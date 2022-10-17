Read full article on original website
Forget Verizon and AT&T — why you should build your own cell network
Experts say that making your own cell network is easier than you think and could give you more privacy than commercial providers. And, it’s something you may want to actually consider using. Contents. The company Ukama is launching a crowdfunding campaign that’s intended to let you be your own...
Google Chrome is getting the Android tablet update you’ve been waiting for
Google today announced the release of its redesign for the Chrome app on Android tablets. After long being neglected on the big screen, especially in comparison to Apple’s or Samsung’s browsers, Google says it’ll be rebuilding the browser to help you get work done faster with a tablet or other large-screened device.
This new PC watercooler covers both your CPU and SSD
TeamGroup has just launched a new PC water cooler. That might not be that interesting, you’re probably telling yourself. But with the new Sired Duo360, there’s an interesting wrinkle: This device cools both your CPU and your M.2 SSD at the same time. It’s the first water cooler...
The latest Firefox release redesigns its private browsing feature
Mozilla is releasing its latest version of the Firefox browser as of Tuesday with a focus on privacy, accessibility, and customization, according to the brand. The new release will include a number of features, but one notable highlight is the introduction of a shortcut button for Private Browsing mode that you can pin to your desktop. This is a feature intended for easy access to the feature that is typically found within the triple bar icon at the upper right corner of the browser or when right-clicking the Firefox icon on the Windows taskbar with a mouse or trackpad. While it might not be extremely tedious, this feature takes out some extra steps for those who wish to take advantage.
The Samsung 990 Pro SSD is built for PS5 and DirectStorage
Much of the discourse on SSDs has recently been focused on the upcoming PCIe 5.0 spec, which has twice the bandwidth of PCIe 4.0 and will theoretically allow SSDs to hit even greater speeds, just as PCIe 4.0 did in 2019. But that doesn’t mean PCIe 4.0 SSDs are old hat now, as Samsung is launching its new 990 Pro SSD with older PCIe 4.0 technology. And it’s ready for Microsoft’s DirectStorage and PS5.
iPhone 14 Pro vs. Galaxy S22 Ultra camera comparison is a battle for the ages
The iPhone 14 Pro is one of Apple’s most welcome camera upgrades in years. It brings an all-new 48-megapixel camera, an upgraded method for processing images, and more. But how does it compare to the similarly priced Galaxy S22 Ultra? The new iPhone doesn’t have a fancy 100x zoom like Samsung’s flagship, but how does it stand up to the competition? Let’s find out.
Apple’s redesigned iPad with USB-C, 5G, and landscape camera arrives for $449
The entry-level iPad has been long overdue for a design overhaul. In 2022, Apple is finally making that possible with the 10th-generation iPad. The design is reminiscent of the latest iPad Air, with an all-metal enclosure, flat sides, and symmetrical bezels on all sides. Contents. The best part? The color...
Watch out models, the AI revolution is coming for your jobs too
New AI image-generation systems make headlines every day but that revolution started many years ago. Now one of the most established services for AI face generation has expanded its offering to include full body images. An early use of computer-made faces was for news stories, video games, and documentaries when a person was needed to convey an idea or represent an unknown individual for which no photo was available. Keeping a stock library of faces isn’t too difficult for an agency but standing poses are harder since the type of clothing affects the possible uses of the images. In the past, one or more models would need to be hired for these types of shots.
Amazon is selling this 65-inch QLED TV for under $1,000 today
Now’s the time to get Samsung’s 65-inch Q70A QLED 4K TV for under a thousand dollars. The Samsung Q70A, which usually costs $1,400, is part of a special, limited-time offering that has slashed the price by nearly a third, down to $948. We haven’t covered a sale for more than $400 dollars off for this ultra-high-definition TV in the past, so you likely won’t see a deal this good for quite some time. The best part? Unlike some of our Samsung TV deals, this sale is directly from Amazon, so you can enjoy free shipping and any Amazon Prime perks you have alongside the deal.
Does the Apple iPad Pro (2022) have wireless charging? Here’s what you need to know
Apple’s new iPad Pro (2022) seemed to land out of nowhere, and if you’ve got your eye on the most powerful iPad in the Apple lineup, chances are you want to check whether it’s got wireless charging before you spend your hard-earned cash. Wireless charging isn’t a common feature on tablets, and we’ve got some good news and bad news when it comes to Apple’s latest iPad Pro.
Dell XPS laptops and desktops are both on sale today
Dell XPS deals are back on the radar with the Dell XPS 13 Laptop and the Dell XPS Desktop coming your way at a discounted price. One of the interesting things about this pair of deals is that both products start out at the same price, but the laptop’s price dropped the most. You don’t have to be a Dell laptop deals connoisseur to know that’s worthy of an eyebrow raise!
Hurry! This ABS Legend gaming PC is $1,200 off at Newegg today only
Newegg continues to make a name for itself as a reliable source of savings on electronic devices, and that includes gaming deals such as this $1,200 discount for the ABS Legend Gaming PC that pulls its price down to $2,000 from its original price of $3,200. Gamers should definitely start paying attention to Newegg deals, as offers like these are only available for a limited time. You only have several hours left to take advantage of this price cut for the ABS Legend Gaming PC, so what are you waiting for? Click that Buy Now button as fast as you can.
HP’s classic student laptop is super cheap today
Shoppers looking for student laptop deals may not need to look further than HP’s offer for the HP Pavilion 15t, which is currently available with a $370 discount that brings its price down to a more affordable $630 from its sticker price of $1,000. It’s known as a reliable device that provides amazing value for money, so laptop deals involving the HP Pavilion 15t are almost always quick to go. Grab this chance to buy the machine for much cheaper than usual while you still can.
Quick! Samsung Galaxy Buds are 48% off at Amazon right now!
If you’re finally getting sick of the tangled mess of wired headphones that came with your phone, today Amazon has got the deal for you. Right now, you can bring home a pair of Samsung Galaxy Buds for only $88, saving you 48% or $82 off the original retail price of $170. This is one of the best Samsung Galaxy Buds deals we’ve seen, so it’s worth checking out, and chances are that this awesome price won’t be around for long.
Apple quietly launches unprecedented price cuts to its best MacBook Pros
Apple’s top of the line MacBook Pro 16-inch and 14-inch models are some of the best laptops the company has ever made — but they’re extremely expensive machines that rarely come down in price. However, Apple has quietly dropped the price on these sought-after laptops with some...
The delays are over — iPadOS 16 is finally releasing early next week
Ever since Apple delayed the release of iPadOS 16, its launch date has been up in the air. But alongside the announcement of the 2022 iPad Pro today, Apple finally confirmed that the tablet OS update will be launching on Monday, October 24. This doesn’t come as much of a surprise as Apple itself said that we should expect it to come at some point in the fall, but other than that vague window, the company has been silent on the official release date up until now.
Apple could launch a Frankenstein iPad Pro that runs macOS
People have been complaining for years that Apple should just merge its mobile and desktop operating systems, and they might finally see their wish come true — sort of. That’s because a new rumor claims Apple is working on bringing macOS to the M2 iPad Pro, but it could be nothing more than a tall tale.
How to preorder the new iPad Pro
Just when you thought it was safe to unlock your wallet, Apple releases a bunch of new iPads. Fresh out of Apple’s iPad farm are the new iPad Pro and new basic iPad, and while the iPad is one of the best tablets around, it’s the iPad Pro you should look to if you want the very best tablet experience Apple has to offer. Armed with Apple’s M2 laptop-level processor, the iPad Pro is available in 11-inch and 12-inch variants and comes with Apple Pencil and Magic Keyboard support. When using iPadOS as well, the iPad Pro is a productivity machine to be respected, and it’s a great choice if you’re looking for a work tablet.
Hurry! This Dell 27-inch monitor is over 50% off for a limited time
Dell is getting aggressive with desktop monitor deals this season, with the Dell S2721HN getting some serious action at over 50% off. In human terms, that’s a $160 discount, moving the price to $150 from the regular price of $310. We’ve only seen a deal like this on the Dell S2721HN once before, during last week’s Prime Early Access deals. So, if you missed it then, don’t make the same mistake again. Beware, though, as this is a limited-quantity deal, the only way to lock it in is by completing your order!
KEF takes a swing at Bose, Sony, and Sennheiser with its first wireless ANC headphones
KEF, the British audio brand best known for its high-end speakers, has launched the Mu7, its first set of premium, wireless noise-canceling headphones. They’re priced at $400 and come in two slightly different color tones: silver gray, and charcoal gray. For the moment, they’re only available at KEF’s website.
