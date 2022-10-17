Is Chris Olave playing Thursday night? Fantasy injury update for Saints-Cardinals Thursday Night Football

Ryan Neal (S – SEA): 0% rostered on Yahoo. Ryan Neal is catching fire. He recorded six solos, one assist, one sack, one tackle for loss, one pass defended, and one forced fumble in Week 6 against the Arizona Cardinals and is quickly becoming one of the better DB2 options. He could be in the DB1 discussion with another strong week or two, so fantasy managers need to act now to avoid disappointment. Neal has replaced Josh Jones in the Jamal Adams role in this defense and should be put in position to be one of the top options at the position going forward. Neal is a strong DB2 option for a neutral Week 7 matchup against the Los Angeles Chargers. Make the add wherever available.

1 DAY AGO