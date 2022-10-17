North Carolina colleges and universities waiving application fees for College Application Week 2022

(WGHP) — Applying to colleges and universities will be a little easier through College Application Week as multiple North Carolina schools forgo application fees in honor of College Application Week.

The event runs from Oct. 17 to Oct. 21.

Below is the full list of schools waiving fees, published by the College Foundation of North Carolina , updated as of Oct. 17:

Barton College

Belmont Abbey College

Bennett College

Brevard College

Cabarrus College of Health Sciences

Campbell University

Catawba College

Chowan University

Davidson College

East Carolina University

Elizabeth City State University

Elon University

Fayetteville State University

Gardner-Webb University

Greensboro College

Guilford College

Johnson & Wales University

Lees-McRae College

Lenoir-Rhyne University

Livingstone College

Louisburg College

Mars Hill University

Meredith College

Methodist University

Montreat College

North Carolina A&T State University

North Carolina Central University

North Carolina Wesleyan University

Pfeiffer University

Queens University of Charlotte

Saint Augustine’s University

Salem College

Shaw University

St. Andrews University

University of Mount Olive

University of North Carolina Asheville

University of North Carolina School of the Arts

University of North Carolina at Pembroke

Warren Wilson College

Western Carolina University

William Peace University

Wingate University

Winston-Salem State University

All 58 NC Community Colleges

CFNC notes that other schools may be accepting special fee waivers through ACT, SAT or NACAC.

