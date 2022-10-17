Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Sidney Daily News
Edisont State hosting STNA classes in November, December
TROY — Edison State Community College will host two State Tested Nursing Assistant (STNA) training sessions, with one starting in November and another in December. Offered through Edison State at Troy, this accelerated course provides students with a local classroom and clinical environment led by knowledgeable and experienced instructors. It allows students to begin working as an STNA in a few short weeks.
Sidney Daily News
Balling retires early
SIDNEY — The city of Sidney’s police department is now under the leadership of an interim chief. Will Balling, who announced his pending retirement in June, had planned for Jan. 5, 2023, to be his retirement date. Last week, Balling opted to begin his retirement early. Friday was his last day as chief.
Sidney Daily News
Out of the past
——- Officers of the C.H. & D. railroad started their annual inspection trip over the road this morning. They will be in Sidney tomorrow or Friday. The most important local matter before the people of Sidney at the coming election is the question of a sewer system for the city. A most complete plan was made by City Engineer Coulson and is now available for inspection in the office of the city engineer. Cost of the improvement has been estimated at $41,000, which includes the outlet to the river through the Weingartner farm below the lower river bridge. A levy of one mill on the dollar will be necessary to retire the bonds.
Sidney Daily News
100 years well lived
SIDNEY — Doris Deam, a resident of Landings of Sidney for almost three years, celebrated her 100th birthday on Saturday, Oct. 15. She was born on Oct. 15, 1922 and lived on a small farm in Kettlersville. Deam celebrated her birthday with friends and family at Landings of Sidney.
Sidney Daily News
Two more artists join Art 4 Everyone
PIQUA — Joining Piqua Arts Council (PAC) at the new Art 4 Everyone event are printmaker, Libby Slauenwhite and mixed-media artist, Joanne Von Sossan. PAC invited the local creatives to instruct patrons about the art of printmaking and pastels. The event takes place on the evening of Thursday, Oct....
Sidney Daily News
Community calendar
• The Al-Anon Lunch Bunch AFG will be held beginning at 11:30 a.m. at Sidney First United Methodist Church, 230 E. Poplar St., Sidney. Those attending may park behind the church and meet in room 306. • The Writer’s Club meets at 6:30 p.m. in the Piqua Public Library, 116...
Sidney Daily News
Photos: Lehman Catholic volleyball wins tourney opener
Lehman Catholic’s Kailee Rank spikes during a Division IV sectional semifinal against Mississinawa Valley on Wednesday at Troy High School. The Cavaliers won 25-20, 25-23, 25-23. Rank had 12 kills, 14 digs and three aces. Taylor Geise, pictured below, had 15 digs and eight kills. Marissa Corner had a big night for Lehman with 15 kills, 12 digs and four aces. Lehman (13-10) will play Springfield Catholic Central in a sectional final on Saturday.
Sidney Daily News
Oktoberfest at Elmwood Assisted Living of New Bremen
NEW BREMEN — Residents at Elmwood Assisted Living of New Bremen, located at 711 S. Walnut Street in New Bremen, celebrated Oktoberfest on Tuesday, Oct. 11, with a special meal. The residents enjoyed hot German potato salad, ribs and kraut, beer bread and an apple dessert prepared by their...
Sidney Daily News
Fort Loramie, Lima Central Catholic to be broadcast
Last season’s Week 10 win by Fort Loramie over Lima Central Catholic was a good upset victory for the Redskins. Understatement number one!. Coupled with the triumph over Division II Sidney, the Redskins 36-31 comeback versus LCC vaulted the red and black a whopping nine or ten spots in the regional D-VII rankings enabling it to earn a home playoff game.
Sidney Daily News
Astronaut to speak in Wapakoneta
WAPAKONETA — The Armstrong Air & Space Museum will be hosting a free public talk with former NASA astronaut Dr. Story Musgrave at the Wapakoneta Middle School auditorium on Thursday, Nov. 10, at 7 p.m. Musgrave is best known for being the only astronaut in history to fly aboard all five space shuttles.
Sidney Daily News
The People’s Garden seeks donations for improvements
SIDNEY — Soil is still needed to add to the 54 garden beds at The People’s Garden at Agape, 209 Brooklyn Ave., Sidney. Some settling occurs throughout the season and some soil is blown away by wind or picked up when the beds are weeded. The People’s Garden has some compost, leaf mulch and manure but topsoil is still needed. Most of the beds are for raising food for the pantry at Agape and some are for community rental.
Sidney Daily News
Boys soccer notes: Sidney closes season shortly after earning MVL Valley title
TROY — Sidney’s boys soccer squad secured a share of the Miami Valley League Valley Division title on Thursday, but the squad’s season came to an end on Monday. The Yellow Jackets beat Greenville 9-0 on Thursday to improve to 5-4 in MVL play and earn a share of the Valley Division title, along with Xenia.
Sidney Daily News
Football notes: Anna hopes to beat Parkway, earn playoff berth
Anna needed to win both its remaining regular-season games to earn a playoff spot heading into the last two weeks of the season. The squad took a first step on Friday and will try to take a final step this week. After five consecutive losses, Anna (3-6, 2-5 Midwest Athletic...
Sidney Daily News
Cross country roundup: Botkins boys, Fort Loramie girls 1st in SCAL meet
BOTKINS — Botkins’ boys and Fort Loramie’s girls cross country squads each finished in first place in the Shelby County Athletic League meet on Saturday at Botkins Community Park, while Anna runners finished first individually in each race. Anna junior Paige Steinke finished first in the girls...
Sidney Daily News
Minster school board cuts millage
MINSTER – Real estate taxes will come down for Minster residents, according the school treasurer at the Minster Board of Education meeting Monday night. Treasurer Laura Klosterman said, based on the current millage rate, valuation and current balance, she would be recommending to the county auditor a 12.5% decrease in the millage rate from 6.2 mills down to 5 mills on the school’s building bonds. Because of rising home valuations, the school has been collecting higher levels of funds, she said.
Sidney Daily News
Ward earns grants for Sheriff’s Office
SIDNEY — Lt. Kelli Ward with the Shelby County Sheriff’s Department has been an immense help in obtaining funding for the department since her promotion in March of 2022 according to Sheriff Jim Frye. Ward has been with the department for nearly 10 years. She started as a part-time secretary with the animal shelter until she finished her master’s degree in criminal justice from the University of Cincinnati when she became a full-time employee as the dog warden.
Sidney Daily News
King will fight for her constituents
Early voting has begun, so it is important to reach out to our neighboring communities with information on the candidates so that we can make informed decisions as to who we want to represent us in Ohio. Do they share our beliefs and core values? Are they prone to compromise? Do they understand the needs of the people they represent?
Sidney Daily News
Vehicle goes into river
SIDNEY — Officials were called to a report of a vehicle in the river along the 1500 block of River Road Thursday afternoon. According to scanner traffic, an occupant was in the vehicle when firefighters from the Sidney Fire Department arrived on the scene. No information was available at press time.
Sidney Daily News
City record
-3 a.m.: crime in progress. Randy Charles Thompson Burdiss, 29, of Columbus, was arrested for obstructing official business. -10:17 p.m.: suspicious subject or vehicle. Police responded to a suspicious subject or vehicle in the 1000 block of East Court Street. -8:33 p.m.: remove subject. Police removed someone in the 1000...
Sidney Daily News
Village begins annexation process
MINSTER – Minster village council agreed to begin the process to increase in the size of the village at their meeting Tuesday night. Village Administrator Don Harrod explained Harold and Diane Reithman had approached the village about annexing their 1.022 acres on state Route 119 West. He said with the various petitions and a public hearing done, they could now move to annex the property, located in Jackson Township. Council approved the first reading of the ordinance.
Comments / 0