Democrat incumbent faces Republican challenger for Kent County seat
KENT COUNTY, MI – Two candidates are competing for the District 18 seat on the Kent County Board of Commissioners. Stephen Wooden is running as an incumbent Democrat for the seat. Voters will chose between Wooden and Republican candidate Tim Allen for the two-year term during the Nov. 8 election.
'Too little, too late' for ballot preprocessing plan, some election clerks say
LANSING, Mich. — Election officials spent years asking the Michigan Legislature to catch up with other states like Florida and California that allowed early processing of absentee ballots. When the legislature finally approved preprocessing in late September, a number of clerks decided not to take the lawmakers up on...
Ottawa County’s 1st District guaranteed a new county commissioner after Nov. 8 election
OTTAWA COUNTY, MI — Voters in Ottawa County’s 1st District will have their choice between two political newcomers to the county board in next month’s Nov. 8 election. The county’s 1st District is comprised of Olive and Port Sheldon townships and most of Park Township. The...
Far-right group targets Ottawa County school boards in Nov. 8 election
OTTAWA COUNTY, MI – The conservative political action group that in August successfully overturned the Ottawa County board, replacing several Republican incumbents with its own more conservative candidates, is now putting its weight behind 11 local school board candidates ahead of the Nov. 8 general election. The Ottawa Impact...
Over 95k absentee ballots returned in West MI
State officials say over 400,000 absentee ballots have been returned ahead of the November 8 election. Around 95,000 of those ballots have come from West Michigan. Over 31,000 ballots have been returned from Kent County alone. The state says a total of 1.7 million absentee ballots have been sent out...
2 compete for Kent County board’s 19th District seat
KENT COUNTY, MI -- Two candidates are vying to represent the 19th District on the Kent County Board of Commissioners. The new, redistricted 19th District of the Kent County Board of Commissioners encompasses all of East Grand Rapids and a portion of Grand Rapids along its western border. Democrat Kris Pachla and Republican Sam Carstens will face off for the seat in the upcoming Nov. 8 election.
Learn about North Muskegon City Council candidates running in Nov. 8 election
NORTH MUSKEGON, MI – Two incumbents on the North Muskegon City Council are facing a challenger to hang onto their seats. Chuck Proper is challenging incumbents William Mogren and Toni Seyferth in the Nov. 8 general election. The three are seeking two three-year seats on the council. The positions...
Should a Michigan village be dissolved? Local voters will decide
BREEDSVILLE, MI -- Voters will decide in November’s election if Breedsville shall remain an incorporated village, or instead vacate its village status to be governed by the surrounding township. If approved by two-thirds of voters in the township that includes the village of Breedsville, all property now in the...
7 candidates vying for 3 East Grand Rapids Board of Education seats
EAST GRAND RAPIDS, MI — Seven candidates are vying for three, four-year seats on the East Grand Rapids Board of Education in the November general election. Two incumbents and five newcomers are seeking the three spots on the Nov. 8 ballot. The candidates include current school board president Mike Reid, board secretary Janice Yates, Peter Bisbee, Karen Machiorlatti-Waldron, Benjamin Masterson, Steve Millman and Matthew Richenthal.
Kent County commissioners mull where to send $127 million
Leaders will soon decide which projects will get a piece of $127 million in federal coronavirus relief dollars sent to Kent County.
Kent County commissioner faces challenger in race for 16th District
GRAND RAPIDS, MI – A Kent County commissioner will defend her seat against a challenger Nov. 8 in a race to represent the county board’s 16th District. Democrat incumbent Melissa LaGrand will square off against Republican John Brooks Twist in the November general election in a race for the board seat representing a portion of Grand Rapids.
Ex-House Speaker Lee Chatfield suspected of criminal enterprise, embezzlement
Whether Lee Chatfield, Michigan’s former House speaker, engaged in a “criminal enterprise” is the subject of court documents briefly made public which allege the ex-lawmaker may be guilty of embezzlement, bribery, use of controlled substances and campaign finance violations. Chatfield was a part of the state Legislature...
Book Ban Vote Unleashes Mayhem at Michigan School Board Meeting
A Michigan school board meeting over the fate of a controversial library book went off-the-rails Monday evening, with impassioned speakers airing their outrage and pushing political agendas.The raucous crowd became so wild that board members were forced to abruptly end the discussion—after voting to severely restrict students’ access to the book, Gender Queer: A Memoir.The Spring Lake School Board held a meeting Monday to discuss students’ access to the graphic novel by Maia Kobabe, superintendent Dennis Furton told The Daily Beast. The book has notoriously been banned in schools around the country, with many parents and community members claiming its...
Seven candidates to appear on ballot for Portage School Board election
PORTAGE, MI-- There are three school board seats on the ballot this year for the Nov. 8 Portage Public Schools election. Seven candidates will be vying for the open seats. Emily Crawford, 45, is a national account talent manager with a bachelor’s degree in hospitality and restaurant management and an associate degree in culinary arts from the New England Culinary Institute. She is a mother of four children, two of whom are Portage Public Schools graduates, and has over 10 years of experience in human resources and management and over five years in training, facilitating and developing training programs for national corporations.
A flurry over furries in Grand Ledge school board race
The three conservative candidates for the Grand Ledge school board have earned themselves a nickname: the Kitty Litter Caucus. That’s because two of them are pushing a discredited claim that the schools are providing litter boxes in school bathrooms for self-identifying “furries” to use. Furries are a...
Rural Maple Valley Schools caught in national debate on LGBTQ youth
It was high school homecoming in Vermontville. An autumn chill settled into downtown as a parade of fire trucks, pickups and tractors rumbled down the eight-block parade route. Children and adults lined the sides of the road, showered in candy tossed by people on the various entries. There was the...
Incumbent faces challenger for state House seat representing 3 West Michigan counties
OTTAWA COUNTY, MI – Incumbent state Rep. Luke Meerman, R-Coopersville, faces a Democratic challenger in the Nov. 8 election for the state House’s 89th District. Meerman will face Democrat Sharon McConnon in the race for the state House seat representing the eastern half of Ottawa County, including Coopersville and Allendale, north of Georgetown Township and Zeeland.
Incumbent faces 2 challengers in race for Georgetown Township, Zeeland state House seat
GEORGETOWN TOWNSHIP, MI – Incumbent state Rep. Bradley Slagh, R-Zeeland, faces two challengers Nov. 8 in the race for the state House’s 85th District. The Republican incumbent will face Democrat Todd Avery and Libertarian Greg Parlmer II in the general election for the seat. The district encompasses the I-196 corridor in Ottawa County and includes Georgetown Township, Hudsonville and Zeeland.
Caledonia man charged with election fraud charges in Kent Co. pleads not guilty
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — A Caledonia election worker from the August primaries has pleaded not guilty to two felony charges concerning election fraud in Kent County. James Holkeboer worked as an elections inspector during the August 2 primary at precinct 8 at Ada Bible Church in Gaines Township. He was arraigned at the 63rd district courthouse in Kent County. He pleaded not guilty to two felony charges: falsifying return/records and using a computer to commit a crime.
Gratiot County man federally charged with having illegal assault rifles, silencers
BAY CITY, MI — Pulled over on a traffic stop, a Gratiot County man was discovered driving with two automatic rifles and several suppressors, or silencers. As a result, he’s now facing a federal felony. According to an affidavit authored by a special agent with the Bureau of...
