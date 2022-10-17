Sanctuary Cannabis Opens Medical Dispensary in Jacksonville, Florida, the Company’s Fourteenth in the State

Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Orange Park board opposes revisions to residential parking ordinanceJulie MorganOrange Park, FL
Extra security planned for Middleburg High School after threatDon JohnsonMiddleburg, FL
The Casanova Killer : The More Brutal Version of Ted BundyHdogarJacksonville, FL
Clay County Sheriff’s Office asks community for help finding missing 82-year-old manZoey FieldsClay County, FL
ARC of Voter Justice Tour Increases Black Voter Registration.Matthew C. WoodruffJacksonville, FL
Jacksonville Daily Record
Sportsman’s Warehouse expects pre-holiday opening
Sportsman’s Warehouse Holdings Inc., based in West Jordan, Utah, said Oct. 13 it expects to open before the start of the holiday shopping season in Jacksonville and in Montrose, Colorado. The specialty outdoor retailer recently opened stores in Seminole in Florida and in Eastgate, Ohio, and Santee, California. The...
First Coast News
Marijuana will be sold at certain Circle K gas stations in Florida
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — You may soon be able to fuel up your gas tank and buy a joint at the same location in Florida. Green Thumb Industries Inc. announced Wednesday that the company has plans to expand its medical marijuana retail footprint in Florida through a lease agreement with Circle K.
Voter resource: Breaking down the 3 constitutional amendments on the November ballot
There are three constitutional amendments placed on the November ballot by Florida legislators this year. Election day is Nov. 8. Visit the Clay County elections website to find polling locations.Clay County Government.
The Casanova Killer : The More Brutal Version of Ted Bundy
We often come across a dangerous criminal who makes the news headlines for the wrong reasons. But, in some cases, their crimes are so gruesome that just thinking about them sends chills down our spine. America encountered such a blood-turn-cold serial killer in 1974 when dead bodies began to pile up in multiple states. The whole country was in a state of frenzy, with the public petrified and the police baffled by the killings.
thefamilyvacationguide.com
12 of the Best Family Restaurants in Jacksonville, Florida
A trip to Florida with the kids is always exciting, whether it’s the theme parks, beaches or the warm weather to get yourself in the holiday spirit. There is, however, one other factor that is just as crucial: good food. If you find yourself exploring the city of Jacksonville,...
wbyz94.com
Brunswick Judicial Circuit Receives Homeland Security Grant to Confront Violent Criminal Gangs
(October 20, 2022) The Brunswick Judicial Circuit District Attorney’s Office has been awarded a $100,000 sub grant by the State of Georgia that is funded from the federal FY2021 State Homeland Security Program, to assist in confronting violent criminal street gangs that prey on our communities. According to data...
News4Jax.com
Food to be distributed at 2 events in Northeast Florida
Farm Share will be distributing food at two events this week in Northeast Florida. Here are the locations and times for the two food distribution events held by Florida’s largest food bank:. Event – Farm Share distribution with Interlachen Fire Station 17. Date – Friday from 8 a.m....
Kirby Smart clarifies his position on Georgia-Florida in Jacksonville
ATHENS — The Georgia-Florida game is at the front of Kirby Smart’s mind. He knows that Georgia’s future schedule now features a date with No. 3 Tennessee. But he’s not at all worried about whether his team is looking ahead. He knows the history of this rivalry and all the twists and turns that come with it.
Jacksonville’s mayor, first lady endorse different candidates in upcoming sheriff’s race
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Jacksonville’s Mayor and First Lady are endorsing different candidates in the upcoming November special election for sheriff. Republican Mayor Lenny Curry tweeted on Sunday that he was “proud to stand” with five other Northeast Florida sheriffs in supporting Republican candidate TK Waters. >>>...
News4Jax.com
Your Voice Matters: Leaders tell Jacksonville sheriff candidates to focus on issues, stop attacks
The race to become the next sheriff of Jacksonville is heating up with negative campaign ads hitting the airwaves ahead of the start of early voting. Now, community leaders are calling for attack ads to stop. The call comes after the campaign for Republican T.K. Waters began running ads that...
First Coast News
Next steps for Jacksonville after judge rules district maps segregate Black voters
JACKSONVILLE BEACH, Fla. — The City of Jacksonville is redrawing their district maps after a judge ruled that Black voters are segregated based on race, weakening their impact in elections. What does this mean for you, and how will the city re-draw maps so that they are racially appropriate?
constructiondive.com
‘It’s time for my pronouns to be included’
Mary Kelly is CEO and president of StrataTech Education Group, a Phoenix-based company focused on the acquisition, growth and development of skilled trade schools. Opinions are the author’s own. Last month at our skilled trade schools in Houston; Phoenix; Tulsa, Oklahoma; and Jacksonville, Florida, we celebrated National Tradesmen Day,...
Student Transportation of America gives explanation for wheels falling off school bus in Duval County
DUVAL COUNTY, Fla. — After wheels fell off two separate school busses in Duval County back in August, the Student Transportation of America has it has concluded its investigation. "During the week of August 22nd, Student Transportation of America (STA) experienced an issue with two buses in which the...
Jacksonville Daily Record
Oceanfront home on Amelia Island sells for record $13.35 million
An oceanfront home at 43 Ocean Club Drive on Amelia Island in Nassau County sold Oct. 17 for $13.35 million. It is the most expensive home sold in Northeast Florida so far this year, according to Daily Record reports. In the second quarter, a Ponte Vedra Beach home sold for...
Halloween events taking place in the Jacksonville area
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — We’re a week and a few days away from Halloween! From haunted houses to visiting a pumpkin patch, here is a look at local fall and Halloween events taking place in the Jacksonville area this season. DUVAL COUNTY. Spooktacular: This is a Halloween outdoor event...
Rowing club shut down by city, looks to reopen in Fruit Cove
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A rowing club previously banned by the City of Jacksonville on property in Mandarin is now looking to re-open over the county line. Evans Rowing Club is eyeing 1.6 acres in Fruit Cove on Julington Creek at the corner of State Road 13 and Wentworth Ave., which would have to be rezoned.
Officials subdue fatal fire in Hilliard, unknown how many dead
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Officials responded to a fatal fire in Nassau County, early on Thursday morning. Crews responded to a structure fire in Hilliard at 2903 Jane Lane. The fire was fatal, according to the Nassau County Sheriff's Office. It is unknown how many people were killed in the blaze.
Jacksonville Daily Record
The Dolly Llama Waffle Master to open in eTown
The Dolly Llama Waffle Master will open in The Exchange at eTown in summer 2023, The PARC Group and Skinner Bros. Realty announced Oct. 19. The Dolly Llama will be in The Exchange’s Publix shopping center in eTown east of Florida 9B in southern Duval County. The Los Angeles-based...
News Leader
NOTICE OF CERTIFICATION OF TAX ROLLS
Extended to show the tax attributable to all taxable. property and that said tax rolls were certified for. collection to the Tax Collector on October 13, 2022.
