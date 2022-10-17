Read full article on original website
Sisters working side by side since the 70s
Among the 150 employees at Maui Divers Jewelry, you'll find these two gems. Rosalina Ramiro and Ceferina Sagayadoro.
honolulumagazine.com
Old-School Diners We Love: Kapi‘olani Coffee Shop in Waimalu
I’ve wondered why there’s a Kapi‘olani Coffee Shop in Waimalu Shopping Center. Now that I live on the Leeward side, I pass it all the time. What’s a coffee shop named Kapi‘olani doing in ‘Aiea? I knew I had to investigate. And of course I had to eat here.
mauinow.com
Queen Kaʻahumanu Center welcomes Corndogs by Mr. Cow
Corndogs by Mr. Cow is the latest eatery to open at the Queen Ka‘ahumanu Center food court. The local franchise operates out of a 990 square-foot space next to Hi Tea on the second floor. Corndogs by Mr. Cow is a specialty corn dog restaurant that was founded in...
hawaiinewsnow.com
Kauai family’s ‘miracle’ baby back home, in remission after finding her half-match
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - After a months-long battle against leukemia, a Kauai family is back in the islands and baby Seely Borges is now in remission. In May, baby Seeley underwent treatment and received a bone marrow transplant in Seattle. Hundreds of people signed up for the bone marrow registry after...
LIST: Popular chicken and waffles spots on Oahu
Chicken and Waffles can be eaten any time of the day, although it is traditionally sold during breakfast and brunch.
KHON2
Living808: Earth, Wind & Fire Ticket Giveaway!
An exciting concert was announced today; Rick Bartalini Presents & KHON2 present Earth, Wind & Fire! Earth, Wind & Fire will be performing in concert on December 10th at the Blaisdell Arena, presented by Rick Bartalini. To celebrate the news, Living808 and Rick Bartalini Productions are hosting an Instagram contest. The ticket giveaways through the week will be for a pair of EWF tickets – 4th Row, 3rd Row, 2nd Row, and finally 1st Row plus a “VIP Night to Remember including a luxury overnight stay at the exclusive Kahala Hotel and Resort, including the breakfast buffet at ocean front restaurant, Plumeria Beach House, as well as transportation to the Concert”. You can enter to win on the Living808 Instagram now through Friday morning!
honolulumagazine.com
Your Guide to the Perfect Weekend in Honolulu: Oct. 20–26, 2022
Saturday, Oct. 22, 6 a.m. In its 30th year, this 3-mile noncompetitive walk gathers together breast cancer survivors, their caregivers and families, and others. Money raised will help the American Cancer Society fund breast cancer research, provide education and guidance for people to reduce risk, and offer support for patients. The program begins at 6 a.m. with a jazzercise warmup and ends after the walk with a Zumba cool down. Between 6 and 10 a.m., you can visit the “Wall of Hope” under the activities tent where individuals can write the names of loved ones who have fought or are fighting breast cancer on paper slips and then pin them to the wall. And, if you’re a cancer survivor or currently going through treatment, there will be a tent where you can have coffee, juice, fruit and doughnuts before and after the event.
the university of hawai'i system
Housemade bread and donuts on the rise at Gateway Café
Fresh-from-the-oven bread, along with handcrafted donuts, malasadas and pasta made from scratch are available every week at the University of Hawaiʻi at Mānoa’s Gateway Café, managed by Sodexo. “I really like it a lot,” said Jade Gutierrez, a UH Mānoa freshman. “The bread is super moist,...
WATCH: Apparent large shark swims among surfers
HONOLULU (KHON2) — A video taken over the weekend showed what appeared to be a large shark dropping in on some surfers off waters in Ewa Beach. Lewis Watson caught footage of the incident when he sent his drone out at around 8 a.m. to film his daughter and some friends surfing at Oneʻula Beach […]
honolulumagazine.com
Farmers Market Finds: Egyptian Koshari and Kebab Plates in Kaka‘ako and Kailua
Farmers markets are breeding grounds for food innovation and some of Hawai‘i’s most successful restaurants. Frolic’s series spotlights some of these ‘ono finds. What: Grilled meat kebabs and kofta plates; koshari rice and grain pilaf. How much: $12.99 to $24. What market: Honolulu Farmers Market, 777...
KHON2
Allison Izu’s New Showroom in Manoa
Allison Izu Song has a brand new showroom in the Manoa Marketplace Shopping Center and she is enjoying her new space. “We believe that fashion can be transformative with the right fit. We design clothing for confidence and comfort. Our mission is to bring comfort and empowerment to more women so they can feel great while living their purpose. We want to create a positive, supportive culture for women to feel seen, heard, and valued. “
No space left: Don’t let these Hawaii animals suffer
If you find an animal, do not bring it to the shelter.
Aloha Authentic – the vitality of Koa trees
In Hawaiian language, the word koa has multiple meanings, including brave, fearless, soldier and warrior.
KITV.com
Life Changing Surgery ahead for 9-Year-Old Ewa Beach Girl
HONOLULU (KITV-4) -- There's an old saying that "health is wealth" -- but we still often take being able to use our arms and legs for granted. An Ewa Beach girl will soon be getting surgery that will hopefully transform her life by allowing her to walk more freely.
KHON2
The 28th Annual Made in Hawaii Festival
The 28th Annual Made in Hawaii Festival, presented by Mahi Pono, is the state’s longest running and most loved festival. The event showcases nearly 400 exhibitors showcasing thousands of locally-made products including food, books, fashion, handmade crafts, jewelry, and much more. The festival will be held over the Veterans Day Holiday weekend Nov. 11 – 13, 2022 at the Ala Moana Center’s Ewa Wing, Level 3 next to T-Mobile. Those attending will also be able to sample products from food exhibitors, and this year the festival will feature great cooking demos!
hawaiinewsnow.com
Police search for female driver in red car who hit Hawaii Baptist Academy student
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Honolulu police are looking for a female driver and a red vehicle involved in a hit-and-run crash that left a Hawaii Baptist Academy student seriously injured this morning. The car struck a 14-year-old boy during the busy school morning drop-off. Witnesses say the HBA freshman was crossing...
bigislandnow.com
Girls volleyball championships today, with games airing live on Nā Leo TV, Spectrum
The Big Island high school girls volleyball championships are being held Oct. 18, beginning at 5:30 p.m. at Kealakehe Gymnasium in Kailua-Kona. Game 1 features Hawaiʻi Preparatory Academy defending their Division II Championship versus Konawaena in a repeat of last year’s Championship. Game 2 features top-ranked Kamehameha Hawaiʻi...
Mysteries of Hawaii: ‘No one experience is the same’
Mysteries of Hawaii is one of the top ghost tours offered on Oahu bringing people together to honor the past and prepare for the future.
hulalandblog.com
Where Do Locals Eat in Waikiki? 46 Places to Try That Aren’t the Cheesecake Factory ; ) for all Budgets & Occasions
Honolulu has one of the more interesting food scenes of any US city. I mean, the name “Oahu” literally translates to “The Gathering Place” and eating is what people do when they gather! So it’s no surprise. It wasn’t long after the arrival of the...
No boat tours at USS Arizona National Memorial (for now)
Reservations will be honored when tours resume.
