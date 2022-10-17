The Republican governor of Arkansas is warning GOP lawmakers to not get caught up in political 'retribution' if they retake one or both chambers of Congress next year. Speaking to DailyMail.com by phone on Wednesday afternoon, Governor Asa Hutchinson also said he 'applauds' House GOP Leader Kevin McCarthy for backing off threats to impeach members of the Biden administration. Such calls are widely seen as payback for Democrats' two impeachments of Donald Trump.

ARKANSAS STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO