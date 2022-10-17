Read full article on original website
Indianapolis Cop Indicted Grand Jury After Bodycam Footage Showed Him Stamp Black Man’s Face: REPORTSShameel ShamsIndianapolis, IN
Man dies at hospital after shooting; IMPD now investigating
INDIANAPOLIS — One man died at the hospital after being admitted as a walk-in shooting victim late Thursday. IMPD said the man showed up with gunshot wounds at St. Vincent Hospital just before 10 p.m. He was pronounced deceased shortly afterwards by medical staff. It’s unknown at this point...
2 shot on Indy’s east side, both critical
INDIANAPOLIS — Two people have been shot on Indianapolis’ east side, leaving both of the victims in critical condition. According to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department, officers responded shortly after 7 p.m. to the 2800 block of Freeman Drive — near 30th and Post Road — on report of a person shot.
Indianapolis man charged in connection with deadly Cumberland shooting
An Indianapolis man faces charges after an investigation into a shooting outside a gas station that left two people wounded and another dead.
Video, tips lead police to arrest man for shots fired into Irvington home
INDIANAPOLIS — A man has now been arrested in connection with shots fired into an Irvington home on Sunday. Around 10:15 p.m. on Oct. 16, the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department received calls about shots fired at a home on North Audubon Road. As FOX59 previously reported, the bullets hit the home of Lance Huffman. He […]
Court docs: Indy man armed at funeral ‘recklessly’ swung AR-15 after police pursuit led to crash
INDIANAPOLIS — An Indianapolis man spotted with a firearm while attending a homicide victim’s funeral ended up leading officers on a police pursuit before crashing on I-465 and “recklessly swinging” an AR-15 while fleeing from police on foot. Raymond Bowie, 21, was sentenced on Wednesday to six years in federal prison after pleading guilty to […]
Cause of death pending after man found inside burned car in Kroger parking lot
INDIANAPOLIS – Several questions remain unanswered after a man was found dead inside a burned car on the southeast side. The Marion County Coroner’s Office identified the individual as 60-year-old John Douglas Gray and said the “cause and manner” of his death are pending. Indianapolis firefighters were called to 5350 E. Thompson Rd. around 3 […]
3 shot, 1 killed in overnight shootings
INDIANAPOLIS – Police said three people arrived at area hospitals after reportedly being shot overnight. Police were called to IU Health West in Avon just after 11 p.m. Tuesday when a woman arrived with a injuries from a gunshot wound. Officers say she was pronounced deceased by medical staff.
Arrest made, after family forced from home over numerous instances of gunfire
An arrest has been made after an Irvington family was forced out of their home after a person fired shots into their home multiple times over the course of months.
Woman killed in crash while walking in Columbus
An Edinburgh woman died after being hit by a driver while she was walking late Wednesday on Columbus' west side, police say.
Woman dies in Hendricks County hospital after shot in car on Indy’s west side
INDIANAPOLIS— An Indianapolis woman is dead after showing up to a hospital in Hendricks County. Police were first called to IU West hospital just after 11 o’clock Tuesday night after a woman showed up with gunshots wounds. That victim later passed away a short time later. She was identified by the Hendricks County coroner as […]
Kokomo man arrested after child molestation investigation
A Kokomo man faces charges after state police investigated allegations of child molestation.
Suspect shot man to death during dispute over less than $100, doc alleges
The suspect in a homicide last week on Indianapolis' east side shot the victim to death over less than $100, a court document alleges.
Police: Semi driver hit, killed in Hancock County while walking to warehouse
HANCOCK COUNTY, Ind. — A semi driver was struck and killed by another commercial service driver in front of an Amazon warehouse in Hancock County Thursday morning, according to authorities. Investigators said around 6:45 a.m., a man who was driving a tractor-trailer on County Road 300 North parked in...
Woman dies at hospital after being shot on Indy's east side
A woman died at a local hospital Tuesday after being shot on Indianapolis' west side, according to IMPD.
‘Punched, slapped, if you spill something’: Greenfield babysitter accused of neglect, battery
GREENWOOD, Ind. — “Mom, you get beat up.”. Court documents show that was how one boy answered when his mother asked him what happened when children were disciplined at their babysitter’s house in Greenfield. The Department of Child Services contacted the Greenfield Police Department in mid-September after...
Hancock Co. officials share message amid recent incidents involving guns, BB guns
GREENFIELD, Ind. — Authorities in Hancock County are taking a strong stand amid recent incidents involving guns and realistic-looking BB guns. Earlier this week, officials released a joint statement, making it clear that crimes involving firearms will not be tolerated in Hancock County. “Gun violence has no place in...
Three men in ski masks seen at shooting Tuesday night in Bloomington; Police investigating
Police responded to the 2300 block of South Rockport Road Tuesday night just after 7 p.m. when multiple callers reported hearing several gunshots. More than half a dozen police cars were parked at the corner of West Countryside Lane, and South Rockport Road. Police put cordon tape around the parking lot of an apartment building. Some bystanders stood outside another nearby apartment complex watching the investigation, as a man and woman hugged near the police tape but appeared physically unharmed. Flashing police lights created the couple’s silhouette on a wall of the building where the shootings took place. Other residents could be seen outside the police tape, and at least one person appeared to be taking video with their cell phone.
Fight near campus leads to 3 arrests
Three people were arrested Saturday after a fight on the corner of Northwestern and Stadium avenues. Lafayette man Tyrome Nixon Jr., 30, was the aggressor in the fight, West Lafayette Police Capt. Adam Ferguson said. Nixon was allegedly fighting with 22-year-old Luis Mejia-Escobar, of Indianapolis. Both men were arrested on...
Juvenile struck by car on Indy’s southwest side
INDIANAPOLIS – An investigation is underway after a juvenile was hit by a car on the southwest side. According to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department, the incident was reported around 5 a.m. at S. High School Road and Furnas Road. The juvenile was taken to Eskenazi Hospital with minor...
3 shot, 1 killed overnight around Indianapolis
Police are investigating three separate overnight shootings, including one in which a person died. Police are investigating three separate overnight shootings, including one in which a person died. Two Bartholomew County deputies credited for rescuing …. Two Bartholomew County deputies are being credited for rescuing a man from a smoke-filled...
