Virginia Beach, VA

vabeach.com

Some Things to Know About Virginia Beach and the Surrounding Area

Virginia Beach history dates back to a time when Native Americans lived in the region for thousands of years before the landing of English colonialists in America at Cape Henry in April 1607. When they landed, they set up the first settlement at Jamestown, it was a permanent settlement and...
VIRGINIA BEACH, VA
WAVY News 10

2-alarm fire at luxury apartment building in Hampton

2-alarm fire at luxury apartment building in Hampton. Pharrell Williams shares lineup for Mighty Dream …. Lewis Hamilton, Hannibal Buress, Thundercat and more are scheduled to attend the three-day forum. Read more: https://bit.ly/3TE7HuT. Newport News Public Schools talks strategy behind …. Graduation day is a special moment Newport News Public...
NORFOLK, VA
WAVY News 10

12 people, including 8 firefighters, hurt in Hampton fire

Eight firefighters and four civilians were injured in an apartment fire in Hampton on Friday morning. Read more: https://bit.ly/3THlAZg.
HAMPTON, VA
travelawaits.com

The Old-School Candy Factory You’ll Want To Visit In Chesapeake, Virginia

I had a sweet experience at the H.E. Williams Candy Company in the South Norfolk area near Chesapeake, Virginia — and the candy was even sweeter. H.E. Williams is a third-generation family-owned company that has been operating since 1919. They make candy the old-fashioned way, mostly by hand, in a one-room 4,000 square-foot factory. They even use the same recipe their grandfather, the company founder, used when the company began.
CHESAPEAKE, VA
WAVY News 10

Pharrell Williams shares lineup for Mighty Dream Forum in Norfolk

Lewis Hamilton, Hannibal Buress, Thundercat and more are scheduled to attend the three-day forum. Read more: https://bit.ly/3TE7HuT.
NORFOLK, VA
WAVY News 10

Man shot Tuesday night on Chamberlin Ave in Hampton

A man was shot Tuesday night on Chamberlin Avenue in Hampton, police say. Read more: https://bit.ly/3CMEDL6.
HAMPTON, VA
WAVY News 10

New Kent man wanted, accused of illegally filming woman in Williamsburg

Https://www.wavy.com/news/local-news/williamsburg/new-kent-man-wanted-accused-of-illegally-filming-woman-in-williamsburg/.
WILLIAMSBURG, VA
peninsulachronicle.com

The Leather Apron In City Center At Oyster Point Is Looking For A New Home

NEWPORT NEWS-The owners of The Leather Apron in City Center at Oyster Point are looking for a new storefront. Husband and wife team Emmanuel and Sabrina Hales opened the doors to their woodwork and home goods store, located at 707 Mariner’s Row, Suite 104, across from Mr. Boil Cajun-style seafood restaurant, on June 1, accomplishing a longtime goal of running their own business.
NEWPORT NEWS, VA
WAVY News 10

In The Kitchen: Loaded Smoked Turkey Leg and So Much More!

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – Chef Wimbo and Chef Gigi from BeachHouse 757 and Cups Up joined us in the kitchen and made several different dishes, including lobster mac and cheese, stuffed smoked turkey leg, bang bang shrimp and much more!. Cups Up. 3578 Holland Rd. In Virginia Beach. BeachHouse...
VIRGINIA BEACH, VA

