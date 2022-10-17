Read full article on original website
Related
AM 1100 The Flag WZFG
Armstrong outraising Mund in North Dakota congressional race
(Bismarck, ND) -- Republican Congressman Kelly Armstrong is far outraising independent challenger Cara Mund. Recent campaign finance reports show Armstrong raised almost a half-million dollars between July 1st and September 30th, for a total campaign war chest of more than one-point-eight million dollars. Mund has raised her entire campaign nest...
thecentersquare.com
Audit: Thousands of North Dakota COVID-19 vaccines stored incorrectly
(The Center Square) - Thousand of Moderna and Pfizer COVID-19 vaccines were stored by the North Dakota Department of Health at the incorrect temperature and some could have been ineffective, according to an audit of the department. The compromised vaccines given to patients could have resulted to "a need for...
WDIO-TV
WATCH: Minnesota’s 8th Congressional District Debate
WDIO is proud to present the Minnesota 8th Congressional District debate between Democratic State Representative Jen Schultz and incumbent Republican Congressman Pete Stauber. Why Is This New Cannabis Discovery So Popular With Seniors In California?. Healthline News. 38 Illegal Photos Smuggled out of North Korea. Journalzine. California Seniors with No...
Spandex-wearing Ohio judge is removed for acting 'in a manner befitting a game show host': She jailed defendants for not turning up despite COVID closing the court and handed out a birthday pardon
An Ohio judge was removed from the bench Tuesday for misconduct that included repeatedly lying, issuing illegitimate arrest warrants, and wearing spandex shorts, tank tops and sneakers in court. Judge Pinkey Susan Carr, 57, was suspended indefinitely by the Ohio Supreme Court as she agreed to undergo evaluations of her...
msn.com
Elizabeth Warren blasts a federal court's 'lawless and reckless decision' striking down the funding mechanism for a top student-loan industry watchdog
A federal appeals court ruled the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau's funding as unconstitutional. The agency currently receives funding through the Federal Reserve, rather than Congress. Sen. Elizabeth Warren, who helped create the agency, called the ruling a "reckless decision." A court shaped by Republicans just ruled against a key consumer...
Ocasio-Cortez fires back at Pence: ‘Absolutely no one wants to hear what your plan is for their uterus’
Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-N.Y.) shot back at Mike Pence on Wednesday night after the former vice president said Republican majorities in Congress will protect the right to life, telling Pence on Twitter, “Absolutely no one wants to hear what your plan is for their uterus.”. The spat between Pence...
EXCLUSIVE: GOP Arkansas Gov. Hutchinson warns against political 'retribution' as he ‘applauds’ Kevin McCarthy for backing off Biden administration impeachment threats - and suggests multiple candidates may try to primary Trump in 2024
The Republican governor of Arkansas is warning GOP lawmakers to not get caught up in political 'retribution' if they retake one or both chambers of Congress next year. Speaking to DailyMail.com by phone on Wednesday afternoon, Governor Asa Hutchinson also said he 'applauds' House GOP Leader Kevin McCarthy for backing off threats to impeach members of the Biden administration. Such calls are widely seen as payback for Democrats' two impeachments of Donald Trump.
I Live In Alabama. Our Cruel New Abortion Law Has Made My Life Absolute Hell.
"They suggested I should simply carry the fetus to term and watch it die a slow, painful death before burying it in a child-sized coffin."
WDIO-TV
Student Loan Lawsuit in Wisconsin
GREEN BAY, Wis. (AP) – A Wisconsin taxpayers group that unsuccessfully brought a lawsuit seeking to block President Joe Biden’s student loan forgiveness program is asking the U.S. Supreme Court to intervene. The Brown County Taxpayers Association on Wednesday asked the high court to put the program on...
WDIO-TV
Debate recap: Schultz, Stauber face off
The first debate between Minnesota 8th Congressional District candidates happened this evening. The debate between incumbent Congressman Pete Stauber, a Republican from Hermantown and his Democratic challenger, state Rep. Jen Schultz, of Duluth. The candidates spoke on many issues regarding a myriad of topics. The first of many was the topic of abortion. Since the ruling of Roe V Wade many are curious on the candidates’ positions on whether or not that was a setback for America.
WDIO-TV
Parents of accused North Carolina shooter express sorrow
The parents of a 15-year-old boy accused of killing five people in a North Carolina shooting rampage released a statement Tuesday saying they are “overcome with grief” and saw no warning signs before the killings. Alan and Elise Thompson issued the statement through a lawyer that acknowledges the...
Trump ally Steve Bannon faces sentencing for contempt
WASHINGTON — (AP) — Steve Bannon, a longtime ally of former President Donald Trump, is scheduled to be sentenced Friday after being convicted of defying a subpoena from the House panel investigating the Jan. 6 insurrection at the U.S. Capitol. Bannon was convicted in July of two counts...
El Salvador President Bukele's reelection bid stokes L.A. immigrants' fears of new civil war
The Salvadoran leader's bid may be unconstitutional, and Salvadoran immigrants who fled his autocratic rule fear another civil war.
Comments / 0