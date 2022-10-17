Steve Lodge slams ‘liar’ ex Vicki Gunvalson over claim he cheats on new wife

Steve Lodge is calling out his ex-fiancée Vicki Gunvalson for allegedly lying about him cheating on his new wife, Janis Carlson .

“I would never cheat on Janis,” the former California gubernatorial candidate, 64, tells Page Six exclusively.

“I haven’t the slightest idea of what Vicki is lying about now. This is just another stunt of Vicki’s to get attention.”

Lodge continues, “She’s obviously lying again; it’s apparently pathological with her. She really needs to get some physiological help and definitely needs to leave us alone.”

Gunvalson alleged during the “Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip: Ex-Wives Club” panel at BravoCon on Sunday that her ex is “out cheating on his wife” and that she has “proof.”

“A cheater’s a cheater,” the “Real Housewives of Orange County” alum, 60, added.

Gunvalson accused Lodge of being a cheater at BravoCon 2022. Greg Endries/Bravo via Getty Ima

Gunvalson’s claims that Lodge has a tendency to be unfaithful are not new. She previously alleged that the politician cheated on, lied to and used her .

“While I was out of town working on a biz trip, [Lodge] took [a woman] to my condo in Mexico!” she alleged in a post on Instagram in October 2021. “He’s been flaunting around my town in OC making out in public places. It’s disgusting.”

The reality star also appeared heartbroken over the breakup during her stint on “Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip: Ex-Wives Club,” which was filmed shortly after the split.

However, Lodge tells us that Gunvalson’s “dramatic act” on the Peacock series during the was “just that — a big act and completely phony.”

Lodge and Gunvalson were engaged for two years. NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images

“Apparently she had nothing else going on in her life to talk about, and you know how they are all desperate for a storyline,” he adds, noting that they had not been intimate since September 2020.

“We certainly didn’t break up during her filming as she reported. Total fabrication for the show.”

Gunvalson previously told Page Six that she felt misled by Lodge during the year that she claims they were on-again, off-again because they allegedly slept in the same bed together.

“If he states he didn’t cheat on me, then why did you continue to live with me?” she told us in February. “That’s my question to him. Why did you lead me to believe we were going to be OK? Because I was in it for life.”

Lodge confirmed he and Carlson, 38, were dating in September 2021, the same month that news broke of his two-year engagement with Gunvalson ending .

The California native maintains, however, that his Bravolebrity ex “knows full well we were not in a couple’s relationship when I met Janis,” telling us, “Vicki and I broke up in December of 2020, and I lived separately in my own condo in Mexico. I still have the lease paperwork.”

Lodge adds that it is “absolutely disgusting” Gunvalson would allegedly make up another cheating claim about him, stating, “This is low for even Vicki. She’s such a sad individual.”

The former police officer says it’s time for the Coto Insurance founder to “move on” and “remove ‘Steve’ from her vocabulary.”

He concludes, “I really hope she gets the help she needs to do that. Janis and I are very happily married and totally in love. We are enjoying our life together and are looking forward to some fun and exciting changes coming in 2023.”