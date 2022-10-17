ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

DA's race will show impact of gun control and abortion issues on election

Marc LaHood stood smiling at a podium surrounded by family and law enforcement late last month and accepted another endorsement from public safety unions in his race for Bexar County District Attorney. LaHood has collected endorsements of the San Antonio Police Officers Association, the Deputy Sheriff’s Association of Bexar County,...
BEXAR COUNTY, TX
Texas Activists Unveil Marijuana Decriminalization, Police Reform And Abortion Rights Initiative For San Antonio 2023 Ballot

A coalition of advocacy groups announced on Tuesday that they will be launching a signature drive to put an initiative to decriminalize marijuana, prevent the enforcement of abortion-related “crimes” and ban no-knock warrants on the San Antonio ballot next spring. The San Antonio Justice Charter Initiative is being...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
Ken Paxton, Texas' election denier-in-chief, closes in on third term

Sign up for The Brief, our daily newsletter that keeps readers up to speed on the most essential Texas news. In the days leading up to the 2021 attack on the U.S. Capitol by supporters of former President Donald Trump, Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton urged his followers on social media to “stand with President Trump” and “#StopTheSteal.”
TEXAS STATE
Angi Araburu is running for HD 122 to replace Rep. Lyle Larson

TUESDAY at noon on "The Source" —Entrepreneur and small business owner, Angie Aramburu, is the Democratic candidate running for Texas House District 122. Currently, House District 122 is held by Lyle Larson. His term ends January 2023. Larson will not seek re-election. Aramburu founded Go Fetch Run, a personal...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
Dallas, TX
