Huntingdon County, PA

Annual Empty Bowls event combats food insecurity in Huntingdon County

By Rebecca Parsons
 3 days ago

HUNTINGDON COUNTY, Pa (WTA) – For 1,136,400 Pennsylvanians, approximately 5,230 of whom are Huntingdon County residents, food insecurity is a fact of life.

To continue to combat hunger, the 16th annual Juniata College Empty Bowls event will raise money for Huntingdon County’s four food banks and Huntingdon Area elementary schools’ Backpack Programs.

The Empty Bowls online store will open at 1 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 23. As a bonus, purchases will be accompanied by coupons to area restaurants for a complimentary bowl of soup. A special preview will open at 5 p.m. Friday, Oct. 21.

Approximately 400 handmade, one-of-a-kind bowls will be sold for $15, and $13 for seniors/students. Drive-through and pick-up will be available Friday, Oct. 28, in the parking lot behind Good Hall.

“Empty Bowls is hosted by faculty, staff, and students and benefits countless Huntingdon County residents who are food insecure,” Bethany Benson, chair of the Art and Art History Department at Juniata said. “In the past 15 years, Empty Bowls has raised over $73,000 for area food banks; this year, the demand for our food banks, pantries, and backpack programs is greater than ever.”

The event is organized by Benson, Robert Boryk an instructor of art, Lisa Baer, the Unity House coordinator, Jennifer Troha, and Lorri Shideler, director of Conferences and Events, assisted by students enrolled in the Empty Bowls Practicum course and volunteers from both the Juniata and Huntingdon communities.

All of the proceeds from the event stay within Huntingdon. County.

Empty Bowls is a part of Juniata’s commitment to community-engaged learning. One of Juniata’s Institutional Learning Objectives is for students to be engaged with themselves and the world, and community-engaged learning provides one pathway for this outcome.

All proceeds from Empty Bowls go directly to the beneficiary organizations. The bowls made for the event were created by students enrolled in Empty Bowls Practicum, faculty, and friends of Juniata College.

“Students who experience community-engaged learning expand their democratic values and civic responsibility while gaining valuable skillsets that include creating handmade artwork, respectful collaboration with community partners, and their responsibility as a contributing citizen,” Benson added.

Comments / 0

WTAJ

Arc of Blair County bocce tournament raises money for veterans

ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ) — The Arc of Blair County is a non-profit organization, but Executive Director Maria Brandt said the winners of their bocce tournament on Thursday night weren’t collecting any winnings. “The prize money, that would’ve came to us, we are giving to the [Hollidaysburg] Veterans’ Home on Veterans Day,” Brandt said. Brandt and […]
BLAIR COUNTY, PA
WTAJ

Village of Hope holds ribbon cutting ceremony for first completed home

CLEARFIELD COUNTY, Pa (WTAJ) – Donors, local government leaders, and future residents of the Village of Hope celebrated independent living with a ribbon cutting for the first completed homes at the West Decatur, Boggs Township location. The ribbon-cutting ceremony took place on Thursday, Oct. 20. “This occasion marks the first of about 50 homes at […]
CLEARFIELD COUNTY, PA
abc27.com

Mifflin County woman celebrates 103rd birthday

LEWISTOWN, Pa. (WHTM) — A Midstate veteran made a very special birthday on Thursday, and she’s pretty special in her own right. Ada Kuhn of Lewistown, Mifflin County received birthday wishes from county commissioners who declared Thursday as Ada Khun day. Kuhn is 103 years young, born on...
MIFFLIN COUNTY, PA
WTAJ

Johnstown hosts 17th annual career, transition fair

CAMBRIA COUNTY, Pa (WTAJ) – The Pennsylvania Department of Labor & Industry’s (L&I) Office of Vocational Rehabilitation (OVR) Acting Executive Director Ryan Hyde will join more than 900 participants for the 17th annual Career & Transition Fair. The fair is taking place at the Commonwealth Technical Institute (CTI) at the Hiram G. Andrews Center (HGAC) […]
JOHNSTOWN, PA
WTAJ

Therapy dogs make a stop at Penn State Altoona

ALTOONA, Pa (WTAJ) – Therapy pups will be at the Penn State Altoona campus and everyone was invited to come on down and meet the dogs. The event is called Hugs for Hounds and it’s the Howl-O-Ween edition. The event took place on Thursday, Oct. 20 from 5 – 7 p.m. in the Laurel Pavilion. […]
ALTOONA, PA
WTAJ

Centre, Clearfield Co. seniors guaranteed university acceptance, here’s why

LOCK HAVEN, Pa (WTAJ) — All Centre County public high schools, along with multiple Clearfield and Cambria county schools have made an admission agreement with the Commonwealth University of Pennsylvania. Under the terms of the agreement, high school students at Bald Eagle, Bellefonte, Clearfield, Clearfield Alliance Christian, Curwensville, DuBois Area, Glendale, Penns Valley, Philipsburg-Osceola and […]
CLEARFIELD COUNTY, PA
WTAJ

Fall program for kids now available in Clearfield

CLEARFIELD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) – Joseph and Elizabeth Shaw Public Library is hosting fall sessions for children. Sessions will be held for six weeks and are free to participate in. This year the sessions will be hosted by the new youth and family services coordinator Crystal Sopic. Sopic comes into the library with over 20 […]
CLEARFIELD, PA
wtaj.com

Bees Knees Coffee creating a lot of Buzz in Centre County

BELLEFONTE, Pa. (WTAJ) There’s a mobile coffee bar that is creating a lot of buzz in the State College area. Bees Knees coffee opened during the pandemic as a way to bring amazing tasting canned coffee drinks directly to you! Owner, Bromlyn Fitzgerald opened Central PA’s first mobile coffee shop and coffee delivery service.
STATE COLLEGE, PA
WTAJ

82nd Annual Jaffa Shrine Circus this weekend

ALTOONA, Pa (WTAJ)– Fun acts and sweet treats are available this weekend at the 82nd annual Jaffa Shrine Circus in Altoona. The annual show will feature traditional fun acts. They’ll also be joined by acts that were featured on America’s Got Talent. These acts include a new human cannonball, the Puppy Pals, the Official Flyers […]
ALTOONA, PA
WTAJ

DuBois United Way kicks off campaign

CLEARFIELD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) – The DuBois United Way recently announced its 2023 campaign. The goal for next year is to raise $350,000. Funds raised by the DuBois Area United Way will go towards supporting 22 local agencies, impacting over 20,000 individuals, and 25% of funds going towards families going through hard times. “It could […]
DUBOIS, PA
WTAJ

Altoona Fire Department holding fundraiser to help arson dog

ALTOONA, Pa (WTAJ)–The Altoona Fire Department is seeking community help in their fundraiser for safety equipment for their arson dog Lucille. Currently, the car she travels in does not have any safety features for dogs. Altoona Assistant Fire Inspector Justin Smithmyer said that these upgrades would be helpful to her mobility and work performance. While […]
ALTOONA, PA
WTAJ

Centre County EMS station memberships can lower your ambulance costs

CENTRE COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — If you are in Centre County and need ambulance services, there is one way you can lower or even eliminate the price you have to pay. Eight local EMS operations in the Centre County Ambulance Association offer yearly memberships that fund a large portion of the stations’ everyday operations. “Not […]
CENTRE COUNTY, PA
WTAJ

State College High School girls soccer team raises money for Tides

STATE COLLEGE, Pa. (WTAJ) — The State College Area High School girl’s soccer team is scoring goals on and off the field. The team is donating thousands of dollars to the non-profit organization Tides as part of their annual “When Soccer Becomes Greater” fundraising campaign. “It’s really great to have young women who are coming […]
STATE COLLEGE, PA
WTAJ

Huntingdon Job Fair offers potential better jobs, PA Careerlink says

HUNTINGDON COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Pennsylvania Careerlink job fair in the Smithfield Volunteer Fire Hall gave potential candidates an opportunity at a potentially better job than their current one, Huntingdon Site Administrator Barbara Covert said. “Employers are very willing and wanting to interview candidates and see if there’s opportunities to train and grow their workforce,” […]
HUNTINGDON, PA
WTAJ

School evacuation drill planned for Pleasant Valley Elementary School

BLAIR COUNTY, Pa (WTAJ) – An emergency evacuation drill will be held at Pleasant Valley Elementary School in collaboration with police services. The evacuation will take place on Thursday, Oct. 20 in collaboration between AASD, Logan Township Emergency Management, Logan Township Police Department and AASD Police Services. The preparations will begin at 1 p.m. and […]
LOGAN TOWNSHIP, PA
WTAJ

Bridge dedication held for Bedford County Vietnam War veteran

BEDFORD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ)– A late Bedford County native was honored for his service in the Vietnam War with a bridge dedication on Saturday. The Army Specialist Four Harold Phillip Grasser Memorial Bridge at T.R. 413 on Grasser Road in Juniata Township, was dedicated. The bridge is over the Raystown Branch of the Juniata River […]
BEDFORD COUNTY, PA
WTAJ

Altoona woman publishes children’s book in honor of her father

BLAIR COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — An Altoona woman, Typhani Russo, just recently published a children’s book in memory and honor of her dad. Russo wrote and illustrated the book called #87 Sent from Heaven. It is a story about hockey because she and her dad shared a passion for both the sport and books. For […]
ALTOONA, PA
WTAJ

WTAJ

32K+
Followers
12K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

WeAreCentralPA.com is your source for local coverage, breaking news and weather across Altoona, Johnstown, State College and DuBois.

 https://wtaj.com

