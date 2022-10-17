Read full article on original website
fortwaynesnbc.com
Whitley County man sentenced to 20 years in assault of stepdaughter
WHITLETY COUNTY, Ind. (Fort Wayne’s NBC) - A 56-year-old Whitley County man has been sentenced after court documents say he assaulted his stepdaughter over the span of several years. Probable cause documents say police were called on June 16, 2021, by a mother who was reporting that her daughter...
WANE-TV
Court docs: New details released in stabbing; woman accused of killing boyfriend
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Before he arrived at the downtown fire station looking for help, and before he died at a local hospital from a stab wound to his torso, 38-year-old Robert Lee Higginbotham III turned to a woman on the front porch of a southeast side home, lifted his shirt to show a blood and a gash and told her:
WANE-TV
Courts: Fort Wayne man sentenced to 15 years for drug, gun crimes
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – A 50-year-old Fort Wayne man was sentenced to 15 years in federal prison after admitting to drug and gun charges, U.S. attorneys announced Wednesday. Adrian L. Johnson previously pleaded guilty to possessing with intent to distribute methamphetamine and possessing a firearm in furtherance of...
Muncie woman sentenced after supplying heroin to overdose victim
MUNCIE, Ind. — A Muncie woman has learned her sentence after she was found guilty of dealing heroin to another woman who then overdosed and died. On Wednesday, a judge sentenced Vera R. Morgan to 32 years in prison for the charge of dealing a controlled substance resulting in death. Another eight years were added […]
WANE-TV
Police: 2 suspects face preliminary charges of attempted murder in south Fort Wayne shooting
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Fort Wayne police announced two suspects were arrested in relation to the shooting that happened in south Fort Wayne Thursday morning. Police say Riley Irving and an unnamed juvenile were given preliminary charges of attempted murder, robbery resulting in serious bodily injury and kidnapping.
Albany man found guilty of molesting young children in camper
MUNCIE, Ind. — On Wednesday, a Delaware County jury found a 37-year-old Albany man guilty of five counts of child molestation. Thomas Lee Beall faces between 20 and 50 years in prison for three of his five counts, the other two punishable by between two and 12 years in prison. He will be sentenced on […]
wfft.com
Fayette Drive shooting leaves man with life-threatening injuries
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) - A man has sustained life-threatening injuries after an early morning shooting Thursday. Fort Wayne Police Department (FWPD) officers were patrolling around 1:30 a.m. when they heard gunshots. 911 calls started coming in reporting a person had been shot in the area of the 1100 block...
fortwaynesnbc.com
UPDATE: 2 arrested in Thursday morning shooting that left man in critical condition
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (Fort Wayne’s NBC) - Thursday night, Fort Wayne police announced they arrested two people in this case, one adult and one juvenile. They say Riley Irving faces attempted murder, robbery involving serious bodily injury and kidnapping. The juvenile arrested faces the same charges. ----- FORT WAYNE,...
WANE-TV
FWPD: Woman charged with murder in stabbing of man brought to fire station for help
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Fort Wayne Police arrested a woman Tuesday morning in connection to a fatal stabbing from last week. On Oct. 13, officers found a man with stab wounds at Fort Wayne Fire Department Station 1. Police said the victim, 38-year-old Robert Lee Higginbotham III from Fort Wayne, had been driven to the fire station by a “colleague”. It’s not clear where the stabbing took place.
WANE-TV
FWPD cancels Public Safety Alert for FW man
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — The Fort Wayne Police Department (FWPD) issued a Public Safety Alert for a missing Fort Wayne man Thursday night. Police are attempting to find 69-year-old Eriberto Carpio. Police described Carpio as an Asian man who goes by “Albert.”. Carpio was last seen at...
WOWO News
Man in life-threatening condition after early morning shooting
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO) – An Investigation is underway after an early morning shooting on the city’s south side. It started around 1:30 AM when officers with the Fort Wayne Police Department were out on patrol when they heard gunshots nearby. Additional officers went to that area to help search for the source of the gunshots.
wtvbam.com
Angola man arrested on 14 child exploitation counts following lengthy investigation
ANGOLA, IN (WTVB) – An Angola man was arrested on Tuesday after police got a tip from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children. According to a news release issued by the Angola Police Department, 32-year-old Steven Messer was arrested in the 400 block of Henry Place for an initial charge of 15 level 4 felony counts of child exploitation.
WANE-TV
Stepmom accused of beating Fort Wayne 9-year-old to death has a new plea deal; won’t testify against her spouse
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — The 9-year-old victim was told to call her “Dad.”. In mid-December of last year, Alesha Miller aka “Dad,” beat to death her stepson, Elijah Ross, while his two older brothers watched, according to a probable cause affidavit. Now, Alesha Miller, 31,...
wfft.com
Indiana State Police K9 officer Zeus dies
INDIANA (WFFT) - The Indiana State Police (ISP) is mourning the loss of Zeus, an Indiana Toll Road K9 officer, who died after a sudden illness. Zeus, an 8-year-old German Shepherd/Belgian Malinois mix who patrolled the Indiana Toll Road with Trooper Logan Hensley, was humanely euthanized last Friday. Before his...
abc57.com
Goshen Police looking to identifying female in reference to fraud case
GOSHEN, Ind. - The Goshen Police Department is asking for the public's help in identifying a female in reference to a fraud case. If you have any information on the female in the attached photo, please call police at 574-533-8661. You can also email police at [email protected] or send them a message on Facebook.
fortwaynesnbc.com
Student reacts to Trine University instructor who faces child exploitation charges
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (Fort Wayne’s NBC) - Police say a Trine University instructor faces several charges of child sex crimes. On Wednesday, a student is reacting to the news. The Angola Police Department says the case involves a months-long investigation into 32-year-old Steven Messer who Wednesday night sits in the Stueben County Jail.
WANE-TV
Chicken leads Garrett police on ‘lengthy foot pursuit’
GARRETT, Ind. (WANE) — A loose chicken led Garrett police on a “lengthy foot pursuit” through downtown Garrett Monday evening, according to a Facebook post from the Garrett Police Department. The post says police were called to the 200 block of S. Randolph St. to investigate “why...
WANE-TV
California man sentenced for 1999 rape of woman in Warsaw
WARSAW, Ind. (WANE) — The California man who was found guilty last month of raping a woman in Warsaw 22 years ago has been sentenced. Rodriguez Todd, 53, of La Mesa, California, was sentenced Tuesday to 80 years in prison for crimes a judge described as “despicable.”. Todd...
WOWO News
Marion police investigating after man held captive
MARION, Ind. (WOWO) – The Marion Police Department are asking for help from the public after a man says he was held captive. Our partners in news at ABC 21 report that police say they were called to the area of 1st and D Street around 5:30 p.m. Sunday. A 33-year-old Garrett man said that he had been held captive in a basement, before being able to escape and run to a neighbor’s house for help.
WANE-TV
FWPD’s McKinney given community impact award
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — Mitch McKinney, a deputy chief with the Fort Wayne Police Department and former candidate for Allen County sheriff, has been named the 2022 recipient of the Linda & Jerry Vandeveer Impact Award. The award is given by Allen County commissioners annually to “an individual...
