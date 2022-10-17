ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kaneohe, HI

honolulumagazine.com

Old-School Diners We Love: Kapi‘olani Coffee Shop in Waimalu

I’ve wondered why there’s a Kapi‘olani Coffee Shop in Waimalu Shopping Center. Now that I live on the Leeward side, I pass it all the time. What’s a coffee shop named Kapi‘olani doing in ‘Aiea? I knew I had to investigate. And of course I had to eat here.
AIEA, HI
mauinow.com

Queen Kaʻahumanu Center welcomes Corndogs by Mr. Cow

Corndogs by Mr. Cow is the latest eatery to open at the Queen Ka‘ahumanu Center food court. The local franchise operates out of a 990 square-foot space next to Hi Tea on the second floor. Corndogs by Mr. Cow is a specialty corn dog restaurant that was founded in...
HONOLULU, HI
KHON2

Living808: Earth, Wind & Fire Ticket Giveaway!

An exciting concert was announced today; Rick Bartalini Presents & KHON2 present Earth, Wind & Fire! Earth, Wind & Fire will be performing in concert on December 10th at the Blaisdell Arena, presented by Rick Bartalini. To celebrate the news, Living808 and Rick Bartalini Productions are hosting an Instagram contest. The ticket giveaways through the week will be for a pair of EWF tickets – 4th Row, 3rd Row, 2nd Row, and finally 1st Row plus a “VIP Night to Remember including a luxury overnight stay at the exclusive Kahala Hotel and Resort, including the breakfast buffet at ocean front restaurant, Plumeria Beach House, as well as transportation to the Concert”. You can enter to win on the Living808 Instagram now through Friday morning!
HONOLULU, HI
honolulumagazine.com

Your Guide to the Perfect Weekend in Honolulu: Oct. 20–26, 2022

Saturday, Oct. 22, 6 a.m. In its 30th year, this 3-mile noncompetitive walk gathers together breast cancer survivors, their caregivers and families, and others. Money raised will help the American Cancer Society fund breast cancer research, provide education and guidance for people to reduce risk, and offer support for patients. The program begins at 6 a.m. with a jazzercise warmup and ends after the walk with a Zumba cool down. Between 6 and 10 a.m., you can visit the “Wall of Hope” under the activities tent where individuals can write the names of loved ones who have fought or are fighting breast cancer on paper slips and then pin them to the wall. And, if you’re a cancer survivor or currently going through treatment, there will be a tent where you can have coffee, juice, fruit and doughnuts before and after the event.
HONOLULU, HI
the university of hawai'i system

Housemade bread and donuts on the rise at Gateway Café

Fresh-from-the-oven bread, along with handcrafted donuts, malasadas and pasta made from scratch are available every week at the University of Hawaiʻi at Mānoa’s Gateway Café, managed by Sodexo. “I really like it a lot,” said Jade Gutierrez, a UH Mānoa freshman. “The bread is super moist,...
KHON2

WATCH: Apparent large shark swims among surfers

HONOLULU (KHON2) — A video taken over the weekend showed what appeared to be a large shark dropping in on some surfers off waters in Ewa Beach. Lewis Watson caught footage of the incident when he sent his drone out at around 8 a.m. to film his daughter and some friends surfing at Oneʻula Beach […]
EWA BEACH, HI
KHON2

Allison Izu’s New Showroom in Manoa

Allison Izu Song has a brand new showroom in the Manoa Marketplace Shopping Center and she is enjoying her new space. “We believe that fashion can be transformative with the right fit. We design clothing for confidence and comfort. Our mission is to bring comfort and empowerment to more women so they can feel great while living their purpose. We want to create a positive, supportive culture for women to feel seen, heard, and valued. “
HONOLULU, HI
KITV.com

Life Changing Surgery ahead for 9-Year-Old Ewa Beach Girl

HONOLULU (KITV-4) -- There's an old saying that "health is wealth" -- but we still often take being able to use our arms and legs for granted. An Ewa Beach girl will soon be getting surgery that will hopefully transform her life by allowing her to walk more freely.
EWA BEACH, HI
KHON2

The 28th Annual Made in Hawaii Festival

The 28th Annual Made in Hawaii Festival, presented by Mahi Pono, is the state’s longest running and most loved festival. The event showcases nearly 400 exhibitors showcasing thousands of locally-made products including food, books, fashion, handmade crafts, jewelry, and much more. The festival will be held over the Veterans Day Holiday weekend Nov. 11 – 13, 2022 at the Ala Moana Center’s Ewa Wing, Level 3 next to T-Mobile. Those attending will also be able to sample products from food exhibitors, and this year the festival will feature great cooking demos!
HAWAII STATE

