Kent County, MI

Over 95k absentee ballots returned in West MI

State officials say over 400,000 absentee ballots have been returned ahead of the November 8 election. Around 95,000 of those ballots have come from West Michigan. Over 31,000 ballots have been returned from Kent County alone. The state says a total of 1.7 million absentee ballots have been sent out...
2 compete for Kent County board’s 19th District seat

KENT COUNTY, MI -- Two candidates are vying to represent the 19th District on the Kent County Board of Commissioners. The new, redistricted 19th District of the Kent County Board of Commissioners encompasses all of East Grand Rapids and a portion of Grand Rapids along its western border. Democrat Kris Pachla and Republican Sam Carstens will face off for the seat in the upcoming Nov. 8 election.
KENT COUNTY, MI
Should a Michigan village be dissolved? Local voters will decide

BREEDSVILLE, MI -- Voters will decide in November’s election if Breedsville shall remain an incorporated village, or instead vacate its village status to be governed by the surrounding township. If approved by two-thirds of voters in the township that includes the village of Breedsville, all property now in the...
BREEDSVILLE, MI
7 candidates vying for 3 East Grand Rapids Board of Education seats

EAST GRAND RAPIDS, MI — Seven candidates are vying for three, four-year seats on the East Grand Rapids Board of Education in the November general election. Two incumbents and five newcomers are seeking the three spots on the Nov. 8 ballot. The candidates include current school board president Mike Reid, board secretary Janice Yates, Peter Bisbee, Karen Machiorlatti-Waldron, Benjamin Masterson, Steve Millman and Matthew Richenthal.
EAST GRAND RAPIDS, MI
Kent County commissioner faces challenger in race for 16th District

GRAND RAPIDS, MI – A Kent County commissioner will defend her seat against a challenger Nov. 8 in a race to represent the county board’s 16th District. Democrat incumbent Melissa LaGrand will square off against Republican John Brooks Twist in the November general election in a race for the board seat representing a portion of Grand Rapids.
KENT COUNTY, MI
Book Ban Vote Unleashes Mayhem at Michigan School Board Meeting

A Michigan school board meeting over the fate of a controversial library book went off-the-rails Monday evening, with impassioned speakers airing their outrage and pushing political agendas.The raucous crowd became so wild that board members were forced to abruptly end the discussion—after voting to severely restrict students’ access to the book, Gender Queer: A Memoir.The Spring Lake School Board held a meeting Monday to discuss students’ access to the graphic novel by Maia Kobabe, superintendent Dennis Furton told The Daily Beast. The book has notoriously been banned in schools around the country, with many parents and community members claiming its...
SPRING LAKE, MI
Seven candidates to appear on ballot for Portage School Board election

PORTAGE, MI-- There are three school board seats on the ballot this year for the Nov. 8 Portage Public Schools election. Seven candidates will be vying for the open seats. Emily Crawford, 45, is a national account talent manager with a bachelor’s degree in hospitality and restaurant management and an associate degree in culinary arts from the New England Culinary Institute. She is a mother of four children, two of whom are Portage Public Schools graduates, and has over 10 years of experience in human resources and management and over five years in training, facilitating and developing training programs for national corporations.
PORTAGE, MI
A flurry over furries in Grand Ledge school board race

The three conservative candidates for the Grand Ledge school board have earned themselves a nickname: the Kitty Litter Caucus. That’s because two of them are pushing a discredited claim that the schools are providing litter boxes in school bathrooms for self-identifying “furries” to use. Furries are a...
GRAND LEDGE, MI
Rural Maple Valley Schools caught in national debate on LGBTQ youth

It was high school homecoming in Vermontville. An autumn chill settled into downtown as a parade of fire trucks, pickups and tractors rumbled down the eight-block parade route. Children and adults lined the sides of the road, showered in candy tossed by people on the various entries. There was the...
VERMONTVILLE, MI
Incumbent faces challenger for state House seat representing 3 West Michigan counties

OTTAWA COUNTY, MI – Incumbent state Rep. Luke Meerman, R-Coopersville, faces a Democratic challenger in the Nov. 8 election for the state House’s 89th District. Meerman will face Democrat Sharon McConnon in the race for the state House seat representing the eastern half of Ottawa County, including Coopersville and Allendale, north of Georgetown Township and Zeeland.
OTTAWA COUNTY, MI
Incumbent faces 2 challengers in race for Georgetown Township, Zeeland state House seat

GEORGETOWN TOWNSHIP, MI – Incumbent state Rep. Bradley Slagh, R-Zeeland, faces two challengers Nov. 8 in the race for the state House’s 85th District. The Republican incumbent will face Democrat Todd Avery and Libertarian Greg Parlmer II in the general election for the seat. The district encompasses the I-196 corridor in Ottawa County and includes Georgetown Township, Hudsonville and Zeeland.
ZEELAND, MI
13 ON YOUR SIDE

Caledonia man charged with election fraud charges in Kent Co. pleads not guilty

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — A Caledonia election worker from the August primaries has pleaded not guilty to two felony charges concerning election fraud in Kent County. James Holkeboer worked as an elections inspector during the August 2 primary at precinct 8 at Ada Bible Church in Gaines Township. He was arraigned at the 63rd district courthouse in Kent County. He pleaded not guilty to two felony charges: falsifying return/records and using a computer to commit a crime.
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
