North Carolina colleges and universities waiving application fees for College Application Week 2022
(WGHP) — Applying to colleges and universities will be a little easier through College Application Week as multiple North Carolina schools forgo application fees in honor of College Application Week.
The event runs from Oct. 17 to Oct. 21.
Below is the full list of schools waiving fees, published by the College Foundation of North Carolina , updated as of Oct. 17:
Barton College
Belmont Abbey College
Bennett College
Brevard College
Cabarrus College of Health Sciences
Campbell University
Catawba College
Chowan University
Davidson College
East Carolina University
Elizabeth City State University
Elon University
Fayetteville State University
Gardner-Webb University
Greensboro College
Guilford College
Johnson & Wales University
Lees-McRae College
Lenoir-Rhyne University
Livingstone College
Louisburg College
Mars Hill University
Meredith College
Methodist University
Montreat College
North Carolina A&T State University
North Carolina Central University
North Carolina Wesleyan University
Pfeiffer University
Queens University of Charlotte
Saint Augustine’s University
Salem College
Shaw University
St. Andrews University
University of Mount Olive
University of North Carolina Asheville
University of North Carolina School of the Arts
University of North Carolina at Pembroke
Warren Wilson College
Western Carolina University
William Peace University
Wingate University
Winston-Salem State University
All 58 NC Community Colleges
CFNC notes that other schools may be accepting special fee waivers through ACT, SAT or NACAC.
