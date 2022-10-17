Exclusive Brands Announces New 1.5G THC Oil Vapes Product Offering From Brand Partner Kushy Punch

Read full article on original website
Ayr Wellness Introduces its National Portfolio of Brands to New Jersey Menus
MIAMI — Ayr Wellness Inc. (CSE: AYR.A, OTCQX: AYRWF) (“Ayr” or the “Company”), a leading vertically integrated U.S. multi-state cannabis operator (“MSO”), announced the rollout of several brands from its national portfolio to the New Jersey market. New Jersey cannabis consumers can now...
Root & Bloom Brings Craft Cannabis Products to Massachusetts Dispensaries
Cannabis Industry Veterans Forge Partnerships with National Brands and Local Dispensaries to Bring High Quality, Affordable Products to the Growing Massachusetts Market. SALISBURY, Mass. — Today, a group of cannabis industry veterans announced the launch of Root & Bloom, a manufacturer, extractor, and cultivator of craft cannabis products for the Massachusetts market. Root & Bloom has formed cannabis innovation partnerships with companies looking to quickly develop and deliver high-quality, affordable products. The company is also developing strategic partnerships with Mass. cannabis dispensaries to distribute more than 30 different products to consumers. Products include edibles, vapes, and prerolls from innovation partners, as well as craft flower and prerolls from Root & Bloom’s in-house product line.
Cannabis Testing Lab Detects Crop-Destroying Viroid in California
IRVINE, Calif. — Purity Medical Laboratories is now offering hop latent viroid (HpLVd) testing to assist growers in identifying and eliminating a devastating viroid that occurs worldwide. Hop latent viroid, a plant pathogen, is also known as “dudding disease” due to its tendency to reduce yield and stunt growth...
Green Thumb to Launch “RISE Express” Dispensaries in Florida
Company Expands Retail Footprint Through Exclusive Lease Agreement with Circle K, one of the Largest Convenience Store Chains in the U.S. CHICAGO and VANCOUVER, British Columbia — Green Thumb Industries Inc. (Green Thumb) (CSE: GTII) (OTCQX: GTBIF), a leading national cannabis consumer packaged goods company and owner of RISE Dispensaries, today announced plans to expand its medical retail footprint in Florida through a lease agreement with Circle K, the global convenience store retailer. Starting in 2023, Green Thumb plans to launch its test and learn phase of the rollout with approximately ten “RISE Express” branded dispensaries adjacent to Circle K stores in various Florida locations.
