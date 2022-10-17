Read full article on original website
NHL Betting Guide: Wednesday 10/19/22
Under 7.0 (-144) - 3 Stars. A seven-goal total feels like a treat every time we can find it. In this case, the path to failure is obvious. Philadelphia's defense has come a long way since last year's bottom-tier effort. They've allowed the 12th-fewest expected goals per 60 minutes (2.93 xGF/60) in the NHL so far. That's good to know considering they're turning to backup netminder Felix Sandstrom for the first time this year.
The Late-Round Fantasy Football Podcast, Week 7 Sleepers
There are a lot of quarterback streaming options this week, but which one is best? Can you trust anyone from the Denver backfield? Is Kenyan Drake a solid play? JJ answers those question on this week's sleepers show. Available on Apple Podcasts, TuneIn, Stitcher, Spotify, and more.
FanDuel Single-Game Daily Fantasy Football Helper: Week 7 Thursday Night (Saints at Cardinals)
We might finally get a fun Thursday night game -- emphasis on might. On FanDuel Sportsbook, the Arizona Cardinals are 2.5-point home favorites over the New Orleans Saints in a game with a 43.5-point total. That makes the implied score 23.0-20.5 in favor of the Cards. For those unfamiliar, single-game...
Fantasy Football: Adjusted Fantasy Points Allowed (Week 7 Update)
As fantasy football players, we need to study matchups each and every week. How exactly to determine the best matchups can be tricky, but rather than look just at yards per carry or passing yards per game allowed, we have better alternatives. Fantasy points per game allowed to opponents can...
NBA World Reacts To Klay Thompson Unhappy News
Earlier this week, NBA on ESPN had Ronnie2k on the show to discuss which players have improved their ratings for this year's video game. That apparently didn't sit well with Klay Thompson. Thompson sent an emphatic message to the official Instagram account for NBA on ESPN. It's very evident that...
3 Fantasy Football Quarterback Streamer Options for Week 7
Quarterback streaming isn't for everyone, but if you're in a standard league -- like a 10- or 12-team league that features just one starting signal caller -- grabbing potentially productive quarterbacks in good matchups off the waiver wire is often doable. Sure, you won't have the luxury of setting it...
San Diego's Josh Bell batting cleanup in Tuesday's NLCS Game 1 lineup
San Diego Padres first baseman Josh Bell is starting in Tuesday's Game One National League Championship Series contest against the Philadelphia Phillies. Bell will handle designated hitting duties after Brandon Drury was rested versus Philadelphia's right-hander Zack Wheeler. numberFire's models project Bell to score 9.8 FanDuel points at the salary...
Yankees' Oswald Peraza batting eighth in ALCS Game 2 on Thursday
New York Yankees infielder Oswald Peraza is in the starting lineup for Game 2 of the ALCS against the Houston Astros on Thursday. Peraza will start at shortstop on Thursday and bat eighth versus left-hander Framber Valdez and Houston. Isiah Kiner-Falefa moves to the bench. numberFire's models project Peraza for...
Yankees will start Jameson Taillon in Wednesday's ALCS Game 1 matchup versus Houston
New York Yankees pitcher Jameson Taillon will start in Wednesday's American League Championship Series Game One contest against the Houston Astros. Taillon will make his first career postseason start in Game One of the American League Championship Series against the Astros. In 177.1 innings this season, Taillon produced a 20.7%...
NBA Betting Guide for Thursday 10/20/22: Should We Just Take the Points Tonight?
Betting on the NBA can get a little overwhelming throughout the season because there are games every day, and there's just a lot to track throughout the season and entering every night -- spreads, over/unders, injuries, and so on. But you can rely on numberFire to help. We have a...
3 NBA Player Prop Bets to Target on Thursday 10/20/22
Player props can be useful in a variety of ways, from taking advantage of them straight up within the betting market to measuring a player's potential to produce in daily fantasy basketball. Here, we'll focus on utilizing daily fantasy basketball projections and a slew of other tools to help make...
Matt Carpenter hitting sixth in Yankees' Wednesday ALCS Game 1 lineup
New York Yankees infielder Matt Carpenter is starting in Wednesday's American League Championship Series Game One contest against the Houston Astros. Carpenter will take over designated hitting duties after Giancarlo Stanton was moved to left field and Aaron Hick was ruled out for the remainder of the postseason with a knee injury.
Kawhi Leonard coming off Clippers' bench on Thursday
Los Angeles Clippers guard/forward Kawhi Leonard will play with the second unit Thursday in the team's game against the Los Angeles Lakers. Head coach Ty Lue explained the reason Leonard is coming off the bench is so he'd be available to close a game out. While it may sound somewhat silly, the Clippers are going to be precautios with the superstar wing, and this is a relatively easy way to manage his minutes. Norman Powell is starting at the three in Leonard's place.
Orlando's Cole Anthony (illness) listed as questionable on Wednesday
Orlando Magic guard Cole Anthony (illness) is questionable to play in Wednesday's game against the Detroit Pistons. Anthony's status is now in question after he came down with an illness. Expect Markelle Fultz to play more minutes on Wednesday night if Anthony is ruled out. Anthony's current projection includes 16.2...
Russell Westbrook (hamstring) available for Lakers on Tuesday
Los Angeles Lakers guard Russell Westbrook (hamstring) will play in Tuesday's contest against the Golden State Warriors. Westbrook is active for Tuesday's opener despite recent left hamstring soreness. In 25.7 expected minutes, our models project Westbrook to score 25.7 FanDuel points. Westbrook's projection includes 11.7 points, 5.5 rebounds, and 4.7...
Start Winning In Seconds
Get NCAAF Game Picks When You Upgrade to a Premium Account with numberFire. If you're not a Premium subscriber, it takes just a few seconds to sign up. You'll get access to all of our insider information, game projections, handicapping advice, DFS tools, advanced statistics, and more.
LeBron James (foot) starting Thursday night for Lakers
Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James will start Thursday in the team's game against the Los Angeles Clippers. James was listed probable to play due to left foot soreness, meaning his ability to suit up in the Battle of L.A. was never in doubt. Still, it's nice to see an official confirmation that he'll be ready to rock versus the Clippers.
Trey Mancini taking seat for Astros in ALCS Game 1
Houston Astros outfielder Trey Mancini is not in the starting lineup on Wednesday in Game 1 of the ALCS against right-hander Jameson Taillon and the New York Yankees. The Astros continue to alternate starts between Mancini and Aledmys Diaz as the designated hitter in the playoffs. They are a combined 1-for-13 through three postseason contests.
Mavericks starting Spencer Dinwiddle in Wednesday's lineup against Suns
Dallas Mavericks guard Spencer Dinwiddie is starting in Wednesday's contest against the Phoenix Suns. Dinwiddie will make the Mavericks' opening lineup alongside Luka Doncic, Reggie Bullock, Dorian Finney-Smith, and JaVale McGee. In 32.2 minutes, our models project Dinwiddie to record 14.7 points, 4.1 rebounds, and 5.8 assists.
Reggie Jackson (groin) probable Thursday for Clippers
Los Angeles Clippers guard Reggie Jackson (groin) is probable to play on Thursday against the Los Angeles Lakers. Jackson should be good to go, but it remains to be seen whether he or John Wall will start at point guard in the Clippers' first game of the season. Either way, Jackson is expected to play minutes in the mid-20s.
