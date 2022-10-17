Read full article on original website
Related
Thousands protest in Haiti as UN discusses troop request
UNITED NATIONS (AP) — The United States and Mexico said Monday they are preparing a U.N. resolution that would authorize “an international assistance mission” to help improve security in crisis-wracked Haiti so desperately needed humanitarian aid can be delivered to millions in need. U.S. Ambassador Linda Thomas-Greenfield...
WATCH: U.S. pledges ‘action’ after drone attack on Kyiv
The Biden administration said it “will not hesitate to use sanctions or take actions against perpetrators,” after waves of explosives-laden suicide drones struck Ukraine’s capital Monday. Watch the briefing in the player above. The concentrated use of the drones sowed terror and frayed nerves as blasts rocked...
WATCH LIVE: White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre holds news briefing
White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre will hold a news briefing Wednesday afternoon, before President Joe Biden is expected to announce the of release 15 million more barrels of oil from the nation’s strategic reserve. The briefing is scheduled to begin at 12:15 p.m. ET. Watch the event in...
Judge forces US military to reveal that 500 vets are secretly taking jobs of up to $260,000 with foreign governments: 15 generals and admirals are being employed by Saudi Arabia - but DoD won't say how much they are being paid
More than 500 retired US military personnel have taken lucrative jobs working for foreign governments – with generals and admirals landing roles in Saudi Arabia. At least 15 high ranking officials from the military have worked as paid consultants for the Defense Ministry of Saudi Arabia since 2016 - after a judge forced the military to hand over documents detailing the jobs.
Elon Musk Warns That Nuclear Missiles From Russia Could Completely Destroy the US and Europe in Less Than 30 Minutes
Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Maebel Tinoko (U.S. Navy), Public domain &The Royal Society, CC BY-SA 3.0, via Wikimedia Common. "If Russia is faced with the choice of losing Crimea or using battlefield nukes, they will choose the latter. We’ve already sanctioned/cutoff Russia in every possible way, so what more do they have left to lose? If we nuke Russia back, they will nuke us and then we have WW3."
Russian General Prepares Kherson Surrender: 'Hard Decisions Must Be Made'
Statements from Russian officials in recent days signal that Putin's troops are preparing to surrender in Kherson.
If Someone Runs Back, We Shoot Them- Recent Audio Of Intercepted Call Reveals Russian Comrades Unable To Escape The War
Audio from a phone alleged to be from a Russian soldier has surfaced. The call illustrates the alarming situation of Russia's frontline defenses throughout Ukraine. A soldier is said to have called home and described how Russian convicts had been placed on the front lines. [i]
WATCH: State Department says Russia’s use of Iran drones is ‘deeply concerning’
State Department Principal Deputy Spokesperson Vedant Patel said “Russia becoming more reliant on a country like Iran” should be deeply concerning to the world. Watch the briefing in the player above. “We will continue to take practical, aggressive steps to make these weapons sales harder, including sanctions, export...
U.S. announces sanctions, criminal charges against network providing technology to Russian military
WASHINGTON (AP) — The Biden administration on Wednesday announced a round of criminal charges and sanctions related to a complicated scheme to procure military technologies from U.S. manufacturers and illegally supply them to Russia for its war in Ukraine. Some of the equipment was recovered on battlefields in Ukraine,...
U.S. military suicides drop as leaders push mental health programs
WASHINGTON (AP) — Suicides across the active duty U.S. military decreased over the past 18 months, driven by sharp drops in the Air Force and Marine Corps last year and a similar decline among Army soldiers during the first six months of this year, according to a new Pentagon report and preliminary data for 2022.
WATCH: State Department says U.S. will back sanctions against Iran over drone sales
The Biden administration is backing the European Union as it gathers evidence that Iran is supplying drones to Russia for use its war in Ukraine. The EU is drawing up a list of sanctions in retaliation, officials and diplomats said Wednesday. Watch the briefing in the player above. Russia is...
Biden to release 15 million barrels of oil, sending reserve to lowest level since 1984
WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden will announce the release of 15 million barrels of oil from the U.S. strategic reserve Wednesday as part of a response to recent production cuts announced by OPEC+ nations, and he will say more drawdowns are possible this winter, as his administration rushes to be seen as pulling out all the stops ahead of next month’s midterm elections.
New Swedish prime minister presents a 3-party center-right government
STOCKHOLM (AP) — Incoming Swedish Prime Minister Ulf Kristersson vowed Tuesday to set the country on a new course on immigration, criminal justice and energy policy as he presented a center-right coalition government led by his conservative Moderate Party. The new Cabinet consists of 24 ministers — 13 men...
French cement firm pleads guilty to sending payments to the Islamic State
NEW YORK (AP) — French cement company Lafarge pleaded guilty Tuesday to paying millions of dollars to the Islamic State group to keep a plant operational in Syria — at a time when the militant group was engaged in torturing kidnapped Westerners — and agreed to pay roughly $778 million in penalties.
How Russia is using Iranian killer drones to spread terror in Ukraine
They are precise, small in size, able to engage a target in relatively large numbers like a swarm of wasps and above all, they’re cheap. In Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, drones have cemented their reputation as a potent, hard-to-stop and cost-effective weapon to seek out and destroy targets while simultaneously spreading the kind of terror that can fray the resolve of soldiers and civilians alike.
The COP27 climate conference kicks off in Egypt next month. Here’s what you need to know
In a crucial meeting for tackling the climate crisis, almost 200 countries will come together in Egypt at the start of November for a “Conference of the Parties”, or COP27. You may remember hearing about COP26 in Glasgow about this time last year. It was often hailed as...
Putin orders martial law in annexed Ukrainian regions; launches mass evacuations
KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Russian forces launched mass evacuations of civilians Wednesday from one of the first major cities they seized in the invasion of Ukraine — a tacit acknowledgement that yet another stinging battlefield defeat may be unfolding for President Vladimir Putin. Ukraine’s stunning counteroffensive appears to...
European Union leaders head into energy summit with divisive views
BRUSSELS (AP) — European Union leaders were heading into a two-day summit Thursday with opposing views on whether, and how, the bloc could impose a gas price cap to contain the energy crisis fueled by Russian President Vladimir Putin’s invasion of Ukraine and his strategy to choke off gas supplies to the bloc at will.
WATCH: Biden announces release of 15 million barrels of oil from strategic petroleum reserve
WASHINGTON (AP) — High gasoline prices are the problem that President Joe Biden keeps trying to fix — and roughly a year’s worth of extraordinary efforts have done little to significantly lower costs. Watch Biden’s remarks in the player above. With Biden’s latest push Wednesday to...
Yemeni children starve as fears of renewed fighting loom
HAYS, Yemen (AP) — An emaciated little girl lies motionless on a hospital bed and struggles to breathe. Her body is covered with sores. She can barely open her eyes. Hafsa Ahmed is about 2. About a dozen other children in the red-brick hospital in this southern Yemeni city are also dying of starvation.
PBS NewsHour
Arlington, VA
28K+
Followers
16K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT
For more than 40 years, millions of Americans and citizens of the world have turned to the PBS NewsHour for the solid, reliable reporting that has made it one of the most trusted news programs on television.https://www.pbs.org/newshour/
Comments / 0