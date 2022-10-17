ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Newport News, VA

WAVY News 10

2-alarm fire at luxury apartment building in Hampton

2-alarm fire at luxury apartment building in Hampton. Pharrell Williams shares lineup for Mighty Dream Forum in Norfolk. Lewis Hamilton, Hannibal Buress, Thundercat and more are scheduled to attend the three-day forum. Newport News Public Schools talks strategy behind graduation. Graduation day is a special moment Newport News Public...
NORFOLK, VA
WAVY News 10

12 people, including 8 firefighters, hurt in Hampton fire

Eight firefighters and four civilians were injured in an apartment fire in Hampton on Friday morning.
HAMPTON, VA
travelawaits.com

The Old-School Candy Factory You’ll Want To Visit In Chesapeake, Virginia

I had a sweet experience at the H.E. Williams Candy Company in the South Norfolk area near Chesapeake, Virginia — and the candy was even sweeter. H.E. Williams is a third-generation family-owned company that has been operating since 1919. They make candy the old-fashioned way, mostly by hand, in a one-room 4,000 square-foot factory. They even use the same recipe their grandfather, the company founder, used when the company began.
CHESAPEAKE, VA
WAVY News 10

Pharrell Williams shares lineup for Mighty Dream Forum in Norfolk

Lewis Hamilton, Hannibal Buress, Thundercat and more are scheduled to attend the three-day forum.
NORFOLK, VA
WAVY News 10

New Kent man wanted, accused of illegally filming woman in Williamsburg

New Kent man wanted, accused of illegally filming woman in Williamsburg. Luria receives endorsement from National Security. VB city council votes to delay school design build. Hardee's Player of the Week: Oscar Smith's Damon.
WILLIAMSBURG, VA
WAVY News 10

Court documents reveal disturbing details in missing Hampton kids case

Court documents reveal disturbing details in missing Hampton kids case. 2-alarm fire at luxury apartment building in Hampton. Suspect in custody following possible abduction. Man dead following shooting on B Avenue in Norfolk.
NORFOLK, VA
peninsulachronicle.com

Avelo Airlines Celebrates Inaugural Flight At Newport News/Williamsburg Airport

NEWPORT NEWS-Avelo Airlines officially began service from Newport News/Williamsburg International Airport (PHF) on Wednesday, October 19. The inaugural landing of the airline’s 737 aircraft coming from Orlando, FL was celebrated with a water cannon arch welcoming Flight 702 to the tarmac at 9:32am. A ribbon cutting was held to...
NEWPORT NEWS, VA
allaccess.com

WVBW (100.5 The Vibe)/Hampton Roads, VA Renamed '100.5 Missy FM'

MAX MEDIA R&B/Urban Adult Hits WVBW (100.5 THE VIBE)/HAMPTON ROADS, VA is celebrating five-time GRAMMY winner and HAMPTON ROADS native MISSY ELLIOTT by renaming the station "100.5 MISSY FM" for the day. ELLIOTT returns to her hometown of PORTSMOUTH, VA to get a key to the city and a portion of MCLEAN STREET in PORTSMOUTH renamed MISSY ELLIOTT BOULEVARD.
PORTSMOUTH, VA

