Aaron Judge and the New York Yankees need to get their bats going if they are to climb out of the hole they are in against the Houston Astros in the 2022 American League Championship Series. Following their 3-2 loss in Game 2 of that series Thursday night, the Yankees’ offense is under the microscope again. In fact, according to ESPN Stats & Info, the Yankees have not produced more than six hits in a game for nearly 10 games.

HOUSTON, TX ・ 8 HOURS AGO