Bandai Namco has announced that Digimon World: Next Order is coming to Nintendo Switch and PC next year. A new trailer for the JRPG has been released showing off the game in action, and revealing that it will be coming to the new platforms February 22, 2023. Discussing the upcoming release, Bandai Namco said, "Originally released in 2017, the game puts players in the shoes of a DigiDestined, tasked with rebuilding the Digital World that has been put under complete chaos. To help them in this challenge, players will be able to find and recruit among over 200 Digimon that they’ll have to feed, train, and form a bond with."

20 HOURS AGO