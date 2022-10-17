Saturday, Oct. 22, 6 a.m. In its 30th year, this 3-mile noncompetitive walk gathers together breast cancer survivors, their caregivers and families, and others. Money raised will help the American Cancer Society fund breast cancer research, provide education and guidance for people to reduce risk, and offer support for patients. The program begins at 6 a.m. with a jazzercise warmup and ends after the walk with a Zumba cool down. Between 6 and 10 a.m., you can visit the “Wall of Hope” under the activities tent where individuals can write the names of loved ones who have fought or are fighting breast cancer on paper slips and then pin them to the wall. And, if you’re a cancer survivor or currently going through treatment, there will be a tent where you can have coffee, juice, fruit and doughnuts before and after the event.

