across from Rittenhouse Square. The 3,200 square foot Italian market + café fills the space vacated by Joe Coffee and festoons the sidewalk with beautiful, colorful fresh produce and plants for sale and café seating that will span the frontage of the premier Rittenhouse office building.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Langhorne - Levittown Times

Seniors enjoying nature indoors

Oxford Enhanced Senior Living, a personal care community in Langhorne, is connecting its residents to nature by launching an indoor gardening program, Eldergrow’s D-I-Y Culinary Herb Garden. Eldergrow offers therapeutic gardening programs to seniors in residential and skilled communities. Through this new partnership, Oxford’s residents are able to nurture...
LANGHORNE, PA
theridernews.com

Community welcomes new sweet treat to town

On Oct. 14, a new place to get sweet treats opened in Nassau Park Pavilion. The cookie chain known as Crumbl Cookies has taken the United States by storm, and has now found a home in New Jersey. Crumbl Cookies originally got its start when cousins Jason McGowan and Sawyer...
PRINCETON, NJ
MONTCO.Today

Intravenous Hydration Brand Plunges into Horsham as First Pa. Expansion Site

Live Hydration Spa, an Omaha-centered brand that supplies intravenous therapies for general health purposes, has chosen Horsham as the location of its first Pa. site. Its treatments involve the introduction of electrolytes directly into clients’ bloodstreams through an intravenous line. The brand seeks to ensure that the specific injectable addresses a patient’s acute symptom. Or it can be used for short-term (boosting athletic performance) or long-term (maintaining optimal health) purposes.
HORSHAM, PA
sauconsource.com

Removed: Former Diner on Rt. 412 Near Hellertown

A long-time favorite restaurant among many Hellertown area residents, the former Chris’s diner on Rt. 412 in Bethlehem, has been removed from its site to make way for a Wawa convenience store and gas station that was approved by city planners last year. A popular pit-stop for truck drivers...
BETHLEHEM, PA
buckscountyherald.com

Bristol Township’s Fall Festival rescheduled

Due to inclement weather, the Fall Festival at the Bristol Township Municipal Park has been rescheduled to Saturday, Oct. 22. Bristol Township Parks and Recreation and the Bristol Township Senior Center are hosting the festival at the Bristol Township Municipal Park, 2501 Bath Road, Bristol, from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.
