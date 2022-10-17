LeBron James says he never set goal of passing Kareem Abdul-Jabbar on all-time scoring list: ‘It makes zero sense to me’

Read full article on original website
Charles Barkley's First Reaction After Signing $100 Million Deal With TNT: "I'm Not Gonna Lie... This Is A Life Altering Deal."
Charles Barkley knows just how big his new $100 million deal with TNT is.
James Harden dressed like he got up 10 minutes before an 8 a.m. class and NBA fans roasted the fit
James Harden’s never been one to shy away from his own style. The 76ers’ star has developed a reputation for wearing many a unique fit throughout his career. The outfit he had on for NBA opening night as Philadelphia took on the Celtics (-138) might take the cake in Harden’s most quirky style choice yet.
NBA World Reacts To Klay Thompson Unhappy News
Earlier this week, NBA on ESPN had Ronnie2k on the show to discuss which players have improved their ratings for this year's video game. That apparently didn't sit well with Klay Thompson. Thompson sent an emphatic message to the official Instagram account for NBA on ESPN. It's very evident that...
Michael Jordan's Daughter Jasmine Said Her Father's Legacy Didn't Guarantee Her Success: "I Didn't Come In With My Last Name Printed Out In An Office."
Jasmine Jordan once spoke about how she made her career herself without her father's influence.
Stephen A. Smith Makes A Huge Mistake On First Take, Tells Molly Qerim She's Been ‘Eating Enough'
Stephen A. Smith makes questionable remark to Molly Qerim on First Take.
Nia Long Speaks On Possible Affair Between Fiancé Ime Udoka And Celtics Staffer
Nia Long needs all the support she can get following news of her fiancé, Boston Celtics coach Ime Udoka, possibly carrying on an affair with a staffer for the team, leading to his suspension. “The outpouring of love and support from family, friends and the community during this difficult time means so much to me,” Nia told TMZ in a statement via her rep, Shannon Barr. “I ask that my privacy be respected as I process the recent events. Above all, I am a mother and will continue to focus on my children.”More from VIBE.comNia Long, Larenz Tate Set For 'Love...
Anthony Davis fires back at Charles Barkley over unflattering nickname
Anthony Davis is getting into it with his fellow NBA 75 member. The Los Angeles Lakers star Davis spoke to the LA Times’ Broderick Turner in an interview this week. In the interview, Davis hit back at the pejorative nickname given to him by TNT’s Charles Barkley — “Street Clothes,” a reference to Davis often being hurt and in street clothes on the bench.
1 Trade Sends Warriors’ Klay Thompson To Lakers
Sometimes, the writing appears to be on the wall. Just make sure you read it closely. This can be the case for NBA teams at times. The message may seem obvious, but it may also be misleading you. Nobody reads the terms and conditions, but they ought to. After all,...
Bill Russell's Wife Jeannine Was Tearing Up As The Celtics Showed Her On The Jumbotron After Honoring Russell's Legacy
Bill Russell's wife Jeannine was quite emotional after the Celtics honored his legacy on opening night.
Magic Johnson Revealed What Michael Jordan Told Him At 1 AM The Night Before Game 1 Against Clyde Drexler And The Trail Blazers In The 1992 NBA Finals
Magic Johnson revealed what Michael Jordan told him the night before Game 1 of the 1992 NBA Finals against Clyde Drexler and the Portland Trail Blazers.
Draymond Green Seen Talking To Two Attractive Women During The Warriors vs. Lakers Game: "Dray Probably Asking Them If They Bron Fans Too."
Draymond Green was spotted talking to two attractive ladies courtside, and fans had some funny reactions.
Stephen Curry Says It Would Be Special If He Could Play For The Golden State Warriors For His Whole Career
Stephen Curry wants to stay with the Golden State Warriors until he retires.
Lakers News: Devean George Thinks LeBron James, Anthony Davis & Russell Westbrook Can Work Together
Russell Westbrook’s return to the Los Angeles Lakers elicited mostly skeptical reactions after the 2017 NBA MVP’s difficult first year with the team — and a trade rumor-filled offseason. The Lakers reportedly tried to trade Westbrook for the majority of the summer, engaging in negotiations with a...
Shaquille O'Neal Gifted His 16-Year-Old Niece A Car And Almost Instantly Regretted It: "Does She Know How To Drive?"
Shaquille O'Neal once gave his 16-year-old niece a car without even asking if she could drive.
Sacramento Kings Head Coach Mike Brown Sends A Strong Message: ''I'm Not Here To Coach Regular Season Games.''
Kings coach Mike Brown says his team has playoff aspirations.
Patrick Beverley on Russell Westbrook: ‘He’s not going to come off the bench…we all know that’
There’s been tons of speculation regarding whether or not Russell Westbrook will have a starting role for the Los Angeles Lakers this season. Lakers head coach Darvin Ham removed Westbrook from the starting lineup for L.A.’s final preseason game against the Sacramento Kings in an effort to see what the nine-time All-Star could do as the leader of the second unit.
Check out Warriors' jaw-dropping 2022 championship rings
The Warriors' 2022 NBA championship rings are here and they are incredible. Golden State held its ring ceremony prior to their 2022-23 season-opener against the Los Angeles Lakers on Tuesday night at Chase Center and the fourth ring for Steph Curry, Draymond Green, Klay Thompson and Andre Iguodala might just be the best one yet.
Michael Jordan Ended Up On A Company's Board Of Directors Just Because He Liked An Item Worth $250
Michael Jordan was a phenomenal basketball player who reached heights that no one ever had reached before and hasn't since. He is almost universally recognized as the greatest basketball to have ever lived, but there was more to MJ than just basketball. He was and is a fine businessman and,...
LeBron Ripped by Charles Barkley: 'Just Getting Numbers' as Lakers Look Bad at Warriors
OCT 19 LAKERS 'STILL BAD' Here at DallasBasketball.com we have a long and glorious history of "Loving to Hate'' the Los Angeles Lakers. So it is with unbridled glee that when we view the Lakers' season-opener on on the road playing the defending champion Warriors. ... and we see the 123-109 loss in which L.A. seemed completely disjointed ...
Juan Toscano-Anderson Says He Purchased 5-Figure Floor Seats To Make Sure His Mom Was Able To Attend His Ring Ceremony: "Just So She Can Experience This Moment With Me."
Juan Toscano-Anderson wanted to ensure that his mom was able to attend his ring ceremony.
