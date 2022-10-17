ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dwayne Johnson Performed A Loretta Lynn Tribute With Kelly Clarkson, And Honestly, I Didn't Even Know He Could Sing

By Alex Gurley
Who knew Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson was honestly such a great singer??

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1HJakP_0icUokYB00
Amy Sussman / Getty Images

The actor recently got the chance to show off his vocal chops during an appearance on The Kelly Clarkson Show .

@kellyclarksonshow / Via instagram.com

Dwayne took the stage to perform a duet with Kelly — and he completely held his own alongside the Grammy winner.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ivb4y_0icUokYB00
NBC / Weiss Eubanks / NBCUniversal via Getty Images

The duo chose to honor the late Loretta Lynn by performing her song "Don't Come Home a Drinkin'."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2V15IB_0icUokYB00

Loretta died Oct. 4 at age 90.

Erika Goldring / WireImage / Getty Images

While the duet was definitely unexpected, Dwayne and Kelly sounded really good together:

And it turns out that the duo's country collab was actually over a year in the making.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3DAxYJ_0icUokYB00
Phillip Faraone / Getty Images

During a virtual appearance on the show in 2021, Dwayne recounted his onetime country music ambitions when he lived in Nashville as a teenager.

"I grew up loving blues; hip-hop, of course; but then country, but real traditional country — like, that 'three chords and the truth,' steel guitar kind of country," Dwayne said.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=45cXTf_0icUokYB00
Kevin Mazur / Getty Images for DJ

He continued, "When I got to Nashville ... I went down there on [Broadway], and I used to hang out down there and listen to all the acts, and I did have it in my mind that I was gonna become a country music singer."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4dRfcJ_0icUokYB00
Jon Kopaloff / Getty Images

While his country music career didn't pan out, Kelly did invite Dwayne to join her for a duet next time he was on the show — and that worked out a lot better!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=38gslA_0icUokYB00
Adam Christopher / NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images

So, in conclusion, is there anything Dwayne can't do??

