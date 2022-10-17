ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Iowa City, IA

Former Iowa Hawkeye Tristan Wirfs allowing least pressures in the NFL

By Riley Donald
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0H4m4N_0icUiAkt00

Tristan Wirfs is no stranger to success. While a member of the Iowa Hawkeyes , he was routinely regarded as one of the best offensive linemen on their team, in the Big Ten, and ultimately proved to be one of the tops in the entire country.

It was proven when it culminated with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers drafting Wirfs No. 13 overall in the first round of the 2020 NFL draft. Since his first day on the job, he has been extremely successful and among some of the best in the NFL.

That holds true this year as Wirfs currently boasts the lowest percentage of pressures allowed among offensive tackles in the NFL. Per Pro Football Focus , Wirfs had allowed pressure on just 1.4% of his snaps heading into the Buccaneers’ trip to the Pittsburgh Steelers .

According to PFF, Wirfs faced 19 pressure opportunities during Tampa Bay’s 20-18 loss at Pittsburgh. He allowed zero pressures or hurries. On the season, Wirfs has allowed just one pressure and one hurry on 111 total opponent opportunities. Those came in the Bucs’ opening game versus the Dallas Cowboys .

While at Iowa, Wirfs has the honor of being the very first true freshman offensive tackle to ever start under head coach Kirk Ferentz. The breakout year for Wirfs came in 2019, his junior season, when he was recognized as a member of the First Team All-Big Ten team and the Big Ten offensive lineman of the year.

In his rookie NFL season, Wirfs allowed one sack over 20 total games that ended in him becoming a Super Bowl champion with the Bucs under all-time great quarterback Tom Brady.

Related

College Football Network recognizes two Hawkeyes as midseason All-Americans

Related

Brian Ferentz evaluates offensive line during bye week, cites lack of development as key issue up front

List

Iowa Hawkeyes favored to win 2 of remaining 6 games per ESPN's FPI

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Acj01_0icUiAkt00

List

Midseason check-in: Describing each Big Ten team's season as a TV show

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1o4rZX_0icUiAkt00

List

Everything Iowa defensive coordinator Phil Parker said during his bye week media availability

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1T2Vmq_0icUiAkt00

Contact/Follow us @HawkeyesWire on Twitter, and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Iowa news, notes, and opinions.

Follow Riley on Twitter: @rileydonald7

Let us know your thoughts, comment on this story below. Join the conversation today.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Spun

Kirk Ferentz Makes His Opinion On Ohio State Very Clear

Kirk Ferentz and the Iowa Hawkeyes will be put to the test this Saturday when they face the Ohio State Buckeyes. Speaking to the media Tuesday, Ferentz discussed the challenges that Ohio State's offense will present this weekend. Ferentz put an emphasis on how explosive Ohio State's offense has been...
COLUMBUS, OH
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

LeBron hugged Draymond Green in the middle of losing to the Warriors and NBA fans ripped them

We know LeBron James and Draymond Green are buddies, even after some of the things they’ve been through. But in the middle of a regular-season game, particularly the season-opener in which Bron’s Los Angeles Lakers got destroyed by Green’s Golden State Warriors in a 123-109 loss … would they really hug each other in the middle of the game?
LOS ANGELES, CA
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Luke Willson breaks down why Russell Wilson's game is limited right now

Russell Wilson might really be broken. For 10 years, Seahawks fans saw Wilson perform at a high level, even with the flaws that have always been apparent in his game. However, since getting traded to the Broncos, Wilson hasn’t been able to overcome those missing parts. The short version is Wilson is still refusing to look at the middle part of the field – which makes him extremely vulnerable against two-safety sets – and he’s not doing nearly enough other things to make up for it.
SEATTLE, WA
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Dolphins work out 4 running backs on Tuesday

After releasing ZaQuandre White from their practice squad on Monday, the Miami Dolphins decided to fill that open spot with another running back. The team ended up signing former New York Jets running back La’Mical Perine, but they also had three others in on Tuesday to vie for the practice squad role – Nate McCrary, Abram Smith and Antonio Williams.
NORTH CAROLINA STATE
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Jason McCourty reveals how Patriots feel internally about Mac Jones-Bailey Zappe situation

Former New England Patriots cornerback Jason McCourty got to spend a little time with Mac Jones, Bailey Zappe and the rest of the team at a charity event on Monday night. Despite all of the outside noise screaming quarterback controversy, the internal dynamics behind the scenes are actually calmer than you’d expect. McCourty, who won Super Bowl LIII with the team in the 2018 season, had an interesting comparison to the quarterback situation right now in New England.
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Transfer quarterback for Notre Dame: Who’s available and do they fit

The Irish should have recruited another quarterback during this past offseason but opted not to and it has come back to bite them. With Tyler Buchner and an extensive injury history and Drew Pyne having up-and-down play so far in his career, it makes sense to look elsewhere for a quarterback. Although the season is just about at the midway point, there have been multiple quarterbacks that have already entered the transfer portal and a few of them have even already made their decisions.
SOUTH BEND, IN
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

4 Patriots players could be on trade block before the deadline

It’s that time of the year where New England Patriots coach Bill Belichick loves to partake in a little wheeling and dealing for both the present and the future. The Patriots aren’t a complete catastrophe at 3-3, and there might even be hope for the team to go on a bit of a run in their next four games. So things could be quiet on the trade front with the team willing to keep what they have in hopes of making it to the playoffs for a second straight year.
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Aaron Patrick's agent 'very disturbed' by cause of OLB's torn ACL

Denver Broncos outside linebacker Aaron Patrick suffered a season-ending knee injury against the Los Angeles Chargers on Monday. After covering a punt in the fourth quarter, Patrick ran out of bounds and attempted to avoid running over someone on the sideline. Patrick planted his left foot on a carpet and his foot got stuck and his knee was caught in an awkward position, which resulted in a torn ACL.
DENVER, CO
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Vikings poach Benton Whitley from Chiefs' practice squad

Every time that rookie Benton Whitley has been on a team’s practice squad this season, he’s ended up signed to another team’s 53-man roster. After Willie Gay Jr. was suspended, the Chiefs poached the former Holy Cross defensive end from the Los Angeles Rams’ practice squad. He was on the 53-man roster in Kansas City for a few weeks, but he never actually appeared in a game.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Top four-star Michigan football target sets decision date

Michigan football gained a commitment on Monday in three-star athlete Kendrick Bell. The Wolverines are hoping to gain another one come Oct. 23. Charlotte (NC) Providence Day School 2023 cornerback Chris Peal will be making his commitment on Sunday. The 247Sports four-star recruit has Michigan as a finalist along with Georgia, South Carolina, and North Carolina State.
ANN ARBOR, MI
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

162K+
Followers
216K+
Post
64M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy