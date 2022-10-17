ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alexandria, VA

fox5dc.com

Multiple vehicle crash causes major delays on I-495 in Merrifield

MERRIFIELD, Va. - A major multi-vehicle crash along I-495 is causing morning delays in Merrifield, Virginia. The crash was reported around 5:30 a.m. on the inner-loop past US-50 in Fairfax County. At least five vehicles are involved. FOX 5’s Erin Como says delays begin before VA-236 and several lanes have...
MERRIFIELD, VA
WUSA9

NBC Washington

Woman Dies After SUV Hits Her in Fairfax County

A woman has died after an SUV hit her while she was walking in Lorton, Virginia, Tuesday evening, police say. Helen Bahta Oukubazghi, 52, was crossing Lorton Station Boulevard near Old Beech Court just before 5 p.m. when the driver of a black 2015 Chevrolet Equinox going south on Lorton Station Boulevard hit her, Fairfax County Police said.
FAIRFAX COUNTY, VA
WJLA

'We have grave concerns': Battle brewing over how to best widen Route 15 in Loudoun County

LOUDOUN COUNTY, Va. (7News) — It’s only a 6.5-mile drive up Route 15 from the city of Leesburg north to the quaint Village of Lucketts, but this bucolic stretch of road lined with produce stands, antique shops, and burgeoning subdivisions stands at the center of a bitter battle pitting conservationists, residents, and business owners over how each prioritizes progress.
LOUDOUN COUNTY, VA
alxnow.com

Two crashes with serious injuries bookend Monday

Twelve hours after a pedestrian was struck by a driver in the Landmark neighborhood, a crash between the drivers of a Ford Explorer and a motorcycle left the biker with life-threatening injuries. The second crash occurred at the intersection of West Braddock Road and High Street near the Rosemont neighborhood.
ALEXANDRIA, VA
alxnow.com

Alexandria’s City Hall just got an F rating, and renovation is years away

Alexandria’s City Hall just got an F rating in a new facility report, and long-awaited renovations are still years away. Redevelopment of the aging site got shelved when the pandemic struck in 2020. The design phase for the $70 million project will get underway next year, as will a public engagement process to renovate the landscaping, plaza and garage structure at Market Square.
ALEXANDRIA, VA
fox5dc.com

Officer hospitalized after head-on collision in Prince George’s County

BOWIE, Md. - A police officer was hospitalized after a head-on collision in Prince George's County. The crash happened overnight in the 3300 block of Church Road in Bowie. Officials say the officer sustained non-life threatening injuries. It is unclear if the driver of the other vehicle was injured. The...
BOWIE, MD
alxnow.com

Pedestrian critically injured in Landmark crash

A pedestrian has been transported to the hospital with life-threatening injuries after being struck by a driver on Van Dorn Street this morning. Alexandria Police spokesman Marcel Bassett said around 6:36 a.m. the police received a call about a woman struck by a car. The woman was transported to a hospital while the driver remained on the scene.
ALEXANDRIA, VA
PWLiving

Local Hero Honored at National Firefighters Memorial Weekend

John passed away on August 29, 2019, at age 58, after a two-year battle with 9/11-related cancer. John joined the Occoquan, Woodbridge, Lorton Volunteer Fire Department (OWL) in 1979, at age 18. He became an active member, beginning a lifelong journey with OWL and pointing him toward his professional career as a firefighter. At OWL, he served as a firefighter, EMT, driver/operator, fire sergeant, fire lieutenant, board member, and station vice president. He attained Life Member status in 1999 and was respected as the classic “crusty” senior man, a firefighter’s firefighter. In 1998, he received the prestigious Betty Limerick Award for extended service to the department.
LORTON, VA
restonnow.com

Fairfax County seeks more authority from state to fix trash pickup issues

Fairfax County will ask the Virginia General Assembly for more authority to fix its trash troubles, as complaints about American Disposal Services continue. At Tuesday’s (Oct. 18) legislative committee meeting, the Board of Supervisors once again dove into the persisting problems with trash pickups by the private, contracted collectors that serve about 90% of residents and almost all businesses in the county.
FAIRFAX COUNTY, VA

