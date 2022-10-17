Read full article on original website
Related
Gamespot
New Final Fantasy 16 Trailer Features Epic Battles, Development Is In The "Final Stretch"
A new trailer for Final Fantasy XVI has arrived and has brought with it plenty of new story details. Set in the land of Valisthea, the latest video dive into the upcoming action-RPG has revealed that the land is dying and various nations are vying for control over the power of the enigmatic crystals that can either hasten this demise or bring life back to the world.
Gamespot
Overwatch 2 - Echo Hero Guide
One of the newest damage heroes in Overwatch 2 is Echo, a futuristic robot that's been programmed to inflict maximum casualties on any battlefield she touches. Echo is an extremely versatile hero that's already generated some buzz in the early going of Overwatch 2. Not only can this hero deal significant damage, but she has a number of mobility abilities that can give enemies fits when trying to take her down.
Gamespot
Bungie Could Be Bringing Back Its Old Shooter Series Marathon As A Live-Service Title
According to a new report, Destiny developer Bungie might be bringing back one of its pre-Halo series, Marathon. This comes from Insider Gaming, whose sources claim the Marathon series will be revived with a new game that will apparently be a 3-person squad extraction-based shooter. Sources claim that the game is in a pre-alpha state, and that an announcement could come at any time considering the industry's competition for talent.
Gamespot
Resident Evil 4 Remake vs PS4 Comparison
You need a javascript enabled browser to watch videos. Just like the Resident Evil 2 and 3 Remakes before, the Resident Evil 4 Remake looks to be a complete reworking of the original game. Where-as RE2 and RE3 worked in elements of Resident Evil 4 to their gameplay, Resident Evil 4’s Remake has larger environments and enhanced gameplay mechanics, all with a graphics overhaul. Please keep in mind the game is still in development, so everything we show here is subject to change.
Gamespot
STRANGER OF PARADISE FINAL FANTASY ORIGIN | WANDERER OF THE RIFT Launch Trailer
This is the tale of what happened after the adventurers fell to become the Gods of chaos. A fray in the fabric of dimensions reveals the Rift Labyrinth along with a new challenger. Join Jack and his team as they battle the mighty Gilgamesh!
Gamespot
Digimon World: Next Order Is Coming To Nintendo Switch And PC February 2023
Bandai Namco has announced that Digimon World: Next Order is coming to Nintendo Switch and PC next year. A new trailer for the JRPG has been released showing off the game in action, and revealing that it will be coming to the new platforms February 22, 2023. Discussing the upcoming release, Bandai Namco said, "Originally released in 2017, the game puts players in the shoes of a DigiDestined, tasked with rebuilding the Digital World that has been put under complete chaos. To help them in this challenge, players will be able to find and recruit among over 200 Digimon that they’ll have to feed, train, and form a bond with."
Gamespot
Resident Evil Showcase 2022 Full Conference
Capcom revealed plenty in their latest Resident Evil Showcase about the upcoming Resident Evil Village DLC, Resident Evil Village: Winters Expansion, as well as about the upcoming RE:Verse Resident Evil, and Resident Evil 4 Remake. A brand new trailer was shown for the RE: Village expansion, showcasing more of 3rd person mode, the Rose Winters expansion, and the ability to play as some of the major Lords, like Lady Dimitrescu. Resident Evil 4 Remake had plenty of brand new reveals, including how the gamepla.
Gamespot
God Of War Developers Often Debated Splitting Ragnarok Into Two Games
Some God of War fans were surprised when Sony's Santa Monica Studio revealed that the upcoming Ragnarok will conclude the "norse saga" of the franchise. However, a new behind-the-scenes video reveals that the team behind the game frequently debated whether to make the norse saga a trilogy or not, with director Cory Barlog making the final call.
Gamespot
Resident Evil Village Demo Returns With Third-Person Mode
A demo for Resident Evil Village's third-person mode is now available on Steam, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X|S. In today's Resident Evil Showcase, after showing the features of upcoming DLC, the stream announced that players can now play a Resident Evil Village demo. Though the demo is meant to highlight the new third-person mode, you can play in first-person as well. The demo will be available starting at 4 PM Pacific Time, October 20.
Gamespot
No Exclusive Legends Are Coming To Season 3 Of Apex Mobile, But Existing Ones Could Come To Console And PC
Apex Legends Mobile Season 3: Champions goes live later today, and the new season is bringing a ton of exciting content to the game: a new legend, a new Town Takeover, the introduction of the Rampage to the weapon pool, a new LTM, and of course, meta changes and balance updates. In fact, there's so much new content heading to the game this season, we wanted to go straight to the source for a behind-the-scenes look at what makes Apex Mobile tick.
Gamespot
The Best PlayStation Fighting Games For PS5 And PS4
As long as PlayStation has been around, it has been seen as one of the best consoles to have for fighting game fans. A rock-solid line-up of games, legacy franchises, and one of the best controller D-pads for multiple generations has made Sony's gaming hardware the default choice for some of the greatest fighting games of the era, and right now, not much has changed on that front.
Gamespot
Resident Evil Village Gold Edition - Story Trailer - Winters' Finale
Resident Evil Gold Edition launches on October 28th, 2022, and includes the base game with 3 major new features: ・Third Person Mode allows you to play the main story mode from a new perspective. ・The Mercenaries Additional Orders introduces new playable characters and stages. ・Shadows of Rose continues the story of Ethan's daughter, Rosemary.
Gamespot
Here's Everything Leaving Xbox Game Pass October 2022
We're just over halfway through the month now, which means there's a fresh batch of Xbox Game Pass games, but unfortunately a number of titles will also be leaving the service soon. The first title alphabetically to be leaving Game Pass is Remedy Entertainment's Alan Wake: American Nightmare, the 2012...
Gamespot
Resident Evil 4 Remake Hands-On Preview
When Capcom officially announced it was remaking Resident Evil 4, Kurt was apprehensive. The original Resident Evil 4 is not without its blemishes--it is, after all, a 17-year-old game. But tank controls and Ashley Graham aside, his apprehension was largely tied to whether Capcom could capture the spirit of the original.
Gamespot
Resident Evil 4 Remake Full Breakout | Resident Evil Showcase
You need a javascript enabled browser to watch videos. Resident Evil 4 Remake Full Breakout | Resident Evil Showcase. Capcom revealed new gameplay from the Resident Evil 4 remake, which includes all new gameplay elements. The merchant was revealed to be coming back too. While the game is rebuilt with new ideas, it will still honor the original game. Resident Evil 4 will include a Deluxe Edition and a Collector's Edition. Resident Evil 4 Remake will release to PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X|S, and Steam. Pre-orders being today, and Resident Evil 4 Remake releases March 24, 2023.
Gamespot
Vampire Survivors 1.0 Patch Notes: New Stage And Modes
Vampire Survivors, the hit indie game where you get to embody bullet hell, recently received a major 1.0 patch that adds a new stage, new modes, and Twitch integration. If you've already unlocked all relics from version 0.11, you'll automatically get the Achievement The Eudaimonia Machine and the new stage.
Gamespot
Insomniac’s Wolverine Launch Window, According To Microsoft | GameSpot News
As spotted by Tech4Gamers, some recent filings from Microsoft in relation to the UK's Activision Blizzard acquisition investigation claim that Wolverine will release in 2023. In the document, Microsoft noted how PlayStation has a "large portfolio of high-quality exclusive content," arguing that the latter wouldn't be massively affected by the acquisition. Microsoft goes on to note the range of exclusive titles coming to the console, saying, "PlayStation also has a spate of first- and third-party exclusive titles lined up for launch in 2023, including Spider-Man 2, Wolverine, Horizon, Final Fantasy XVI and Forspoken."
Gamespot
Resident Evil 4 Remake Gameplay Revealed During Capcom's Latest Showcase
During the latest Resident Evil Showcase, Capcom revealed new gameplay footage for the upcoming remake of Resident Evil 4. The gameplay showcases protagonist Leon first entering the village that kicks off the game. The gameplay focuses on Leon's first big encounter with the infected Ganados villagers, which sees him having...
Gamespot
PlayStation Horror Game Sale Arrives Just In Time For Halloween
With Halloween around the corner, a number of online platforms are kicking off sales focused on games that are designed to make you sleep with the lights on. Over on the PlayStation Store, the Halloween sale is in full swing and includes a number of great games marked down to scary awesome prices.
Gamespot
Fortnitemares 2022 Gameplay Trailer
Hope you’re not too scared to dance because there’s a party going down at Alteration Alter’s with DJ Lyka. Swing by for a full mix made by real-life DJ Sara Landry! Or continue sneaking around the Island to discover the Howler Claws item. Equip this supernatural item to gain canine abilities such as: Wolfscent, Slash, or Airslash.
Comments / 0