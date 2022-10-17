Read full article on original website
Post Register
Boise Parks and Recreation begins restroom winterization
BOISE, Idaho (CBS2) — With a cool down in the forecast, Boise Parks and Recreation has begun winterization of park restrooms and amenities. Boise Parks and Recreation is responsible for the maintenance of 73 restrooms across the city. While some restrooms in Boise parks are heated and open year-round,...
Post Register
Breaking: Power outage
BOISE, Idaho (CBS2) — Boise Police dispatch says a transformer blew near the Ada County Courthouse. Currently 1,500 are without power https://www.idahopower.com/outages-safety/outages/map/. We will continue to update this story as more information becomes available.
Meridian moving forward with dangerous dog ordinance
MERIDIAN, Idaho — Meridian is moving forward an ordinance that will bring Meridian’s “dangerous dog” classifications in line with Boise and other entities in the Treasure Valley. A spokesperson said a first reading of and public hearing on the ordinance is likely to happen on Nov....
KTVB
Idaho Today: What sets Hubble Homes apart during the build process
Sponsored by Hubble Homes. Greendale Grove in Star is now selling! We visit the build site with Alma Tamayo. Visit www.hubblehomes.com for more information.
koamnewsnow.com
Boy seen in Pineville, MO not Missing Child out of Idaho
UPDATE – Idaho Police say the boy spotted in Pineville, Missouri was not Michael Vaughan. PINEVILLE, Mo. – A Missing boy out of Fruitland, Idaho was possibly seen in Pineville, Missouri according to local authorities. KTVB Channel 7 says Michael, who is nicknamed “Monkey,” was last seen at...
Multiple reports of mountain lion in Boise
Is there a mountain lion in Boise? The world may never know. Despite multiple reports and a Boise State University BroncoAlert, Idaho Fish and Game said the sightings had not been confirmed as of around 5 p.m. Monday. Brian Pearson, Idaho Fish and Game Regional Communications Manager, said to confirm the sightings, Fish and Game personnel would need to see the mountain lion, or mountain lion tracks, with their own...
Idaho school districts getting creative to attract substitutes, amid teacher shortage
BOISE, Idaho — Schools across Idaho continue to battle staffing shortages; shortages made more complicated in recent years by the COVID pandemic and increased politics surrounding schools. “When COVID hit us, a lot of the districts really had a struggle with trying to find substitutes, and so, what we...
Boise couple faces cancer diagnosis together
BOISE, Idaho — What should be one of the happiest times of their lives, quickly took a turn for the worse. On Sept. 25, Kevin Racine and his fiancé Briana Steinbrecher went to Saint Luke’s emergency room in Boise. The couple did not get good news. Steinbrecher...
earnthenecklace.com
KTVB-TV Anchor Doug Petcash’s Wife, Tonia Petcash, Has Passed
Doug Petcash anchored the morning news on KTVB-TV for over a decade before moving to a new timeslot in 2022. But the Boise community has a close connection to their favorite news anchor. That’s why they’re affected by the sudden passing of Doug Petcash’s wife of 22 years. Tonia Petcash passed away in October 2022 at the age of 56, but her cause of death has not been revealed. KTVB-TV paid tribute to their colleague’s wife, and condolences from viewers are pouring in. Find out about the life of Doug Petcash’s wife, Tonia Petcash, right here.
Post Register
Fruitland PD: Incredible amount of leads in search for Michael Vaughan
Fruitland, IDAHO (CBS2) - Fruitland Police say they havea an incredible amount of leads to process in the search for Michael Vaughan. At the time of his disappearance on July 27th, 2021, Michael was 5 years-old. His family says he went outside his home to play with neighbor kids. He...
Idaho Man Sentenced for Crash That Killed Boise Woman
BOISE, Idaho (KLIX)-A Parma man has been sentenced for a multi-vehicle crash that killed a woman and backed up traffic for hours in Boise in May of 2021. The Ada County Prosecutor's Office announced 29-year-old Dalton Leonard on Friday was ordered to spend three months in jail with work release and ten years probation after entering a guilty plea to vehicular manslaughter back in June. Dalton had been driving east on Interstate 84 on May 11, 2021 when he struck a semi-truck hauling 65,000 pounds of lumber causing it to cross the median and hit another truck. The semi caught on fire and nine other vehicles were involved in the crash. According to Idaho State Police, debris from the crash struck 27-year-old Julia Goodwin, knocking her unconscious; her car was found half a mile from where it had been hit. Goodwin was taken to an area hospital where she later died. The crash blocked traffic in both directions for most of the day. "Mr. Leonard was found to have THC, the main psychoactive compound of marijuana, in his blood at the time of the crash. In August 2021, he was charged with felony vehicular manslaughter, aggravated driving under the influence, and misdemeanor possession of a controlled substance and drug paraphernalia with intent to use. In June 2022, the defendant pled guilty to felony vehicular manslaughter," according to the Prosecutor's Office. Ada County District Judge Patrick Miller ordered Dalton to give up his driver's license for three years. ISP said three other people were taken to the hospital that day with minor injuries.
