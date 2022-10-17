Los Angeles Clippers guard/forward Kawhi Leonard will play with the second unit Thursday in the team's game against the Los Angeles Lakers. Head coach Ty Lue explained the reason Leonard is coming off the bench is so he'd be available to close a game out. While it may sound somewhat silly, the Clippers are going to be precautios with the superstar wing, and this is a relatively easy way to manage his minutes. Norman Powell is starting at the three in Leonard's place.

