Is Chris Olave playing Thursday night? Fantasy injury update for Saints-Cardinals Thursday Night Football

Read full article on original website
Related
ng-sportingnews.com
Week 7 Fantasy Football Lineup Advice: Ace your start ‘em, sit ‘em decisions on Tua Tagovailoa, Melvin Gordon, Chase Claypool & more with RotoBaller’s “Who to Start?” tool
No Bills, no Rams, no Vikings, and no Eagles -- wait, this isn't what we signed up for on draft day, is it? Fortunately, the experts at RotoBaller are allowing Sporting News Fantasy readers free access to their exclusive “Who to Start?” advice tool to help with your tough Week 7 fantasy lineup decisions.
fantasypros.com
J.K. Dobbins Injury: Fantasy Football Waiver Wire Replacement Targets (Week 7)
With the injury to J.K. Dobbins, fantasy football managers are left with a void on their roster. Let’s check out the extent of the injury and players you can target on your waiver wire this week. If you want to dive deeper into fantasy football, be sure to check...
ng-sportingnews.com
NFL trade deadline targets: Christian McCaffrey to 49ers, Brian Burns to Eagles and one move every team should make in 2022
The 2022 NFL midseason trade deadline is set for 4 p.m. ET on Tuesday, Nov. 4. Some playoff-bound teams should be looking for a move to improve their Super Bowl chances. Losing teams headed to high picks in the 2023 draft should explore improving their capital. Last year, the Rams...
fantasypros.com
Week 7 IDP Waiver Wire Pickups (2022 Fantasy Football)
Ryan Neal (S – SEA): 0% rostered on Yahoo. Ryan Neal is catching fire. He recorded six solos, one assist, one sack, one tackle for loss, one pass defended, and one forced fumble in Week 6 against the Arizona Cardinals and is quickly becoming one of the better DB2 options. He could be in the DB1 discussion with another strong week or two, so fantasy managers need to act now to avoid disappointment. Neal has replaced Josh Jones in the Jamal Adams role in this defense and should be put in position to be one of the top options at the position going forward. Neal is a strong DB2 option for a neutral Week 7 matchup against the Los Angeles Chargers. Make the add wherever available.
ng-sportingnews.com
NFL Week 7 Weather Updates: Mild wind, rain in forecast could affect fantasy start 'em, sit 'em decisions
Fantasy football owners have an unforgiving set of bye weeks and mounting injuries to deal with this weekend, so the last thing they need is wind or rain causing further issues. Fortunately, the Week 7 NFL weather forecast is pretty ideal outside of a couple of mild worries. RotoGrinders' meteorologist Kevin Roth is here to help us break down the weather updates you need to know ahead of your start 'em sit 'em decisions.
ng-sportingnews.com
FanDuel Picks Week 7: Best NFL DFS lineup advice for daily fantasy football tournaments
Week 7 features another solid 11-game NFL DFS main slate on Sunday afternoon. Our Week 7 FanDuel lineup has a couple of standout stars at RB and WR, along with a surging value defense that had an excellent performance last week at Green Bay. We also have Dak Prescott in our lineup, who is back on the field after missing the past five games with a thumb injury.
ng-sportingnews.com
Fantasy Injury Updates: Latest news on Keenan Allen, Rashod Bateman, Jahan Dotson affecting Week 7 WR rankings
With Week 7 of the NFL season now on the horizon, fantasy football owners are checking the latest injury reports to see who could play this weekend and who they might have to sit. This week, we have three key WRs (Keenan Allen, Rashod Bateman, and Jahan Dotson) who are all ailing with lower body injuries and could potentially be game-time decisions leading up to kickoff on Sunday afternoon. If any of these wide receivers sit out in Week 7, owners will have to dig deep on the waiver wire to find viable fill-ins.
ng-sportingnews.com
NFL DFS picks Week 7: Best sleepers, value players for FanDuel, DraftKings lineups
With six weeks in the NFL season's rear-view mirror, the worst of the bye weeks is upon us. The Bills, Eagles, Rams, and Vikings all have Week 7 off, which drastically reduces the number of studs across our NFL DFS player pools. But that's OK! We search for FanDuel and DraftKings sleepers and value picks every week so we can afford the high-priced daily fantasy football studs who earn their high salaries more often than not.
ng-sportingnews.com
Ben Roethlisberger thought Tom Brady 'didn't want to be out there' vs. Steelers: 'There's no way he's enjoying this'
Ben Roethlisberger was on hand for the Steelers' shocking 20-18 win over the Buccaneers in Week 6. The retired Pittsburgh quarterback watched from a suite as his former team was able to mount an excellent defensive effort and get after Tom Brady frequently to pull off the upset. Roethlisberger was...
ng-sportingnews.com
Week 7 Fantasy Sleepers: Latavius Murray, Wan'Dale Robinson, Greg Dulcich among potential breakouts
Every season, there are one or two bye weeks that are particularly brutal for fantasy football owners. Week 7 is one of those weeks. With the Rams, Bills, Eagles, and Vikings taking a break, fantasy owners in 12-team leagues will be down four potential starting QBs (including two of the top three), four starting RBs, seven starting WRs (including the top three), four potential starting TEs, and at least three starting D/STs. Yes, our fantasy sleeper picks are needed more than ever, but it's not easy finding undervalued players like Latavius Murray, Wan'Dale Robinson, and Greg Dulcich, who are legit factors in start 'em, sit 'em debates this week.
ng-sportingnews.com
Why LeBron James' far-fetched Tom Brady football analogy makes zero sense for Lakers
The parallels between LeBron James and Tom Brady are obvious. All-time legends in the conversation for greatest of all-time. High IQ leaders who rank among the smartest ever in their respective sports. Age-defying champions who refuse to bend the knee to Father Time. The Venn diagram for James and Brady...
ng-sportingnews.com
Fantasy Football Trade Advice: Lamar Jackson, Ezekiel Elliott among top buy-low, sell-high candidates heading into Week 7
Six weeks are in the books, and fantasy football owners should have a good idea of where their teams stand in the overall landscape of their leagues. With the byes in full force (Bills, Rams, Vikings, Eagles this week -- ouch) and injuries never ceasing, now's the time to scour other rosters for trade targets and start offering up some deals. FantasyPros is here to help with tips and trade advice in their Week 7 Stock Watch that includes Alvin Kamara, Darrell Henderson Jr., Travis Etienne Jr., JuJu Smith-Schuster, Lamar Jackson, and Ezekiel Elliott, among others.
ng-sportingnews.com
Why Cowboys' Jerry Jones said 'don't f— with me' to Patriots' Robert Kraft at NFL owners meeting
There was some unexpected drama at the NFL owners' meeting on Tuesday, and it stemmed from a vote on Roger Goodell's contract status. As ESPN's Seth Wickersham and Don Van Natta Jr. report, the NFL's 32 owners held a vote to determine whether the league's compensation committee would be able to negotiate a new contract with Goodell. The NFL's commissioner had previously signed a five-year extension in 2017 that runs through 2024.
ng-sportingnews.com
Kliff Kingsbury contract details: Cardinals head coach locked into Arizona after extension
The Cardinals took a big swing when they hired Kliff Kingsbury as their next head coach. Certainly, such a swing would allow for a little bit of faith, some patience — and a nice chunk of change. Kingsbury took the Cardinals job after spurning USC in 2019. He made...
ng-sportingnews.com
Odell Beckham Jr. rumors: Chiefs emerge as 'strong contender,’ WR responds cryptically to Dez Bryant's 'Bills or Chiefs' tweet
It seems that Odell Beckham Jr. may soon have a landing spot, and it's looking like one of the frontrunners to obtain his services is an AFC club. KPRC 2 Houston's Aaron Wilson reports that the Chiefs are viewed as a "strong contender" for Beckham's services. Wilson also said that...
ng-sportingnews.com
Aaron Rodgers wants to simplify Packers' offense while Matt LaFleur preaches execution: 'I don't know what that means'
The Packers offense is at a crossroads six games into the season. And quarterback Aaron Rodgers and coach Matt LaFLeur have differing opinions on how to proceed. Following Green Bay's 27-10 loss to the Jets on Sunday — a game in which Rodgers completed 26 of 41 passes for 246 yards and a score — the signal-caller said the team needed a simpler approach to reduce mistakes and miscues on offense.
ng-sportingnews.com
How long is Zach LaVine out? Knee injury timeline, return date, latest updates on Bulls star
Lonzo Ball isn't the only member of the Bulls nursing an injury entering the 2022-23 season. Prior to the team's season-opener against the Heat, the Bulls listed Zach LaVine as questionable on the injury report. He was later ruled out and is said to be at risk of missing multiple games to start the season.
ng-sportingnews.com
Aaron Ekblad injury update: How long will the Panthers top defenseman miss with lower-body injury?
Panthers general manager Bill Zito announced on Wednesday that defenseman Aaron Ekblad will be placed on long-term injured reserve with a lower-body injury. It is not a season-ending situation, but it is should keep him out of the lineup for the foreseeable future. Ekblad was hurt during Florida's contest on...
Comments / 0