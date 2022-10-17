ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fresno, CA

Bee’s Best: Vote for The Fresno Bee’s Player of the Week for Week 9

By Anthony Galaviz
The Fresno Bee
The Fresno Bee
 3 days ago

Vote now for The Fresno Bee high school football Player of the Week in the Week 9 poll.

Twenty-seven players are nominated.

Voting ends at 11:59 p.m. Sunday. To vote again, hit refresh.

Previous winners are Andrew Moench of Lemoore (Week 8), Xavior Garcia of Clovis East (Week 7), Erik Cervantes of Madera South (Week 6), Anthony Fernandez of Firebaugh (Week 5), Adam Delgado of Kerman (Week 4), Noah Tasi of Coalinga (Week 3), Andrew Chavez of Clovis North (Week 2) and Jacob Rangel of San Joaquin Memorial (Week 1).

Coaches may nominate a player for next week’s poll by email to agalaviz@fresnobee.com .

Can’t see the survey? You may need to turn off your ad blocker.

Comments / 0

 

The Fresno Bee

Fresno, CA
