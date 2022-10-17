Read full article on original website
Related
northwestmoinfo.com
Livingston County Fugitive Found In Laundry
A Livingston County fugitive was arrested late last week after being found by deputies hiding in a pile of laundry. According to a release from the Livingston County Sheriff’s Office, on Friday, October 14 Deputy Sergeant Dustin Wolfe was searching for a wanted fugitive at a residence in the 200 block of east Thirds Street in Chillicothe. After confirming the suspect was at that residence and gaining entry to the home the deputy found 32-year-old Dawn resident Faren Danielle Evans hiding under some laundry.
kchi.com
Recent Bookings For Livingston County
The Livingston County Sheriff’s Department reports two recent bookings. Forty-year-old Joshua Paul Todd of Henderson, TN was arrested on a warrant for alleged failure to appear on a charge of alleged DWI – Persistent Offender. Todd was arrested out of state and is held with no bond allowed as he awaits extradition.
kchi.com
Fugitive Found Under The Laundry
A woman wanted on a bond violation warrant was arrested by Livingston County Sheriff’s Department deputies after she was found hiding in a laundry pile. Sheriff Steve Cox says on Friday, Sgt. Dustin Woelfle was in the 200 block of E. Third Street in Chillicothe on a fugitive investigation and confirmed the woman wanted on the warrant was inside a home there. After entering, she was found hiding under some laundry. Woelfle arrested 32-year-old Faren Danielle Evans of Dawn. She was originally arrested on July 15th for alleged possession of a controlled substance and was released on her own recognizance.
northwestmoinfo.com
Bethany Man Arrested On Multiple Drug Felonies
A Bethany man is facing multiple drug possession felonies after his arrest Wednesday in Harrison County. Troop H of the Highway Patrol says 40-year-old Bethany resident Christopher J. Warren was arrested at 11:02 A.M. Wednesday on charges of felony possession of methamphetamine, felony possession of marijuana, and misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia. He was also cited for speeding.
kmmo.com
MARSHALL MAN CHARGED WITH TWO FELONIES DUE IN COURT
A Marshall man who was charged with felonies for stealing and resisting arrest by fleeing after an incident on August 24, has a preliminary hearing scheduled. According to a probable cause statement, officers from the Marshall Police Department were advised that a vehicle was stolen from Conoco in Marshall. An officer located the vehicle and attempted a traffic stop. Duancy Smith, the driver of the vehicle proceeded to flee out of city limits. The vehicle was disabled by the Missouri State Highway Patrol. Smith fled on foot and a Marshall Police Officer chased him on foot. A K-9 unit attempted to track him but was unsuccessful.
kchi.com
Carrollton Man Arrested On Drug Charges
A Carrollton man was arrested by State Troopers Thursday morning. Troopers arrested 43-year-old Corey L Gipen at about 7:00 am for alleged possession of a controlled substance, possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia, and driving while revoked. He was taken to the Chariton County Jail on a 24-hour hold.
kttn.com
Livingston County deputy discovers suspect hiding under pile of laundry
Livingston County Sheriff Steve Cox reports a fugitive was found hiding in a pile of laundry on October 14th. Thirty-two-year-old Faren Danielle Evans of Dawn was arrested on a warrant for alleged violation of bond conditions on an original felony charge of possession of a controlled substance. Bond was set at $20,000 cash only.
kchi.com
Arrest And Investigations By Chillicothe Police
One-hundred-eleven calls for service were handled by Chillicothe Police Department Monday. Some of the calls include:. 9:13 am, Officers responded to the 800 block of Calhoun Street for an assault. Upon arrival the suspect was gone and the victim declined treatment from EMS. A written statement was gathered and photographs were taken. Investigation continuing.
kttn.com
Crime victim holds suspect at gunpoint until Livingston County authorities arrive
A crime victim held a suspect at gunpoint who was illegally on the property and believed to have been involved with a vehicle theft earlier this month. That according to Livingston County Sheriff Steve Cox, who reported on October 17th that 34-year-old John Andrew Orton was taken into custody after the incident in the 9000 block of Highway 190 on October 3rd.
kchi.com
Springfield Man Arrested For Stabbing
A Springfield man has been charged with assault after his arrest for alleged stabbing a 22-year-old Brookfield man in Chariton County. The incident happened October 13th at a location in the 17000 block of Highway 5. Twenty-four-year-old Jesse Allen Brock was charged with alleged assault and armed criminal action. The...
kttn.com
Missouri State Highway Patrol arrests north Missouri man on drug-related allegations
The Highway Patrol reports the arrest of a Bethany man in Harrison County on Wednesday morning, October 19th on drug-related charges. Forty-year-old Christopher Warren was accused of felony possession of methamphetamine, felony possession of marijuana, and misdemeanor unlawful possession of paraphernalia. He was also accused of speeding. Warren was taken...
northwestmoinfo.com
Livginston County Sheriff’s Office 10/15/2022 – Incidents, Arrests and MORE
September 16 at 9:19 a.m. LCSO was in the 4000 block of Route A on an investigation. This resulted in the arrest of Sherry Gayle Ritchie, 33, Chillicothe on a Chillicothe Municipal arrest warrant for alleged Failure to Appear in Court on an ordinance violation of theft. The deputy observed item(s) used with methamphetamine and also seized other evidence. Ms. Ritchie was arrested for the alleged Possession of Methamphetamine and incarcerated. Ms. Ritchie has been charged in Livingston County Associate Court with alleged felony drug possession.
kchi.com
Two Crashes – Three Injured
A crash in Carroll County involving a parked vehicle left the driver with minor injuries. State Troopers investigated the crash that happened at about 12:25 pm Wednesday when 92-year-old Robert A Hart drove through the garage door at a carwash, crossed US 65 headed east, and struck another garage door and a military-style Humvee (HMMWV). Hart had minor injuries and was taken to Carroll County Memorial Hospital for treatment.
kchi.com
DWI Arrest
A Kansas City man was arrested by State Troopers in Daviess County Tuesday afternoon. Thirty-year-old Tha Pra was arrested at about 2:44 pm for alleged DWI, failing to drive on the right half of the roadway, and no insurance. He was taken to the Daviess Dekalb Regional Jail.
kttn.com
Two facing charges in connection with vehicle theft in September
Two Saint Joseph residents face felony charges in Mercer County after they allegedly stole a pickup truck and car in September. Thirty-three-year-old Jessica Rae Claycomb-Beltz and 37-year-old Ian Michael Ragsdale were each charged with two counts of first-degree tampering with a motor vehicle. No bond has been set for either person.
KMZU
Drivers damages two buildings and vehicle in Carrollton
CARROLL COUNTY, Mo. -- An area resident was treated for minor injuries after crashing into a parked vehicle and garage door in Carrollton Wednesday. According to the Missouri Highway Patrol, Robert Hart, 92, of Carrollton, drove through a garage door at Sinclair Car Wash, crossed Highway 65 and struck a second garage door and parked Hum Vee.
kmmo.com
SLATER MAN CHARGED WITH A FELONY FOR ASSAULT DUE IN COURT
A Slater man who was charged with a felony for assault has a preliminary hearing scheduled. According to a probably causes statement, a Saline County Sheriff deputy was dispatched to a Slater residence in regard to a domestic assault in progress. Upon arrival, authorities made contact with the victim, who reportedly had a swollen face with a large lump on her forehead. Authorities also stated the woman had bruising and was bleeding.
kttn.com
One of two Chillicothe residents sentenced to prison in connection with child’s death
One of two Chillicothe residents arrested after an investigation into a child’s death on December 24th has been sentenced. Online court information shows 47-year-old Christopher Robert Wilson pleaded guilty and was sentenced to the Missouri Department of Corrections for four years on second-degree involuntary manslaughter and seven years on possession of a controlled substance. The sentences are to run consecutively to each count and all other sentences. A jury trial for Wilson scheduled for November 15th through 17th was canceled.
kttn.com
Two from Bethany arrested on theft allegations
Two Bethany residents have been arrested following a law enforcement investigation involving stolen goods. The Harrison County Sheriff’s Department and Bethany Police conducted the investigation that led to the arrest of Kevin Nible and Richard Owens. Three search warrants were served on October 14th. Subsequently, more than $5,000 worth...
kmmo.com
LEXINGTON POLICE DEPARTMENT ASKING FOR HELP FROM THE PUBLIC IN IDENTIFYING SUBJECTS IN PHOTOS
The Lexington Police Department is asking for help from the public in identifying subjects in surveillance photos. The department reports that these people have been breaking into some storage units in Lexington. This incident happened on October 16. If you recognize the subjects or vehicle, you are urged to contact...
Comments / 0