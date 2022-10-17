Emma Corrin Wore A Wonderfully Weird Goldfish Dress To The ‘My Policeman’ Premiere

Emma Corrin brought their splashy style to the London premiere of “My Policeman” this weekend, walking the red carpet in a glossy ensemble seemingly inspired by childhood trips to the pet store.

The actor appeared at the BFI London Film Festival on Saturday in a minidress designed to look like a goldfish in a plastic bag. The look came straight from the runway, as designer JW Anderson first presented the dress at his show in London last month.

Emma Corrin wore a minidress designed to look like a goldfish in a plastic bag to the BFI London Film Festival on Saturday. (Photo: Jeff Spicer via Getty Images)

Some fashion outlets have interpreted Corrin’s look to be a wink at the metaphor of celebrity culture trapping stars in the spotlight like goldfish in bowls.

However, the actor ― best known for portraying Princess Diana on the fourth season of Netflix’s “ The Crown ” ― has never been afraid to have fun with style. This spring, Corrin attended London’s Olivier Awards in a dress fitted with a breastplate fashioned to look like two deflated beige balloons.

Anderson’s looks have taken inspiration from nature and the animal kingdom as of late. Recently, singer Sam Smith was spotted with the designer’s Pigeon Clutch bag , a 3D-printed style that, at first glance, appears to be an actual pigeon.

The purse, which retails for $890, will also be featured on the forthcoming season of “And Just Like That,” HBO Max’s “Sex and the City” revival series.

Corrin's look came straight from the runway, as designer JW Anderson first presented the dress at his show in London last month. (Photo: Jeff Spicer via Getty Images)

Corrin, who uses they/them pronouns, stars in “ My Policeman ” with David Dawson and Harry Styles . Directed by Michael Grandage, the romantic drama depicts a same-sex love affair between a cop, Tom Burgess (played by Styles), and Patrick Hazelwood (Dawson), a museum curator. Faced with the societal pressures of 1950s England, Tom is unable to embrace his truth as a gay man and instead marries a female schoolteacher, Marion (Corrin).

The film, which will hit theaters Friday, has already sparked controversy due to the presence of Styles, who has been accused of “ queerbaiting ,” or pandering to LGBTQ fans.

Corrin, however, is hopeful the movie will generate discussion among all viewers, regardless of how they identify.

“It points to a time in England in the ’50s where there was too much limit on people’s love [and] freedom of expression,” Corrin said last month . “I think people go in expecting to learn about that time in history but really be forced to reflect upon how much progress there is still to be made today for the gay community.”

Corrin stars in "My Policeman" and hopes the movie will lead to discussion among viewers. (Photo: Karwai Tang via Getty Images)

This article originally appeared on HuffPost and has been updated.