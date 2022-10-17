Read full article on original website
This Tesla Supplier Pulls Brakes On US, Mexico EV Battery Investment
Chinese battery giant Contemporary Amperex Technology Co Limited eased down on its battery plant investment in North America in late August. The popular Tesla Inc TSLA supplier is concerned that new U.S. rules on sourcing battery materials known as the Inflation Reduction Act (IRA) will drive higher costs, Reuters reported.
As Putin's Gas Cuts Fuel Energy Crisis, EU Takes Emergency Actions
The European Union has agreed to go ahead with a set of emergency actions to tackle the bloc’s energy crisis, with Germany finally yielding to pressure from its peers to pave the way for a temporary price cap on natural gas. What Happened: Following intense negotiations, the leaders asked...
Judge forces US military to reveal that 500 vets are secretly taking jobs of up to $260,000 with foreign governments: 15 generals and admirals are being employed by Saudi Arabia - but DoD won't say how much they are being paid
More than 500 retired US military personnel have taken lucrative jobs working for foreign governments – with generals and admirals landing roles in Saudi Arabia. At least 15 high ranking officials from the military have worked as paid consultants for the Defense Ministry of Saudi Arabia since 2016 - after a judge forced the military to hand over documents detailing the jobs.
Elon Musk Warns That Nuclear Missiles From Russia Could Completely Destroy the US and Europe in Less Than 30 Minutes
Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Maebel Tinoko (U.S. Navy), Public domain &The Royal Society, CC BY-SA 3.0, via Wikimedia Common. "If Russia is faced with the choice of losing Crimea or using battlefield nukes, they will choose the latter. We’ve already sanctioned/cutoff Russia in every possible way, so what more do they have left to lose? If we nuke Russia back, they will nuke us and then we have WW3."
If You Invested $1,000 In Tesla Stock When Elon Musk Was Sued By The SEC In 2018, Here's How Much You'd Have Right Now
Investors who placed their hard-earned cash into major U.S. indices have enjoyed respectable returns since fall 2018. The S&P 500, Nasdaq-100 and Dow Jones Industrial Average have returned 47.44%, 80.42% and 40.61% respectively. As good as investors in the major U.S. indices have had it since 2018, investors in the...
Pentagon On Possibility Of Russian Nuclear Threat: 'We Are Completely Ready'
Russian President Vladimir Putin's nuclear threats have raised concerns that his plans for escalation in Ukraine may not be limited to mobilizing more troops. The Pentagon responded on Tuesday to the potential threat by saying the United States is completely prepared to deal with a nuclear scenario with Russia. What...
Elon Musk Says If Putin Dies Or Gets Ousted, His Successor Will 'Unlikely' Be 'Amenable To Peace' With Ukraine
Tesla Inc. TSLA CEO Elon Musk says expecting Vladimir Putin’s successor to be a “nice guy” will be a “misapprehension.”. What Happened: Musk, while replying to a Tweet on Friday, on what would happen if Putin died or was removed from power before the end of the war, said the Russian president's replacement would not be “amenable to peace” either.
Benzinga
'World War 3 Has Already Started': 'Dr. Doom' Nouriel Roubini On What Could Ignite The Cold War Into A Hot One
A hot war will ignite over a confrontation between U.S. and China on the issue of Taiwan, Roubini said. The economist dubbed "Dr. Doom" believes China’s reunification with Taiwan is Xi’s top priority in his subsequent terms. Turkish-born American Economist Nouriel Roubini said this week that a cold...
A Recession May Just Prove To Be A Great Opportunity For Real Estate Investment
It seems like a tale of the past, but the U.S. saw record low mortgage rates in 2020 and 2021; concurrently, real estate investment soared. But the tried-and-true adage that real estate investment is a long-term proposition has never been more true today as mortgage interest rates steadily climb. As real estate prices come down and a recession looms, the question of whether now is a good time to invest in real estate takes center stage.
Kim Jong Un Said To Closely Watch US Midterms With Hope Pinned On Trump's Return As US President
North Korean experts believe Kim Jong Un may not rush his seventh nuclear test before the U.S. midterm elections, given Pyongyang's medium- and long-term strategy. What Happened: The South Korean National Intelligence Service told the country's parliament in May that Pyongyang had completed preparations at Tunnel 3 of its Punggye-ri nuclear test site, according to Nikkei Asia — but it has been holding off from the seventh test.
Elon Musk Says 'No Money' From Pentagon, But Other Countries, Organizations Paying Ukraine Starlink Bill
Tesla Inc TSLA CEO Elon Musk said Tuesday that while no money for the Starlink service has been paid by the U.S. Department of Defense, other nations, organizations and individuals have fronted the costs for the satellite internet terminals. What Happened: Musk’s comments came on Twitter in response to YouTuber...
Elon Musk Says US In 'Pretty Good Health' But China, Europe Experiencing Recession 'Of Sorts'
Tesla Inc TSLA CEO Elon Musk said China is experiencing a slowdown similar to a recession driven by the slump in the property market that lasted for over a year. What Happened: The world's richest person, while replying to a question about recent order intake trends during his company's third-quarter earnings call on Wednesday, said, "China is experiencing a recession of sorts," mainly in the real estate market.
China Denies Airspace Entry To Polish Deputy PM's Jet Over Warsaw's Support For Ukraine: Report
Poland's deputy prime minister and minister of national defense canceled his planned visit to South Korea after Beijing rejected the Polish government jet’s flight plan through its airspace. What Happened: Polish officials said Mariusz Blaszczak was expected to meet Seoul’s Defence Minister Lee Jong Sup on Tuesday, but after...
China Held Emergency Meetings With Semiconductor Companies After Biden's Curbs: Report
China’s Ministry of Industry and Information Technology has convened a series of emergency meetings over the past week with leading semiconductor companies to assess the damage from the Biden administration’s chip restrictions and pledge support for the critical sector. What Happened: The technology overseer called executives from companies...
US Stocks Turn Lower; Dow Tumbles Over 100 Points
U.S. stocks turned lower toward the end of trading, with the Dow Jones dropping more than 100 points on Thursday. The Dow traded down 0.42% to 30,295.69 while the NASDAQ fell 0.91% to 10,583.77. The S&P 500 also fell, dropping, 0.96% to 3,659.84. Leading and Lagging Sectors. Communication services shares...
Morgan Stanley Upgrades EOG Resources, Sees Highest Returns Ahead From These Select Oil Stocks
The energy sector has been a silver lining in a brutal market in 2022, and Morgan Stanley said Wednesday there are still opportunities in the oil and gas space for selective investors. The Analyst: Morgan Stanley analyst Devin McDermott issued the following three ratings changes:. Upgraded EOG Resources Inc EOG...
Bitcoin Price Prediction: Crypto Analyst Says '$20,000 Is The New $4000'
PlanB, a pseudonymous crypto analyst, noticed a pattern of Bitcoin’s BTC/USD price action that resembled the one that preceded an epic rally from $4,000 to $69,000. The crypto analyst tells his 1.8 million followers on Twitter that “$20,000 is the new $4,000” for BTC. What Happened: Bitcoin...
US Stocks Could Continue Momentum 3rd Day Straight As Earnings Drive Nasdaq, S&P 500 Futures Higher — Netflix, Tesla, Chip-Equipment Stocks In Focus
The U.S. index futures point to a higher opening by stocks on Wednesday following the strong runup seen in the previous two sessions. Tuesday, the major indices gap opened higher but gave back some of the gains over the course of the session before moving broadly sideways in a consolidation move. Traders were reacting to positive earnings from companies such as Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. GS and Lockheed Martin Corporation LMT, mixed economic tidings and a decline in oil prices.
U.S. Reps Visit Colombia As Cannabis Legalization Moves Forward Under New Government
After the Colombian House of Representatives approved a bill to legalize adult-use cannabis, a U.S. congressional delegation visited. Rep. Earl Blumenauer (D-OR), Ways and Means Trade Subcommittee Chairman, was one of the congressmen who were part of the Colombia trip. Others were Rep. Ron Kind (D-WI), and Rep. Brendan Boyle (D-PA).
BYND Cannasoft One Step Closer To Obtaining Full License For Medical Cannabis Without Direct Contact In Israel
BYND Cannasoft Enterprises Inc. BCAN BYND received initial approval to engage in medical cannabis without direct contact with the substance from the Medical Cannabis Unit at the Ministry of Health of the State of Israel. Cannasoft received this initial approval as part of the process to obtain a full license that allows trading in medical cannabis products through an agreement with a licensed cannabis grower in Israel. Cannasoft is in the final stage of obtaining the full license.
