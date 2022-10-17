ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kitsap County, WA

Pet of the week: Meet August

By Kitsap Sun
Kitsap Sun
Kitsap Sun
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3SOKQ9_0icUoeFp00

Name: August

Breed: Domestic shorthair

Sex: Male

Age: 3

Color: Black and white

Meet August, an approximately 3-year-old male black and white cat with a big personality. If you are looking for a kitty friend who loves attention and booty scratches, August just may be the one for you. This handsome boy loves to greet his people with a meow and is happy to spend his day at their side. Want to make August a part of your family? You can meet August and our other adoptable animals at Kitsap Humane Society, open for walk-up appointments on a first-come, first-served basis. For more, visit www.kitsap-humane.org.

Comments / 0

Related
Kitsap Sun

Kitsap Sun

5K+
Followers
1K+
Post
694K+
Views
ABOUT

News, sports, business, opinion and information across the Kitsap Peninsula brought to you by the Kitsap Sun.

 http://kitsapsun.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy