——- Officers of the C.H. & D. railroad started their annual inspection trip over the road this morning. They will be in Sidney tomorrow or Friday. The most important local matter before the people of Sidney at the coming election is the question of a sewer system for the city. A most complete plan was made by City Engineer Coulson and is now available for inspection in the office of the city engineer. Cost of the improvement has been estimated at $41,000, which includes the outlet to the river through the Weingartner farm below the lower river bridge. A levy of one mill on the dollar will be necessary to retire the bonds.

