3 people most to blame for Dodgers’ early MLB playoff exit
The Los Angeles Dodgers ran riot during the 2022 MLB regular season, winning 111 games and coasting into the playoffs as the top seed in the National League. Regular season success hasn’t always translated to postseason success for the Dodgers lately, though, and that issue flared up once again, as Los Angeles crashed out of the postseason in the NLDS against the San Diego Padres.
David Ortiz drops controversial Aaron Judge take that will infuriate Yankees fans
New York Yankees fans are not fond of thinking about Aaron Judge leaving the team this offseason. Unfortunately, that reality may soon be upon them. David Ortiz dropped the name of a team that he thinks would be great for the Yankees’ superstar. In a conversation with Pat Ragazzo...
Yankees set insane playoff record no one wants to be part of in ALCS loss to Astros
The New York Yankees lost Game 1 of the ALCS Wednesday night to the Houston Astros. In the process, they made history that no team ever desires to make. Yankees batters struck out 17 times during the game. In comparison, Astros hitters were sat down on strikes just twice on Wednesday night. This 15-strikeout discrepancy is the highest strikeout differential in MLB postseason history.
RUMOR: Dodgers prepared to let Trea Turner walk, sign Aaron Judge instead
The Los Angeles Dodgers could be in the mix to make a run for Aaron Judge this offseason, and they are reportedly even willing to let Trea Turner walk in a potential bid for the New York Yankees slugger. Mark Feinsand of MLB.com listed the potential landing spots for Turner...
Aaron Boone reveals ALCS pitching plan vs. Astros if Yankees beats Cleveland
It’s do or die for the New York Yankees on Tuesday in Game 5 of the ALDS against the Cleveland Guardians. But, manager Aaron Boone is already planning ahead for the ALCS, that’s if the Bronx Bombers win here. Per Boone, Jameson Taillon is slated to start Game 1 of the Championship Series against the […] The post Aaron Boone reveals ALCS pitching plan vs. Astros if Yankees beats Cleveland appeared first on ClutchPoints.
WATCH: Knicks’ Derrick Rose goes full Shohei Ohtani with epic fastball right at Grizzlies C Steven Adams’ head
New York Knicks veteran Derrick Rose has been through so much in what has been a very colorful NBA career. The way he has been able to evolve his game now that he’s in the twilight of his career is truly a marvelous feat. As it turns out, D-Rose’s remarkable evolution has now taken to a different level.
‘I might have to punch him’: Padres ace Yu Darvish reacts to former Cubs teammate Kyle Schwarber blasting 488-foot dinger off him
The Philadelphia Phillies took Game 1 of the NLCS over the San Diego Padres by a score of 2-0. The highlight of the game was a Kyle Schwarber home run that nearly went 500 feet. The Phillies’ left fielder annihilated a Yu Darvish pitch, sending it 488 feet and into the upper deck of Petco […] The post ‘I might have to punch him’: Padres ace Yu Darvish reacts to former Cubs teammate Kyle Schwarber blasting 488-foot dinger off him appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Aaron Judge steals MLB history back from Giancarlo Stanton as Yankees jump on Guardians
The New York Yankees and Cleveland Guardians are playing their do-or-die Game 5 of the American League Division Series Tuesday evening. Giancarlo Stanton gave the Yankees an early 3-0 lead with a blast off Guardians starter Aaron Civale in the bottom of the 1st. That was his third career home run in a winner-take-all playoff […] The post Aaron Judge steals MLB history back from Giancarlo Stanton as Yankees jump on Guardians appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Astros’ Alex Bregman delivers honest take on Jose Altuve’s slow start to 2022 MLB postseason
After failing to record a hit in the Houston Astros’ ALDS win over the Seattle Mariners, Jose Altuve struggled to get going in Game 1 of the ALCS against the New York Yankees. Altuve did not notch a hit in three at-bats against the reigning AL East champions, although he did manage to reach base […] The post Astros’ Alex Bregman delivers honest take on Jose Altuve’s slow start to 2022 MLB postseason appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Aaron Judge, Yankees’ offensive woes hit rock bottom never seen in franchise history
Aaron Judge and the New York Yankees need to get their bats going if they are to climb out of the hole they are in against the Houston Astros in the 2022 American League Championship Series. Following their 3-2 loss in Game 2 of that series Thursday night, the Yankees’ offense is under the microscope again. In fact, according to ESPN Stats & Info, the Yankees have not produced more than six hits in a game for nearly 10 games.
Aaron Hicks gets brutal injury news after New York advances to ALCS
The New York Yankees are moving on to the American League Championship Series after defeating the Cleveland Guardians 5-1 in the winner-take-all Game 5 Tuesday. However, not all of the news is good for the Yankees. During the game, outfielder Aaron Hicks was removed with a knee injury. After the...
Justin Verlander addresses retirement rumors with aggressive statement
Houston Astros ace Justin Verlander is now 39 years old, which has some thinking he could potentially retire in the not-too-distant future. But after a stellar year where he owned an ERA under two, the righty made it clear: He ain’t quitting anytime soon. In fact, you’ll literally need to rip the jersey off his back.
‘Negative impression of this season’: Shohei Ohtani drops truth bomb on Angels’ latest disaster
Shohei Ohtani’s generational brilliance was once again not enough to get the Los Angeles Angels into the playoffs. They went 73-89 despite All-Star seasons from Ohtani and Mike Trout. The Halos’ two-way superstar is not sugarcoating his disappointment in the 2022 campaign. According to Koji Ueda of the Associated Press, Ohtani is not pleased with […] The post ‘Negative impression of this season’: Shohei Ohtani drops truth bomb on Angels’ latest disaster appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Jose Altuve enters Hall of Infamy with MLB lowlight never seen before
You would have to walk all the way back to the regular season to see the last time that Houston Astros second baseman Jose Altuve last reached a base via a hit. In fact, according to ESPN Stats & Info, Altuve is now the owner of the longest hitless streak in MLB postseason history.
Phillies manager Rob Thomson speaks out on early pitching plans for Game 4 vs. Padres
The Philadelphia Phillies will hand the baseball over to Ranger Suarez for Game 3 of their NLCS clash against the San Diego Padres. From there, it is still up in the air as to which starters the team will call on to pitch in the rest of the series. As it pertains to Game 4, […] The post Phillies manager Rob Thomson speaks out on early pitching plans for Game 4 vs. Padres appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Dodgers president’s strong message on Clayton Kershaw’s future
Will Clayton Kershaw stay in Los Angeles with the Dodgers next season? Dodgers president Andrew Friedman recently addressed the topic, per Mike DiGiovanna. “My strong hope is that Clayton Kershaw is pitching here next year,” Friedman said. “But for him to figure out what makes most sense for his family if what we’re going to […] The post Dodgers president’s strong message on Clayton Kershaw’s future appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Aaron Judge explains Yankees jersey kiss after ALDS home run vs. Guardians
Aaron Judge left his mark on the ALDS Game 5 win over the Cleveland Guardians, adding to the team’s lead with a second inning home run. But it was what Judge did after sending the ball into the seats that really caught the attention of every Yankees fan. Upon...
DeMar DeRozan goes full MJ with Bulls opener only Michael Jordan has ever done
DeMar DeRozan played in the Chicago Bulls’ season opener against the Miami Heat with his tongue sticking out. Well, not really, but he did play like Michael Jordan Wednesday night, statistically speaking. DeMar DeRozan put together a mesmerizing performance in the Bulls’ 116-108 road win in South Beach, as he exploded for 37 points on 14-of-22 shooting from the field. He stuffed the stat sheets further with six rebounds, nine assists, two steals, and a block in 36 minutes of action.
