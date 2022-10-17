ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Augusta County, VA

Comments / 0

Related
case.edu

Law’s Sharona Hoffman discusses Charlottesville’s firing employees related to Jan. 6

Charlottesville City Council gets new personnel policies in wake of employee attending Jan. 6 Capitol invasion. The Daily Progress: Sharona Hoffman, the Edgar A. Hahn Professor of Law and co-director of the Law-Medicine Center, discussed the new personnel policies in the city of Charlottesville, Virginia, after local activists called on the city to fire a city employee for attending the Jan. 6 insurrection. “Without a contract, as long as the employer doesn’t discriminate, they can fire you for whatever they want,” she said.
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
WHSV

Police respond to Governor Youngkin’s public safety initative

AUGUSTA COUNTY, Va. (WHSV) - Virginia Governor Glenn Youngkin rolled out his public safety initiative this week. The plan “Operation Bold Blue Line” is supposed to help law enforcement with recruitment, retention and reducing violent crime. Police departments selected to receive additional funding have not been announced yet....
STAUNTON, VA
cardinalnews.org

Josh Throneburg says opponent Good is ‘not being biblical, he’s a bigot’

This is the second of two stories about the candidates. Read more about Rep. Bob Good in part one. It was shortly after midnight on a November day in 2020 when Josh Throneburg sat at the dining table on his screened-in back porch of his Charlottesville home, watching the live feed of Democrat Cameron Webb, a Black physician who served on former President Barack Obama’s health care team, conceding his race against Bob Good, a former Campbell County supervisor and far-right ideologue, and the next Republican representative of Virginia’s 5th Congressional District.
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
livability.com

Discover the Neighborhoods of Central Virginia

Take a tour of Charlottesville and the eight counties that make up the dynamic region of Central Virginia. Home to the University of Virginia, Charlottesville has a diverse economy with strong bioscience, business & finance and education technology sectors. Accolades for “C’ville” have included Best Place to Live in America, Best Digital City and Best Place to Start a Small Business. Major employers are Apex Clean Energy and S&P Global Market Intelligence, and I-64 offers an easy connection to the I-81 and I-95.
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
virginiamercury.com

Palmyra court ruling on Afghan child who couple says Marine abducted and more Va. headlines

• An Afghan couple is accusing a Marine who previously lived in Virginia of abducting a baby girl they’re related to and were raising after her parents were killed. The Marine, a devout Christian and graduate of Liberty University, says he saved a war orphan who was in danger. “The fate of the Afghan child is now being debated in secret proceedings in a locked courtroom in the village of Palmyra, Virginia, home to about 100 people.”—Associated Press.
PALMYRA, VA
WHSV

Winemaking company transforms Waynesboro’s Metalcrafters building

RICHMOND, Va. (WHSV) - State and local officials gathered in Waynesboro’s Virginia Metalcrafters building on Wednesday to honor innovation of the past and present. The building was once a hub of innovation, but more recently, it’s been empty. Now, Common Wealth Crush Co. will occupy the space. Wednesday’s...
WAYNESBORO, VA
livability.com

Hantzmon Wiebel Offers a Wealth of Job Opportunities in Charlottesville, VA

Hantzmon Wiebel strives to make a positive difference for its many clients and the Charlottesville community. Hantzmon Wiebel LLP, located in the heart of downtown Charlottesville, Virginia, offers job seekers a unique combination of personal and professional growth opportunities. The CPA and advisory services firm, which has been in business...
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
Augusta Free Press

LOVEworks sign coming to the Wharf in support of Staunton Pride

The Shenandoah LGBTQ Center, Virginia Tourism Corporation, and local business owners Robert and Sherrie Brown, are proud to bring the Pride LOVEworks sign to Staunton’s Historic Wharf District in support of this year’s in-person return of Staunton Pride. The Pride LOVEworks sign will be installed next to Essentially...
STAUNTON, VA
Augusta Free Press

Hope’s Legacy Equine Rescue recognized with Spirit of Virginia Award

Hope’s Legacy Equine Rescue Inc. in Afton is one of four recipients of The First Lady of Virginia’s Spirit of Virginia Award 2022. “It’s really wonderful to have the recognition of all the hard work and dedication of the volunteers,” said Hope’s Legacy Executive Director Maya Proulx.
AFTON, VA
cbs19news

Phishing alert for EBT cardholders

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- Charlottesville officials are alerting residents to a phishing scam. According to a release, officials have been notified of recent phishing attempts to access a person’s Electronic Benefits account. The city says the Virginia Department of Social Services, or VDSS, will never contact an EBT...
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
Augusta Free Press

Staunton Christmas Parade application deadline extended to Oct. 31

Applications for participation in this year’s Staunton Christmas Parade are due by Monday, Oct. 31, 2022. This year’s parade, scheduled Monday, November 28 with an inclement weather date of Monday, December 5, will be held at 7 p.m. with the theme “A Storybook Christmas.”. Organized by the...
STAUNTON, VA
breezejmu.org

SGA drafts joint statement on Devon Lane Shooting

The Student Government Association (SGA) Senate read a statement during Tuesday night’s meeting that was proposed by senior Emily Butters, liaison to the Faculty Senate, on the recent Devon Lane shooting, in which eight people were injured. The joint statement from SGA and Faculty Senate was read during the...
HARRISONBURG, VA
wmra.org

Law enforcement search for man suspected in Basye abduction

A woman who was kidnapped from Basye on Wednesday morning was found on Thursday and is safe, but the man suspected in her abduction is still on the loose. WMRA's Randi B. Hagi reports. On Wednesday a family member of 41-year-old April Cline reported that Cline had been abducted by...
BASYE, VA
livability.com

5 Historic Sites You Must Visit in Central Virginia

This historic region is full of landmark haunts just waiting to be visited. To have the authentic Central Virginia experience, you should dive into the area’s unique history. Several historic landmarks are well worth seeing and visiting, including the following:. 1. Thomas Jefferson’s Monticello. Charlottesville, VA. Dubbed the...
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
wsvaonline.com

Shenandoah County Authorities Search for Basye Couple

BASYE, Va – Shenandoah County authorities are looking for a couple involved in an abduction. According to a post on the department’s Facebook page, deputies responded to the 2800 block of Fairway Drive in the Basye area shortly before 10 o’clock Wednesday morning. At this point, authorities...
SHENANDOAH COUNTY, VA

Comments / 0

Community Policy