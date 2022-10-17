Read full article on original website
Missy Elliot in tears after Portsmouth Virginia Street is named for herCheryl E PrestonPortsmouth, VA
2 Cities in Virginia Have Been Ranked as the Most Rat-Infested Cities in America for 2022Joe MertensVirginia State
One of the Most Haunted Roads in America is Located Here in VirginiaTravel MavenVirginia Beach, VA
Best VA Beach Seafood RestaurantsTerry MansfieldVirginia Beach, VA
4 Great Seafood Places in VirginiaAlina AndrasVirginia State
Some Things to Know About Virginia Beach and the Surrounding Area
Virginia Beach history dates back to a time when Native Americans lived in the region for thousands of years before the landing of English colonialists in America at Cape Henry in April 1607. When they landed, they set up the first settlement at Jamestown, it was a permanent settlement and...
WAVY News 10
2-alarm fire at luxury apartment building in Hampton
2-alarm fire at luxury apartment building in Hampton. Pharrell Williams shares lineup for Mighty Dream …. Lewis Hamilton, Hannibal Buress, Thundercat and more are scheduled to attend the three-day forum. Newport News Public Schools talks strategy behind …. Graduation day is a special moment Newport News Public...
princessanneindy.com
The Bravest, community join together to help Virginia Beach fire captain fight cancer
VIRGINIA BEACH — Virginia Beach firefighters are rallying behind a colleague who is battling a rare form of cancer, and they’re reaching out to the public to help raise money to help his family. One opportunity to help is scheduled for this evening at The Thin Brew Line...
WAVY News 10
12 people, including 8 firefighters, hurt in Hampton fire
Eight firefighters and four civilians were injured in an apartment fire in Hampton on Friday morning.
travelawaits.com
The Old-School Candy Factory You’ll Want To Visit In Chesapeake, Virginia
I had a sweet experience at the H.E. Williams Candy Company in the South Norfolk area near Chesapeake, Virginia — and the candy was even sweeter. H.E. Williams is a third-generation family-owned company that has been operating since 1919. They make candy the old-fashioned way, mostly by hand, in a one-room 4,000 square-foot factory. They even use the same recipe their grandfather, the company founder, used when the company began.
WAVY News 10
Pharrell Williams shares lineup for Mighty Dream Forum in Norfolk
Lewis Hamilton, Hannibal Buress, Thundercat and more are scheduled to attend the three-day forum.
After more than 4 decades, beloved Norfolk costume shop set to close
NORFOLK, Va. — For the last 43 years, Liz Hermann has surrounded herself with all sorts of eclectic things - rubber chickens, clowns, magic, and any costume you can think of. At Novelties Unlimited in Norfolk, these "things" are more than just her business. Hermann opened the costume shop...
Following the Funds: Newport News mayoral race likely to be the most expensive in history
EDITORS NOTE: The above video aired on Oct. 5. NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WAVY) — The race to be the next mayor of Virginia’s sixth-largest city is likely to be the most expensive in city history. And it’s not just because of inflation. Rather, it’s the date of the election a political expert believes will make […]
Free rides to polls on Election Day for senior citizens in Hampton, Newport News
Senior citizens are able to cast their vote this Election Day with free rides being offered to the polls in Hampton and Newport News.
Missy Elliott celebrated in Portsmouth, gets key to city
Portsmouth officially has a street named after one of the most famous singers to come.
WAVY News 10
Man shot Tuesday night on Chamberlin Ave in Hampton
A man was shot Tuesday night on Chamberlin Avenue in Hampton, police say.
First responders from across the nation learn life-saving skills in Virginia Beach
Firefighters learn new life saving skills to rescue people if a building collapses.
Crews responded to garage fire on E Little Creek Road in Norfolk
According to a Facebook post from Norfolk Fire-Rescue, the fire occurred in the 400 block of E. Little Creek Road. When crews arrived on the scene, they found the garage fully engulfed with flames.
Norfolk's rising homicide rate ranks as 8th worst in the nation
NORFOLK, Va. — Norfolk has one of the highest increasing homicide rates in the entire country, according to a new study by WalletHub. Norfolk is on pace for its deadliest year since the early 1990s, according to historic FBI data. 13NewsNow records show 53 people have been killed this...
Rap Star Missy Elliott Gets Her Own Street in Virginia
She might not be able to stand the rain but now she can stand on her very own street. That’s right, the Grammy Award-winning rap star Missy Elliott has earned her very own street in Virginia. On Monday (October 17), Elliott also received a key to the city, as...
WAVY News 10
New Kent man wanted, accused of illegally filming woman in Williamsburg
New Kent man wanted, accused of illegally filming woman in Williamsburg. Luria receives endorsement from National Security …. WAVY News 10's Regina Mobley reports. VB city council votes to delay school design build. WAVY News 10's Michelle Wolf reports. Hardee's Player of the Week: Oscar Smith's Damon …
Portsmouth Humane Society waives all animal adoption fees this week
Portsmouth Humane Society is waiving all of their adoption fees this week due to their kennels being full.
Virginia Beach forms cannabis task force
The task force's job will be to review all cannabis-related laws and make recommendations on how to regulate the industry in the resort city.
peninsulachronicle.com
The Leather Apron In City Center At Oyster Point Is Looking For A New Home
NEWPORT NEWS-The owners of The Leather Apron in City Center at Oyster Point are looking for a new storefront. Husband and wife team Emmanuel and Sabrina Hales opened the doors to their woodwork and home goods store, located at 707 Mariner’s Row, Suite 104, across from Mr. Boil Cajun-style seafood restaurant, on June 1, accomplishing a longtime goal of running their own business.
WAVY News 10
In The Kitchen: Loaded Smoked Turkey Leg and So Much More!
PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – Chef Wimbo and Chef Gigi from BeachHouse 757 and Cups Up joined us in the kitchen and made several different dishes, including lobster mac and cheese, stuffed smoked turkey leg, bang bang shrimp and much more!. Cups Up. 3578 Holland Rd. In Virginia Beach. BeachHouse...
