Boise, ID

KOOL 96.5

Something Horrifying is Lurking Underneath This Idaho Bridge

In the spirit of Halloween, you can never go wrong with a good ghost story. One of the most terrifying stories (at least in my opinion) takes place at none other than River Road Bridge in Caldwell. The bridge is said to be haunted and a hotspot for paranormal activity... the kind that gives me nightmare fuel.
CALDWELL, ID
Post Register

Boise Parks and Recreation begins restroom winterization

BOISE, Idaho (CBS2) — With a cool down in the forecast, Boise Parks and Recreation has begun winterization of park restrooms and amenities. Boise Parks and Recreation is responsible for the maintenance of 73 restrooms across the city. While some restrooms in Boise parks are heated and open year-round,...
BOISE, ID
Post Register

Breaking: Power outage

BOISE, Idaho (CBS2) — Boise Police dispatch says a transformer blew near the Ada County Courthouse. Currently 1,500 are without power https://www.idahopower.com/outages-safety/outages/map/. We will continue to update this story as more information becomes available.
BOISE, ID
104.3 WOW Country

Popular Idaho Burger Chain Opens New Location in Eagle This Week

Earlier this year, Eagle residents were stunned when their favorite (and really only) sports bar called it quits in the middle of the NFL playoffs. The Busters Bar and Grill on State Street in Eagle was the last remaining Busters in the Treasure Valley. The original Busters on Broadway in Boise closed in 2015. At one point, there was a location on Overland Road in Boise, but we’re not sure which year that one closed. Their last day was Sunday, January 23.
EAGLE, ID
107.9 LITE FM

10 Things You May Not Know About Boise’s Warm Springs Castle

The home at 1700 E Warm Springs Avenue is one of those homes that demands that you do a double take nearly every time you drive, walk or run past it. As soon as you look at it, you know that this home is REALLY something different from the historic Queen Anne, Colonial, Tudor and Bungalow homes that line this street in Boise's East End. It's one of the handful of castle homes that you'll find in the Gem State and perhaps the most well-known.
BOISE, ID
103.5 KISSFM

This Was Rated the Best College Town in Idaho… Do You Agree?

THIS is the best college town in Idaho? I don't know about that!. Typically, a great college town has awesome attractions and a seemingly never-ending list of things to do. Did anyone else just think of Boise? Immediately, Boise comes to my mind, but maybe that’s just me. I guess technically Boise isn’t considered a “town,” but it definitely has a bunch of great attractions and never-ending things to do.
BOISE, ID
103.5 KISSFM

These 10 Songs Are Boise’s Most Listened To According to YouTube

When it comes to music in the Treasure Valley--we're LOVERS of it. There is nothing more Boise than sitting in the grass at Outlaw Field or the Ford Idaho Center and enjoying some live music. Over this last summer, it seemed that Boise had a ridiculous amount of concerts roll through and for the first time ever, people were forced to choose which concert to attend as on some weekend nights, there were 3-4 major artists in town on the same night.
BOISE, ID
koamnewsnow.com

Boy seen in Pineville, MO not Missing Child out of Idaho

UPDATE – Idaho Police say the boy spotted in Pineville, Missouri was not Michael Vaughan. PINEVILLE, Mo. – A Missing boy out of Fruitland, Idaho was possibly seen in Pineville, Missouri according to local authorities. KTVB Channel 7 says Michael, who is nicknamed “Monkey,” was last seen at...
PINEVILLE, MO
Idaho State Journal

Multiple reports of mountain lion in Boise

Is there a mountain lion in Boise? The world may never know. Despite multiple reports and a Boise State University BroncoAlert, Idaho Fish and Game said the sightings had not been confirmed as of around 5 p.m. Monday. Brian Pearson, Idaho Fish and Game Regional Communications Manager, said to confirm the sightings, Fish and Game personnel would need to see the mountain lion, or mountain lion tracks, with their own...
BOISE, ID
105.5 The Fan

When Could Boise See Its First Significant Snowfall of 2022?

Boise smashed the record for the number of 100+º days in 2022. While mid-October temperatures in the upper 70ºs have been pleasant, it’s not good enough for people who really want to experience fall by bundling up in their cutest flannel. If you were one of those folks who couldn't wait for things to cool off, you’re finally getting your wish!
BOISE, ID
earnthenecklace.com

KTVB-TV Anchor Doug Petcash’s Wife, Tonia Petcash, Has Passed

Doug Petcash anchored the morning news on KTVB-TV for over a decade before moving to a new timeslot in 2022. But the Boise community has a close connection to their favorite news anchor. That’s why they’re affected by the sudden passing of Doug Petcash’s wife of 22 years. Tonia Petcash passed away in October 2022 at the age of 56, but her cause of death has not been revealed. KTVB-TV paid tribute to their colleague’s wife, and condolences from viewers are pouring in. Find out about the life of Doug Petcash’s wife, Tonia Petcash, right here.
BOISE, ID
98.3 The Snake

Idaho Man Sentenced for Crash That Killed Boise Woman

BOISE, Idaho (KLIX)-A Parma man has been sentenced for a multi-vehicle crash that killed a woman and backed up traffic for hours in Boise in May of 2021. The Ada County Prosecutor's Office announced 29-year-old Dalton Leonard on Friday was ordered to spend three months in jail with work release and ten years probation after entering a guilty plea to vehicular manslaughter back in June. Dalton had been driving east on Interstate 84 on May 11, 2021 when he struck a semi-truck hauling 65,000 pounds of lumber causing it to cross the median and hit another truck. The semi caught on fire and nine other vehicles were involved in the crash. According to Idaho State Police, debris from the crash struck 27-year-old Julia Goodwin, knocking her unconscious; her car was found half a mile from where it had been hit. Goodwin was taken to an area hospital where she later died. The crash blocked traffic in both directions for most of the day. "Mr. Leonard was found to have THC, the main psychoactive compound of marijuana, in his blood at the time of the crash. In August 2021, he was charged with felony vehicular manslaughter, aggravated driving under the influence, and misdemeanor possession of a controlled substance and drug paraphernalia with intent to use. In June 2022, the defendant pled guilty to felony vehicular manslaughter," according to the Prosecutor's Office. Ada County District Judge Patrick Miller ordered Dalton to give up his driver's license for three years. ISP said three other people were taken to the hospital that day with minor injuries.
BOISE, ID
MIX 106

The Devastating Reason Why I’ll Never Own Another Wolf-Dog

You don't know what you don't know. And until today, I had been blissfully ignorant of the potential dangers associated with raising a hybrid canine. This is because growing up, our family raised a wolf-dog who was half red wolf-half German Shepard. After a disturbing deep dive into the subject, I have a newfound appreciation for how lucky we were to have had a hybrid as wonderful as our dearly departed Gyver.
BOISE, ID

