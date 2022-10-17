ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tarpon Springs Man Wins $1,000,000 On Florida Lottery Scratch-Off Ticket

By Jake Grissom
 3 days ago
PINELLAS COUNTY, Fla. – Today, the Florida Lottery announced that Alberto Caldo, 49, of Tarpon Springs, claimed a $1 million prize from the 500X THE CASH Scratch-Off game at Lottery Headquarters in Tallahassee.

He chose to receive his winnings as a one-time, lump-sum payment of $820,000.00.

Caldo purchased his winning ticket from Pop N Munch, located at 680 East Tarpon Avenue in Tarpon Springs. The retailer will receive a $2,000 bonus commission for selling the winning Scratch-Off ticket.

In the news: Florida Player Splits $494 Million Mega Millions Jackpot With Calfornia Player

The $50 game, 500X THE CASH , features a top prize of $25 million—the largest ever offered on a Florida Scratch-Off game—and the best odds to become an instant millionaire! The game’s overall odds of winning are 1-in-4.50.

Scratch-Off games are an important part of the Lottery’s portfolio of games, comprising approximately 77 percent of ticket sales and generating more than $1.8 billion for the Educational Enhancement Trust Fund (EETF) in fiscal year 2021-22.

