Glenwood Springs Post Independent
Candidate in Eagle County’s sheriff’s race taken into custody for outstanding traffic tickets following debate
Eagle County Sheriff James van Beek told attendees at Wednesday night’s Vail Daily candidate forum at the Eagle County building in Eagle that he was the only candidate in the two-person sheriff’s race who didn’t have outstanding warrants. Van Beek’s opponent, 37-year-old Paul Agneberg, was subsequently taken...
Summit Daily News
This Colorado bike trail has a new appropriate name, but it’s still a classic ride
My new favorite bike tour is the Mestaa’Ėhehe Pass ride, about 30 miles west of Denver in Clear Creek County, but the only thing new about it is its official name. For decades, this much-loved Colorado classic from Bergen Park to Echo Lake was known as the Squaw Pass ride. But in September, the U.S. Department of the Interior officially renamed both the pass and the neighboring mountain because the word “squaw” is considered to be a slur against Native American women. The newly-monikered Mestaa’Ėhehe (pronounced mess-taw-HAY) Pass and Mestaa’Ėhehe Mountain honor a Cheyenne woman who served as a translator between plains tribes and white traders in southern Colorado early in the 19th century.
KJCT8
No, she didnt shoot the dog.
SILT, Colo. (Rio Blanco Herald Times) - ”I don’t see anything other than this just being an October surprise to think it’s going to sway the vote. But the fact is, she didn’t shoot this woman’s dogs,” said Brady Hogan of Silt, Colorado, referring to sitting Congresswoman Lauren Boebert, and recent claims that she shot and killed one of her neighbor’s dogs.
KRDO
KRDO 2022 Voter Guide: Lauren Boebert
Congresswoman Lauren Boebert (R) is currently serving her first term as the Representative for Colorado’s Third Congressional District. From Rifle, she’s held office since 2020. Before she ran for office, Boebert was the owner of a since-closed restaurant called Shooter’s Grill. According to her website bio, she dropped...
