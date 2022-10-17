ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arizona State

Is Chris Olave playing Thursday night? Fantasy injury update for Saints-Cardinals Thursday Night Football

By Matt Lutovsky
ng-sportingnews.com
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 0

Related
ng-sportingnews.com

Week 7 Fantasy Football Lineup Advice: Ace your start ‘em, sit ‘em decisions on Tua Tagovailoa, Melvin Gordon, Chase Claypool & more with RotoBaller’s “Who to Start?” tool

No Bills, no Rams, no Vikings, and no Eagles -- wait, this isn't what we signed up for on draft day, is it? Fortunately, the experts at RotoBaller are allowing Sporting News Fantasy readers free access to their exclusive “Who to Start?” advice tool to help with your tough Week 7 fantasy lineup decisions.
fantasypros.com

Week 7 IDP Waiver Wire Pickups (2022 Fantasy Football)

Ryan Neal (S – SEA): 0% rostered on Yahoo. Ryan Neal is catching fire. He recorded six solos, one assist, one sack, one tackle for loss, one pass defended, and one forced fumble in Week 6 against the Arizona Cardinals and is quickly becoming one of the better DB2 options. He could be in the DB1 discussion with another strong week or two, so fantasy managers need to act now to avoid disappointment. Neal has replaced Josh Jones in the Jamal Adams role in this defense and should be put in position to be one of the top options at the position going forward. Neal is a strong DB2 option for a neutral Week 7 matchup against the Los Angeles Chargers. Make the add wherever available.
ng-sportingnews.com

NFL Week 7 Weather Updates: Mild wind, rain in forecast could affect fantasy start 'em, sit 'em decisions

Fantasy football owners have an unforgiving set of bye weeks and mounting injuries to deal with this weekend, so the last thing they need is wind or rain causing further issues. Fortunately, the Week 7 NFL weather forecast is pretty ideal outside of a couple of mild worries. RotoGrinders' meteorologist Kevin Roth is here to help us break down the weather updates you need to know ahead of your start 'em sit 'em decisions.
ng-sportingnews.com

FanDuel Picks Week 7: Best NFL DFS lineup advice for daily fantasy football tournaments

Week 7 features another solid 11-game NFL DFS main slate on Sunday afternoon. Our Week 7 FanDuel lineup has a couple of standout stars at RB and WR, along with a surging value defense that had an excellent performance last week at Green Bay. We also have Dak Prescott in our lineup, who is back on the field after missing the past five games with a thumb injury.
ng-sportingnews.com

Fantasy Injury Updates: Latest news on Keenan Allen, Rashod Bateman, Jahan Dotson affecting Week 7 WR rankings

With Week 7 of the NFL season now on the horizon, fantasy football owners are checking the latest injury reports to see who could play this weekend and who they might have to sit. This week, we have three key WRs (Keenan Allen, Rashod Bateman, and Jahan Dotson) who are all ailing with lower body injuries and could potentially be game-time decisions leading up to kickoff on Sunday afternoon. If any of these wide receivers sit out in Week 7, owners will have to dig deep on the waiver wire to find viable fill-ins.
ng-sportingnews.com

NFL DFS picks Week 7: Best sleepers, value players for FanDuel, DraftKings lineups

With six weeks in the NFL season's rear-view mirror, the worst of the bye weeks is upon us. The Bills, Eagles, Rams, and Vikings all have Week 7 off, which drastically reduces the number of studs across our NFL DFS player pools. But that's OK! We search for FanDuel and DraftKings sleepers and value picks every week so we can afford the high-priced daily fantasy football studs who earn their high salaries more often than not.
ng-sportingnews.com

Week 7 Fantasy Sleepers: Latavius Murray, Wan'Dale Robinson, Greg Dulcich among potential breakouts

Every season, there are one or two bye weeks that are particularly brutal for fantasy football owners. Week 7 is one of those weeks. With the Rams, Bills, Eagles, and Vikings taking a break, fantasy owners in 12-team leagues will be down four potential starting QBs (including two of the top three), four starting RBs, seven starting WRs (including the top three), four potential starting TEs, and at least three starting D/STs. Yes, our fantasy sleeper picks are needed more than ever, but it's not easy finding undervalued players like Latavius Murray, Wan'Dale Robinson, and Greg Dulcich, who are legit factors in start 'em, sit 'em debates this week.
TENNESSEE STATE
ng-sportingnews.com

Why LeBron James' far-fetched Tom Brady football analogy makes zero sense for Lakers

The parallels between LeBron James and Tom Brady are obvious. All-time legends in the conversation for greatest of all-time. High IQ leaders who rank among the smartest ever in their respective sports. Age-defying champions who refuse to bend the knee to Father Time. The Venn diagram for James and Brady...
ng-sportingnews.com

Fantasy Football Trade Advice: Lamar Jackson, Ezekiel Elliott among top buy-low, sell-high candidates heading into Week 7

Six weeks are in the books, and fantasy football owners should have a good idea of where their teams stand in the overall landscape of their leagues. With the byes in full force (Bills, Rams, Vikings, Eagles this week -- ouch) and injuries never ceasing, now's the time to scour other rosters for trade targets and start offering up some deals. FantasyPros is here to help with tips and trade advice in their Week 7 Stock Watch that includes Alvin Kamara, Darrell Henderson Jr., Travis Etienne Jr., JuJu Smith-Schuster, Lamar Jackson, and Ezekiel Elliott, among others.
ng-sportingnews.com

Why Cowboys' Jerry Jones said 'don't f— with me' to Patriots' Robert Kraft at NFL owners meeting

There was some unexpected drama at the NFL owners' meeting on Tuesday, and it stemmed from a vote on Roger Goodell's contract status. As ESPN's Seth Wickersham and Don Van Natta Jr. report, the NFL's 32 owners held a vote to determine whether the league's compensation committee would be able to negotiate a new contract with Goodell. The NFL's commissioner had previously signed a five-year extension in 2017 that runs through 2024.
ng-sportingnews.com

Aaron Rodgers wants to simplify Packers' offense while Matt LaFleur preaches execution: 'I don't know what that means'

The Packers offense is at a crossroads six games into the season. And quarterback Aaron Rodgers and coach Matt LaFLeur have differing opinions on how to proceed. Following Green Bay's 27-10 loss to the Jets on Sunday — a game in which Rodgers completed 26 of 41 passes for 246 yards and a score — the signal-caller said the team needed a simpler approach to reduce mistakes and miscues on offense.
GREEN BAY, WI

Comments / 0

Community Policy