#4ThePeople: What questions do you have for the candidates in Washington’s fifth congressional district?
SPOKANE, Wash. — 4 News Now’s Vanessa Perez is working to interview both candidates vying to be eastern Washington’s congresswoman.
Incumbent Representative Cathy McMorris Rodgers (R) has served in the position since 2005 and is again seeking another term. Natasha Hill “(D), a lawyer and political newcomer, is looking to unseat her.
What questions would you like answered by the candidates? Submit them in the form below.
