Menominee warehouse fire expected to be extinguished by Saturday
MENOMINEE, Mich. (WLUC) - For two weeks, fire crews have fought a warehouse fire at Resolute Forest Products in Menominee. Menominee Fire Chief Mark Petersen said the fire should be out by Saturday. “This warehouse is a building that encompasses about seven acres. This warehouse was filled with bales, scrap...
Wisconsin-based bank offers scam protection tips amid increase in cases
MARINETTE, Wis. (WLUC) - A bank that serves the Southern U.P. and Northeast Wisconsin said it has seen an increase in fraud cases. Bank staff at Stephenson National Bank & Trust in Marinette want to share warning signs for potential scam requests. Lynn Lowis has worked in banking for 28...
Escanaba City Council approves sale of waterfront property
ESCANABA, Mich. (WLUC) - The Escanaba City Council approved the sale of a waterfront property to North Shore Marine Terminal and Logistics for $65,000 on Thursday night. The property is a part of a development project containing the former jail, the old chamber of commerce building and the waterfront property.
Escanaba marine recruit loses 100 pounds in journey to serve
ESCANABA, Mich. (WLUC) - One marine recruit from Escanaba is hoping his story can serve as motivation for others who need an extra push. 19-year-old Austin Stephens will leave Sunday for boot camp in San Diego. The journey to this point, however, has not been easy. When he first walked into Marine Staff Recruiter Caros Reinhold’s office, he had a long way to go to achieve his goal of becoming a marine.
UPDATE: Escanaba Public Safety still investigating school bomb threat
ESCANABA, Mich. (WLUC) - UPDATE at 8:00 a.m. Thursday:. Following a bomb threat and soft lockdown Wednesday, Escanaba Public Safety requested bomb dogs from the Michigan State Police and Delta Force Security to search the Escanaba schools for potential bombs. Escanaba Public Safety also requested the Michigan State Police Bomb Squad be advised of the situation.
Delta Animal Shelter to host Howl-O-Ween Paw-ty Saturday
ESCANABA, Mich. (WLUC) - Grab your dogs and your Halloween costumes for Delta Animal Shelter’s annual fall fundraiser. It’s a Howl-O-Ween Paw-ty. The party will offer trick-or-treating for dogs along the shelter’s outdoor trail. Although it’s designed for dogs, all pets are welcome to attend. It’s $10...
