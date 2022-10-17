ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indianapolis, IN

cbs4indy.com

Man dies at hospital after shooting; IMPD now investigating

INDIANAPOLIS — One man died at the hospital after being admitted as a walk-in shooting victim late Thursday. IMPD said the man showed up with gunshot wounds at St. Vincent Hospital just before 10 p.m. He was pronounced deceased shortly afterwards by medical staff. It’s unknown at this point...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
cbs4indy.com

2 shot on Indy’s east side, both critical

INDIANAPOLIS — Two people have been shot on Indianapolis’ east side, leaving both of the victims in critical condition. According to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department, officers responded shortly after 7 p.m. to the 2800 block of Freeman Drive — near 30th and Post Road — on report of a person shot.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
cbs4indy.com

3 shot, 1 killed in overnight shootings

INDIANAPOLIS – Police said three people arrived at area hospitals after reportedly being shot overnight. Police were called to IU Health West in Avon just after 11 p.m. Tuesday when a woman arrived with a injuries from a gunshot wound. Officers say she was pronounced deceased by medical staff.
AVON, IN
bloomingtonian.com

Three men in ski masks seen at shooting Tuesday night in Bloomington; Police investigating

Police responded to the 2300 block of South Rockport Road Tuesday night just after 7 p.m. when multiple callers reported hearing several gunshots. More than half a dozen police cars were parked at the corner of West Countryside Lane, and South Rockport Road. Police put cordon tape around the parking lot of an apartment building. Some bystanders stood outside another nearby apartment complex watching the investigation, as a man and woman hugged near the police tape but appeared physically unharmed. Flashing police lights created the couple’s silhouette on a wall of the building where the shootings took place. Other residents could be seen outside the police tape, and at least one person appeared to be taking video with their cell phone.
BLOOMINGTON, IN
The Exponent

Fight near campus leads to 3 arrests

Three people were arrested Saturday after a fight on the corner of Northwestern and Stadium avenues. Lafayette man Tyrome Nixon Jr., 30, was the aggressor in the fight, West Lafayette Police Capt. Adam Ferguson said. Nixon was allegedly fighting with 22-year-old Luis Mejia-Escobar, of Indianapolis. Both men were arrested on...
WEST LAFAYETTE, IN
cbs4indy.com

Juvenile struck by car on Indy’s southwest side

INDIANAPOLIS – An investigation is underway after a juvenile was hit by a car on the southwest side. According to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department, the incident was reported around 5 a.m. at S. High School Road and Furnas Road. The juvenile was taken to Eskenazi Hospital with minor...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
cbs4indy.com

3 shot, 1 killed overnight around Indianapolis

Police are investigating three separate overnight shootings, including one in which a person died. Police are investigating three separate overnight shootings, including one in which a person died. Two Bartholomew County deputies credited for rescuing …. Two Bartholomew County deputies are being credited for rescuing a man from a smoke-filled...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN

