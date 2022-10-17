SBLive’s San Diego Section Top 10 Football Rankings: El Camino continues to dominate defensively

The rankings are compiled by reporter Bodie DeSilva and will be released every Monday throughout the 2022 fall season.

(Lead photo by Steven Silva)

SBLIVE’S SAN DIEGO SECTION TOP 10 FOOTBALL RANKINGS

October 17, 2022

1. Carlsbad (7-1)

Julian Sayin tossed five touchdown passes in Friday's 55-7 win over Oceanside, connecting with Zack Marshall for three of them. The Lancers will have an opportunity to wrap up an undefeated Avocado League title this week.

Next game: Friday at La Costa Canyon

Last week: 1

2. Lincoln (8-1)

Lincoln cruised to a 49-3 win over Scripps Ranch, scoring 28 points in the first quarter. They'll have a bye this week in preparation of next week's game against Madison.

Next game: Oct. 28 vs. Madison

Last week: 2

3. Madison (8-0)

Madison rushed for 303 yards in Friday's 55-14 win over St. Augustine. They'll host Scripps Ranch before next week's huge showdown against Lincoln that will likely decide the Western League race.

Next game: Friday vs. Scripps Ranch

Last week: 3

4. Poway (8-0)

Poway averaged 11 yards per carry and scored six times on the ground in Friday's 56-6 win over Westview. They'll look to keep pace atop the Palomar League standings when they host Mt. Carmel.

Next game: Friday vs. Mt. Carmel



Last week: 4

5. Helix (6-2)

Helix routed Steele Canyon 53-21 on Friday. Junior quarterback Ryland Jessee threw for 283 yards and five touchdowns, connecting with Jackson Daniels for two scores.

Next game: Friday at Grossmont

Last week: 5

6. Granite Hills (6-2)

The Eagles continue to roll on both sides of the ball, scoring 34 first quarter points in Friday's 55-0 win against Grossmont. They'll host Steele Canyon before a showdown at Helix to finish the regular season.

Next game: Friday vs. Steele Canyon

Last week: 6

7. Cathedral Catholic (3-5)

Following their bye week, the Dons will travel to Mesa College on Friday to take on rival St. Augustine. They are likely to be a top four seed in the San Diego Section Division 1 playoffs.

Next game: Friday at St. Augustine

Last week: 7

8. El Camino (6-2)

El Camino put on a defensive clinic against San Marcos , beating the Knights 29-0. Senior running back Zuriel Eatmon rushed for 150 yards and two touchdowns on seven carries.

Next game: Friday vs. Mission Hills

Last week: 8

9. Mater Dei Catholic (4-4)

Mater Dei Catholic extended their shutout streak to four games by beatinng Otay Ranch, 47-0. Bonita Vista and Eastlake are up the next two weeks.

Next game: Friday vs. Bonita Vista

Last week: 9

10. La Costa Canyon (5-3)

The Mavericks traveled to Valley Center for a non-league game and returned with a 34-13 victory. They'll play Carlsbad and Torrey Pines over the next two weeks with an Avocado League title still in play.

Next game: Friday vs. Carlsbad

Last week: NR

Others considered: Mission Hills, University City, Point Loma, Fallbrook