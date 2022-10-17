Read full article on original website
Related
kpic
Wolf Creek food bank reopens after 'intoxicated' volunteers put a pause on the program
WOLF CREEK — After some volunteers showed up under the influence, the Wolf Creek Food Bank put a pause on operations to re-evaluate the program. The food bank in Josephine County currently provides 100 to 120 families with food every Tuesday afternoon. “There were a few volunteers that would...
kpic
North Medford softball player commits to University of Oregon
Medford, Ore. — University of Oregon (UO) has a new Southern Oregon commit!. Presley Lawton, junior at North Medford High School, has made the decision to continue her academic and athletic career at UO for softball. Earlier this month, Lawton received a phone call from her dad telling her...
kpic
UO wide receiver Chase Cota, of Medford, reflects on playing for UCLA - and returning home
EUGENE, Ore. — The University of Oregon football staff has added many new players to their team this year - and has even brought one back home. Sports reporter Erin Slinde is sharing the Medford native's story in her sit-down interview with Ducks wide receiver Chase Cota to find out how his journey brought him back to Oregon.
Comments / 0