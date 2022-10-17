Exclusive Brands Announces New 1.5G THC Oil Vapes Product Offering From Brand Partner Kushy Punch

Cannabis Industry Veterans Forge Partnerships with National Brands and Local Dispensaries to Bring High Quality, Affordable Products to the Growing Massachusetts Market. SALISBURY, Mass. — Today, a group of cannabis industry veterans announced the launch of Root & Bloom, a manufacturer, extractor, and cultivator of craft cannabis products for the Massachusetts market. Root & Bloom has formed cannabis innovation partnerships with companies looking to quickly develop and deliver high-quality, affordable products. The company is also developing strategic partnerships with Mass. cannabis dispensaries to distribute more than 30 different products to consumers. Products include edibles, vapes, and prerolls from innovation partners, as well as craft flower and prerolls from Root & Bloom’s in-house product line.

MASSACHUSETTS STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO