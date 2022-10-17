Read full article on original website
Related
‘Disgrace’: world’s press react to Truss resignation and UK political turmoil
Commentators and politicians question how Britain has fallen so far – with Brexit singled out as a prime culprit
KSNT
EU weighs Ukraine support as new refugee exodus beckons
BRUSSELS (AP) — European Union leaders sought Friday to shore up their support for Ukraine after President Volodymyr Zelenskyy warned that Russia was trying to spark a refugee exodus by destroying his war-ravaged country’s energy infrastructure. Nearly eight months into the war, Russia has increasingly targeted Ukraine’s power...
KSNT
France ‘profoundly shaken’ by schoolgirl’s slaying in Paris
PARIS (AP) — The slaying of a 12-year-old girl whose body was found inside a plastic box in a Paris building courtyard has left France “profoundly shaken,” the French government said Wednesday. A 24-year-old woman who was arrested Saturday in a northeastern suburb of the capital is...
KSNT
Greece: Sailboat carrying 75 migrants safely towed to port
ATHENS, Greece (AP) — A sailboat carrying dozens of migrants that had sent a distress signal in rough weather off the southern tip of mainland Greece has been safely towed to port, Greece’s coast guard said Friday. There were no reports of any injuries or missing people. A...
