Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Popular discount retail chain opening another new store location in Virginia next monthKristen WaltersSuffolk, VA
Suicide or Murder? What Really Happened to 12-year-old Sean Daugherty?NikYorktown, VA
This Virginia City is Regarded as One of the Most Haunted Places in the CountryTravel MavenWilliamsburg, VA
Missy Elliot in tears after Portsmouth Virginia Street is named for herCheryl E PrestonPortsmouth, VA
2 Cities in Virginia Have Been Ranked as the Most Rat-Infested Cities in America for 2022Joe MertensVirginia State
Related
WAVY News 10
2-alarm fire at luxury apartment building in Hampton
2-alarm fire at luxury apartment building in Hampton. Pharrell Williams shares lineup for Mighty Dream …. Lewis Hamilton, Hannibal Buress, Thundercat and more are scheduled to attend the three-day forum. Read more: https://bit.ly/3TE7HuT. Newport News Public Schools talks strategy behind …. Graduation day is a special moment Newport News Public...
After more than 4 decades, beloved Norfolk costume shop set to close
NORFOLK, Va. — For the last 43 years, Liz Hermann has surrounded herself with all sorts of eclectic things - rubber chickens, clowns, magic, and any costume you can think of. At Novelties Unlimited in Norfolk, these "things" are more than just her business. Hermann opened the costume shop...
WAVY News 10
12 people, including 8 firefighters, hurt in Hampton fire
Eight firefighters and four civilians were injured in an apartment fire in Hampton on Friday morning. Read more: https://bit.ly/3THlAZg. 12 people, including 8 firefighters, hurt in Hampton …. Eight firefighters and four civilians were injured in an apartment fire in Hampton on Friday morning. Read more: https://bit.ly/3THlAZg. 12 people, including...
travelawaits.com
The Old-School Candy Factory You’ll Want To Visit In Chesapeake, Virginia
I had a sweet experience at the H.E. Williams Candy Company in the South Norfolk area near Chesapeake, Virginia — and the candy was even sweeter. H.E. Williams is a third-generation family-owned company that has been operating since 1919. They make candy the old-fashioned way, mostly by hand, in a one-room 4,000 square-foot factory. They even use the same recipe their grandfather, the company founder, used when the company began.
Norfolk's rising homicide rate ranks as 8th worst in the nation
NORFOLK, Va. — Norfolk has one of the highest increasing homicide rates in the entire country, according to a new study by WalletHub. Norfolk is on pace for its deadliest year since the early 1990s, according to historic FBI data. 13NewsNow records show 53 people have been killed this...
City denies Culture Lounge appeal after certificate revoked
An appeal by Culture Lounge & Restaurant on Granby Street has been denied after the City of Norfolk revoked their restaurant zoning certificate in September.
Following the Funds: Newport News mayoral race likely to be the most expensive in history
EDITORS NOTE: The above video aired on Oct. 5. NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WAVY) — The race to be the next mayor of Virginia’s sixth-largest city is likely to be the most expensive in city history. And it’s not just because of inflation. Rather, it’s the date of the election a political expert believes will make […]
WAVY News 10
Pharrell Williams shares lineup for Mighty Dream Forum in Norfolk
Lewis Hamilton, Hannibal Buress, Thundercat and more are scheduled to attend the three-day forum. Read more: https://bit.ly/3TE7HuT. Pharrell Williams shares lineup for Mighty Dream …. Lewis Hamilton, Hannibal Buress, Thundercat and more are scheduled to attend the three-day forum. Read more: https://bit.ly/3TE7HuT. Newport News Public Schools talks strategy behind …
Crews responded to garage fire on E Little Creek Road in Norfolk
According to a Facebook post from Norfolk Fire-Rescue, the fire occurred in the 400 block of E. Little Creek Road. When crews arrived on the scene, they found the garage fully engulfed with flames.
WAVY News 10
New Kent man wanted, accused of illegally filming woman in Williamsburg
Https://www.wavy.com/news/local-news/williamsburg/new-kent-man-wanted-accused-of-illegally-filming-woman-in-williamsburg/. New Kent man wanted, accused of illegally filming …. https://www.wavy.com/news/local-news/williamsburg/new-kent-man-wanted-accused-of-illegally-filming-woman-in-williamsburg/. Luria receives endorsement from National Security …. WAVY News 10's Regina Mobley reports. VB city council votes to delay school design build. WAVY News 10's Michelle Wolf reports. Hardee’s Player of the Week: Oscar Smith’s Damon …
Suffolk schools to distribute clear backpacks to some students next week
Starting Monday, students can get the backpacks, on a volunteer basis, during lunch, according to a post on King's Fork High School's Facebook page.
WAVY News 10
Court documents reveal disturbing details in missing Hampton kids case
WAVY's Amy Avery reporting. https://www.wavy.com/news/investigative/court-documents-reveal-disturbing-details-in-missing-hampton-kids-case/. Court documents reveal disturbing details in missing …. WAVY's Amy Avery reporting. https://www.wavy.com/news/investigative/court-documents-reveal-disturbing-details-in-missing-hampton-kids-case/. 2-alarm fire at luxury apartment building in Hampton. https://bit.ly/3F1C9Lx. Suspect in custody following possible abduction in …. Man dead following shooting on B Avenue in Norfolk. WAVY News 10's Lauryn Moss reports.
‘It does not get easier’: Norfolk family mourns as murder remains unsolved for 7 years
There's an old saying that time heals all wounds, but each passing day is just as painful as the next for Travis Whitaker's family.
peninsulachronicle.com
Avelo Airlines Celebrates Inaugural Flight At Newport News/Williamsburg Airport
NEWPORT NEWS-Avelo Airlines officially began service from Newport News/Williamsburg International Airport (PHF) on Wednesday, October 19. The inaugural landing of the airline’s 737 aircraft coming from Orlando, FL was celebrated with a water cannon arch welcoming Flight 702 to the tarmac at 9:32am. A ribbon cutting was held to...
Virginia’s first Amazon robotic fulfillment center opens in Suffolk
Virginia's first Amazon Robotics Fulfillment Center is open and operating in Suffolk. The facility adds 1,500 new jobs to Hampton Roads. The facility is filled with hundreds of robots helping workers get the job done.
Missy Elliott celebrated in Portsmouth, gets key to city
Portsmouth officially has a street named after one of the most famous singers to come.
Police calm fears over bizarre encounters with woman in Virginia Beach
Police say they’re investigating a woman who’s had bizarre encounters with Virginia Beach families over the past month.
Norfolk career fair to feature more than 70 employers
The Hampton Roads Workforce Council is set to host its Fall Career Fair. It's happening Oct. 25 at the Norfolk Scope Arena on Brambleton Avenue. More than 70 employees will be present.
allaccess.com
WVBW (100.5 The Vibe)/Hampton Roads, VA Renamed '100.5 Missy FM'
MAX MEDIA R&B/Urban Adult Hits WVBW (100.5 THE VIBE)/HAMPTON ROADS, VA is celebrating five-time GRAMMY winner and HAMPTON ROADS native MISSY ELLIOTT by renaming the station "100.5 MISSY FM" for the day. ELLIOTT returns to her hometown of PORTSMOUTH, VA to get a key to the city and a portion of MCLEAN STREET in PORTSMOUTH renamed MISSY ELLIOTT BOULEVARD.
Comments / 0