Bushland rises to No. 2, Tascosa and Canyon also rise in DCTF rankings

By Shawn Moran, Amarillo Globe-News
 3 days ago
The latest release of Dave Campbell's Texas Football high school football rankings had seven teams from the Panhandle included in the top 10 of their respective classes.

Tascosa (6-1) rose up one spot and is ranked No. 8 in the Class 5A Division I rankings following its bye week. The Rebels return to the field this Thursday night against Caprock at Dick Bivins Stadium.

Canyon (7-0) remained unbeaten after a 32-0 throttling of Hereford and rose up one spot to No. 8 heading into a heated rivalry matchup against Randall on Friday night.

Bushland (8-0) rose up two spots, for the second week in a row, up to No. 2 following a 68-0 shutout win on the road against River Road. The Falcons have outscored their two district opponents 102-0 in the last two weeks.

Canadian (5-2) stayed steady at No. 4 in the Class 3A Division II rankings following a one-sided 42-3 victory over Spearman. The Wildcats next challenge will be against Friona on Friday night.

Stratford (7-0) maintained its spot at No. 6 following a thrilling 40-35 win over District 1-2A Div. I rival Panhandle. The Elks hit the road to challenge the Sanford-Fritch Eagles this week.

Wellington (6-1) also did not rise or fall this week, standing pat at No. 3 in the Class 2A Division II rankings. The Skyrockets have defeated their last two opponent 86-0 following a 50-0 win against Memphis. Wellington will battle District 2-2A Div. II rival Wheeler this week.

Happy (6-1) once again stayed at No. 6 in the Class 1A Six-Man Division I rankings following a 78-38 victory over Lubbock Kingdown Prep. The Cowboys will face Nazareth this week in one of the most anticipated six-man games of the season.

The Silverton Owls (5-3) fell from their spot at No. 10 of the Class 1A Six-Man Division II rankings after suffering a 54-52 loss to Groom.

CLASS 6A — 1. Galena Park North Shore (7-0), 1; 2. Austin Westlake (7-0), 2; 3. Duncanville (6-0), 3; 4. Southlake Carroll (7-0), 4; 5. Katy (7-0), 5; 6. Denton Guyer (7-0), 6; 7. Humble Atascocita (6-1), 7; 8. Cibolo Steele (7-0), 8; 9. Allen (6-1), 9; 10. Arlington Martin (6-1), 10; 11. DeSoto (6-1), 11; 12. Spring Westfield (6-1), 12; 13. Alvin Shadow Creek (7-0), 13; 14. Highland Park (7-0), 14; 15. San Antonio Brennan (6-1), 15; 16. Prosper (6-1), 18; 17. Dripping Springs (6-1), 16; 18. Austin Vandegrift (6-1), 17; 19. Trophy Club Byron Nelson (7-0), 22; 20. Rockwall (7-1), 20; 21. Klein Collins (7-0), 21; 22. North Crowley (7-0), 23; 23. New Caney (7-0), 24; 24. Round Rock (6-1), 19; 25. Humble Summer Creek (4-3), 25

CLASS 5A DIVISION I — 1. Longview (7-0), 1; 2. Mansfield Timberview (7-0), 2; 3. College Station (6-1), 3; 4. Aledo (6-2), 5; 5. Port Arthur Memorial (7-0), 4; 6. Frisco Reedy (8-0), 7; 7. Lancaster (5-2), 8; 8. Amarillo Tascosa (6-1), 9; 9. Midlothian (7-0), NR; 10. PSJA North (7-0), NR

CLASS 5A DIVISION II — 1. Argyle (7-0), 1; 2. Fort Bend Marshall (6-1), 2; 3. Liberty Hill (7-1), 3; 4. Texarkana Texas High (6-1), 4; 5. Grapevine (6-1), 5; 6. Montgomery Lake Creek (8-0), 7; 7. Midlothian Heritage (6-1), 6; 8. Alamo Heights (6-1), 9; 9. South Oak Cliff (4-3), 10; 10. Lovejoy (5-2), NR

CLASS 4A DIVISION I — 1. Stephenville (7-0), 1; 2. China Spring (7-1), 2; 3. Corpus Christi Calallen (8-0), 3; 4. Boerne (7-0), 4; 5. Anna (7-0), 5; 6. Celina (6-1), 6; 7. Lumberton (6-1), 7; 8. Canyon (7-0), 9; 9. Kilgore (6-2), 10; 10. Tyler Chapel Hill (5-2), NR

CLASS 4A DIVISION II — 1. Carthage (8-0), 1; 2. Gilmer (6-0), 2; 3. Cuero (6-1), 3; 4. Silsbee (7-0), 4; 5. Bellville (8-0), 5; 6. Wimberley (7-0), 6; 7. Texarkana Pleasant Grove (5-2), 7; 8. Wichita Falls Hirschi (4-2), 8; 9. Glen Rose (6-1), 9; 10. Aubrey (6-2), 10

CLASS 3A DIVISION I — 1. Franklin (7-0), 1; 2. Bushland (7-0), 4; 3. Grandview (6-1), 3; 4. Malakoff (7-1), 5; 5. Hitchcock (8-0), NR; 6. Columbus (7-1), 2; 7. Llano (8-0), 8; 8. Cameron Yoe (5-2), 9; 9. Brock (3-4), 10; 10. Lorena (6-2), NR

CLASS 3A DIVISION II — 1. Gunter (6-0), 1; 2. Holliday (7-0), 2; 3. Newton (7-1), 3; 4. Canadian (5-2), 4; 5. Bells (5-2), 5; 6. West Rusk (5-2), 6; 7. Poth (6-1), 7; 8. Palmer (7-0), 8; 9. Lexington (7-0), 9; 10. Wall (6-1), 10

CLASS 2A DIVISION I — 1. Timpson (7-0), 1; 2. Hawley (7-0), 2; 3. Crawford (7-0), 3; 4. Shiner (7-1), 4; 5. Refugio (6-1), 5; 6. Stratford (7-0), 6; 7. Tolar (7-0), 7; 8. Cisco (7-1), 8; 9. Centerville (5-2), 9; 10. Coleman (6-2), 10

CLASS 2A DIVISION II — 1. Mart (7-0), 1; 2. Burton (7-0), 2; 3. Wellington (6-1), 3; 4. Wink (7-0), 4; 5. Chilton (7-0), 5; 6. Price Carlisle (7-0), 6; 7. Santo (7-0), 7; 8. Albany (5-2), 8; 9. Granger (6-1), 9; 10. Milano (6-0), NR

CLASS 1A DIVISION I — 1. Abbott (5-0), 1; 2. Westbrook (6-1), 2; 3. May (7-0-1), 3; 4. Jonesboro (7-1), 4; 5. Rankin (6-1), 5; 6. Happy (6-1), 6; 7. Garden City (6-1), 7; 8. Irion County (6-0), 8; 9. Gordon (7-0), 9; 10. Medina (6-0), 10

CLASS 1A DIVISION II — 1. Benjamin (5-0), 1; 2. Cherokee (6-0), 2; 3. Balmorhea (5-1), 3; 4. Oglesby (7-0), 4; 5. Richland Springs (4-1), 5; 6. Loraine (6-1), 6; 7. Sanderson (7-0-1), 7; 8. Whitharral (7-1), 8; 9. Rising Star (5-1), 9; 10. Bluff Dale (5-10), NR

