ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fort Wayne, IN

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
fortwaynesnbc.com

Whitley County man sentenced to 20 years in assault of stepdaughter

WHITLETY COUNTY, Ind. (Fort Wayne’s NBC) - A 56-year-old Whitley County man has been sentenced after court documents say he assaulted his stepdaughter over the span of several years. Probable cause documents say police were called on June 16, 2021, by a mother who was reporting that her daughter...
WHITLEY COUNTY, IN
WANE-TV

Courts: Fort Wayne man sentenced to 15 years for drug, gun crimes

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – A 50-year-old Fort Wayne man was sentenced to 15 years in federal prison after admitting to drug and gun charges, U.S. attorneys announced Wednesday. Adrian L. Johnson previously pleaded guilty to possessing with intent to distribute methamphetamine and possessing a firearm in furtherance of...
FORT WAYNE, IN
FOX59

Muncie woman sentenced after supplying heroin to overdose victim

MUNCIE, Ind. — A Muncie woman has learned her sentence after she was found guilty of dealing heroin to another woman who then overdosed and died. On Wednesday, a judge sentenced Vera R. Morgan to 32 years in prison for the charge of dealing a controlled substance resulting in death. Another eight years were added […]
MUNCIE, IN
FOX59

Albany man found guilty of molesting young children in camper

MUNCIE, Ind. — On Wednesday, a Delaware County jury found a 37-year-old Albany man guilty of five counts of child molestation. Thomas Lee Beall faces between 20 and 50 years in prison for three of his five counts, the other two punishable by between two and 12 years in prison. He will be sentenced on […]
ALBANY, IN
wfft.com

Fayette Drive shooting leaves man with life-threatening injuries

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) - A man has sustained life-threatening injuries after an early morning shooting Thursday. Fort Wayne Police Department (FWPD) officers were patrolling around 1:30 a.m. when they heard gunshots. 911 calls started coming in reporting a person had been shot in the area of the 1100 block...
FORT WAYNE, IN
WANE-TV

FWPD: Woman charged with murder in stabbing of man brought to fire station for help

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Fort Wayne Police arrested a woman Tuesday morning in connection to a fatal stabbing from last week. On Oct. 13, officers found a man with stab wounds at Fort Wayne Fire Department Station 1. Police said the victim, 38-year-old Robert Lee Higginbotham III from Fort Wayne, had been driven to the fire station by a “colleague”. It’s not clear where the stabbing took place.
FORT WAYNE, IN
WANE-TV

FWPD cancels Public Safety Alert for FW man

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — The Fort Wayne Police Department (FWPD) issued a Public Safety Alert for a missing Fort Wayne man Thursday night. Police are attempting to find 69-year-old Eriberto Carpio. Police described Carpio as an Asian man who goes by “Albert.”. Carpio was last seen at...
FORT WAYNE, IN
WOWO News

Man in life-threatening condition after early morning shooting

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO) – An Investigation is underway after an early morning shooting on the city’s south side. It started around 1:30 AM when officers with the Fort Wayne Police Department were out on patrol when they heard gunshots nearby. Additional officers went to that area to help search for the source of the gunshots.
FORT WAYNE, IN
wtvbam.com

Angola man arrested on 14 child exploitation counts following lengthy investigation

ANGOLA, IN (WTVB) – An Angola man was arrested on Tuesday after police got a tip from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children. According to a news release issued by the Angola Police Department, 32-year-old Steven Messer was arrested in the 400 block of Henry Place for an initial charge of 15 level 4 felony counts of child exploitation.
ANGOLA, IN
wfft.com

Indiana State Police K9 officer Zeus dies

INDIANA (WFFT) - The Indiana State Police (ISP) is mourning the loss of Zeus, an Indiana Toll Road K9 officer, who died after a sudden illness. Zeus, an 8-year-old German Shepherd/Belgian Malinois mix who patrolled the Indiana Toll Road with Trooper Logan Hensley, was humanely euthanized last Friday. Before his...
INDIANA STATE
abc57.com

Goshen Police looking to identifying female in reference to fraud case

GOSHEN, Ind. - The Goshen Police Department is asking for the public's help in identifying a female in reference to a fraud case. If you have any information on the female in the attached photo, please call police at 574-533-8661. You can also email police at [email protected] or send them a message on Facebook.
GOSHEN, IN
fortwaynesnbc.com

Student reacts to Trine University instructor who faces child exploitation charges

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (Fort Wayne’s NBC) - Police say a Trine University instructor faces several charges of child sex crimes. On Wednesday, a student is reacting to the news. The Angola Police Department says the case involves a months-long investigation into 32-year-old Steven Messer who Wednesday night sits in the Stueben County Jail.
ANGOLA, IN
WANE-TV

Chicken leads Garrett police on ‘lengthy foot pursuit’

GARRETT, Ind. (WANE) — A loose chicken led Garrett police on a “lengthy foot pursuit” through downtown Garrett Monday evening, according to a Facebook post from the Garrett Police Department. The post says police were called to the 200 block of S. Randolph St. to investigate “why...
GARRETT, IN
WANE-TV

California man sentenced for 1999 rape of woman in Warsaw

WARSAW, Ind. (WANE) — The California man who was found guilty last month of raping a woman in Warsaw 22 years ago has been sentenced. Rodriguez Todd, 53, of La Mesa, California, was sentenced Tuesday to 80 years in prison for crimes a judge described as “despicable.”. Todd...
WARSAW, IN
WOWO News

Marion police investigating after man held captive

MARION, Ind. (WOWO) – The Marion Police Department are asking for help from the public after a man says he was held captive. Our partners in news at ABC 21 report that police say they were called to the area of 1st and D Street around 5:30 p.m. Sunday. A 33-year-old Garrett man said that he had been held captive in a basement, before being able to escape and run to a neighbor’s house for help.
MARION, IN
WANE-TV

FWPD’s McKinney given community impact award

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — Mitch McKinney, a deputy chief with the Fort Wayne Police Department and former candidate for Allen County sheriff, has been named the 2022 recipient of the Linda & Jerry Vandeveer Impact Award. The award is given by Allen County commissioners annually to “an individual...
FORT WAYNE, IN

Comments / 0

Community Policy