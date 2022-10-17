ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Marie Holt
4d ago

Wow Miss Brooke, you break my heart! Mental illness is not a crime. I live with a family member dx'd with bipolar and it is an everyday struggle for them. BUT THEY ARE NOT A CRIMINAL! PLEASE DO YOUR RESEARCH BEFORE YOU MAKE SUCH A BIG STATEMENT!

Grady Bobbitt
3d ago

Public indecency is a serious crime within itself and is punishable with jail time. So too is child endangerment. If nothing else, the female can be detained for up to 96 hours to determine if any of these crimes have been committed. P.S. Mental illness isn't a crime by itself, but when a person with a mental illness puts herself/himself at risk, then that person needs to be placed into protective custody for their safety and the safety of others.

Tamilia F Piper
4d ago

Brooke you needs prayers. mental health is NOT a crime and she doesn't need to be In jail

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

22 WSBT

Update: Police have identified child found

Update: Police have identified the child. The Elkhart Police Department needs your help identifying a child. Police say the young boy was found wandering early this morning near Conn Avenue and East Emerald Street. That's near Beardsley Elementary. Police say the boy is white, approximately 4-years-old, and told police his...
ELKHART, IN
95.3 MNC

Michiana Crime Stoppers presents Fugitive Friday for Oct. 21, 2022

Michiana Crime Stoppers presents Fugitive Friday for Oct. 21, 2022. In this week’s segment, everyone you see is a Fast Five Feature, meaning they’re some of our most-wanted fugitives, due to the seriousness of their crimes. If your anonymous tips lead to the arrest of one of these...
MICHIANA, MI
inkfreenews.com

Woman Arrested On Four Criminal Cases

WARSAW — A Kokomo woman apparently staying in a Warsaw hotel was recently arrested on four criminal cases. In the first case, Megan Katherine Hooper, 32, Kokomo, is charged with criminal trespass and false informing, both class A misdemeanors. She was charged with theft, a class A misdemeanor; and theft with a prior conviction, a level 6 felony, in a second case. Hooper was also charged with criminal trespass, a class A misdemeanor, in a third case. In a fourth case, Hooper was charged with possession of cocaine with enhancing circumstances, a level 5 felony; and possession of paraphernalia, a class C misdemeanor.
WARSAW, IN
95.3 MNC

UPDATE: Boy found wandering in Elkhart has been identified

UPDATE: The child found wandering earlier this morning has been identified. We thank the public and the media for its assistance in spreading the word. – Elkhart Police. ORIGINAL STORY: The Elkhart Police Department is asking for the public’s help in identifying a male juvenile found wandering early Friday morning, Oct. 21, in the area of Conn Avenue and East Emerald Street in Elkhart.
ELKHART, IN
abc57.com

Seventeen people charged with welfare fraud out of Marshall County

MARSHALL COUNTY, Ind. - The Marshall County Prosecutor's Office filed welfare fraud charges against 17 people after an investigation found that several inmates were applying for unemployment while incarcerated. Several inmates had people who were not incarcerated fill out the online application and weekly vouchers in order to get the...
MARSHALL COUNTY, IN
abc57.com

Elkhart Police Department needs help identifying boy

ELKHART, Ind. -- UPDATE: The boy has been identified. Elkhart Police are still investigating the incident. The Elkhart Police Department is asking for your help identifying a young boy found roaming around Elkhart early Friday morning. The boy was discovered early Friday morning near Conn Avenue and East Emerald Street.
ELKHART, IN
WNDU

3 taken to hospital after stolen car chase in Goshen

GOSHEN, Ind. (WNDU) - A stolen car chase in Goshen ended with three people going to the hospital on Thursday. According to the Goshen Police Department, officers tried to stop a stolen car in the late afternoon. The car then led officers on a short pursuit before colliding with 2 additional vehicles at W. Pike Street and N. 2nd Street.
GOSHEN, IN
95.3 MNC

South Bend Police investigating Friday deadly shooting

South Bend Police are investigating a deadly shooting that happened in the 500 block of Pennsylvania Avenue. Officers were called around 3:30 p.m. on Friday, Oct. 21, where they found a male victim suffering from apparent gunshot wounds. The victim was pronounced dead at the scene. So far, there’s no...
SOUTH BEND, IN
abc57.com

Mishawaka Police searching for missing 18-year-old

MISHAWAKA, Ind. - The Mishawaka Police Department is asking for the public's help in locating 18-year-old Jamar Keshaun Alsanders, who was last seen by family at the end of September. Alsanders is 5'5" and 165 pounds. He also suffers from mental illness and has no known place to go, according...
MISHAWAKA, IN
WANE-TV

Feds: Fort Wayne man accused of selling a pound of meth to informant

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – A 29-year-old Fort Wayne man is accused of selling roughly a pound of meth over four different transactions to an informant working with the DEA, according to U.S. District Court documents. Federal prosecutors on Friday formally charged Willie J. Hatch with dealing a controlled...
FORT WAYNE, IN
abc57.com

Deputies serve search warrant as part of narcotics investigation

HARTFORD, Mich. -- Deputies with the Narcotics Unit of the Van Buren County Sheriff's Office executed a search warrant at a home in the city of Hartford as part of an investigation into methamphetamine trafficking. The search warrant was obtained following an investigation into the sale of methamphetamine over the...
HARTFORD, MI
hometownnewsnow.com

Charges in Drunken Pursuit

(La Porte, IN) - A suspected drunk driver allegedly kept fleeing police until his flat tires forced him to stop in downtown La Porte. Corey Storball, 41, of Michigan City, is charged with operating while intoxicated, resisting law enforcement, and other counts. According to court documents, an officer on October...
LA PORTE, IN
WOWO News

Man in life-threatening condition after early morning shooting

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO) – An Investigation is underway after an early morning shooting on the city’s south side. It started around 1:30 AM when officers with the Fort Wayne Police Department were out on patrol when they heard gunshots nearby. Additional officers went to that area to help search for the source of the gunshots.
FORT WAYNE, IN
abc57.com

Middle schooler arrested for marijuana possession at school

ELKHART, Ind. - A middle school student was arrested on Monday for alleged marijuana possession while at school, according to the Elkhart Police Department. At 4:02 p.m., an officer was called to West Side Middle School for a juvenile problem. According to the school's principal, a student had been caught...
ELKHART, IN
abc57.com

Michiana Crime Stoppers release new video in homicide investigation

SOUTH BEND, Ind. - Michiana Crime Stoppers released new video shared to them depicting the moments before and after a fatal shooting on Huey Street on May 12. The South Bend Police Department's Violent Crimes Unit is still investigating the homicide of 53-year-old Johnnie Lee Johnson. Johnson was killed after...
SOUTH BEND, IN
hometownnewsnow.com

Charges in Crash Hinge on Test Results

(La Porte County, IN) - La Porte County Police are investigating a possible alcohol-related motor vehicle crash with injuries at U.S 6 and County Line Road near Westville at about 1 a.m. on Saturday. Police said 45-year-old Larry Daugherty of Westville struck a ditch bank head-on. Daugherty said he left...
WESTVILLE, IN

