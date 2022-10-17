Read full article on original website
Related
fox5atlanta.com
18-year-old arrested for double shooting in 'drug deal gone bad,' deputies say
GRIFFIN, Ga. - Investigators with the Spalding County Sheriff's Office said they arrested an 18-year-old accused of shooting one man in the face and another in the neck during a "drug deal that went bad." Police said Keondra Hunter is in Spalding County Jail charged with two counts of aggravated...
fox5atlanta.com
Feds, sheriff's office arrest convicted drug dealer after raid on his Newnan home
NEWNAN, Ga. - A Newnan man previously convicted on drug charges is once again in the cross-hairs of a federal grand jury investigation, investigators say. Dexter Farahkan, 46, who was born Dexter Young, has been charged with multiple federal charges of weapons and drug possession as well as intent to distribute.
fox5atlanta.com
Suspended Clayton County Sheriff Victor Hill takes the stand in federal trial
CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. - Suspended Clayton County Sheriff Victor Hill told jurors Thursday he stands by the decisions he made to order six men into restraint chairs in his jail in 2019 and 2020. Hill's testimony came as part of his federal trial on charges that he violated the rights...
fox5atlanta.com
Police looking for driver involved in deadly I-85 crash
GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. - The Gwinnett County police's Accident Investigation Unit is looking for the driver of a silver or white SUV that they believe was involved in a fatal accident before fleeing the scene. Officers said 40-year-old Earl Griffis IV of Atlanta was ejected from his Honda Accord on...
fox5atlanta.com
Body camera video shows ATF, Coweta County arrest alleged drug dealer
Law enforcement said Dexter Farahkan was arrested in March and federally indicted based on those charges. Agents found more drugs inside his home when they came to arrest him.
fox5atlanta.com
Police search for 22-year-old Clayton County man
CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. - Police are searching for a 22-year-old man with several medical conditions, who was last seen Monday morning. Police in Clayton County said Marques Scott was last seen at around 5 a.m. Oct. 17. Police said Scott is about 5-foot-9 tall and 160 pounds with brown eyes...
fox5atlanta.com
Gwinnett County Police Department marks fourth anniversary of Officer Antwan Toney's death
GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. - Officer Antwan Toney was 30 when he was shot and killed in the line of duty on Oct. 20, 2018, while responding to a report of a suspicious car behind Shiloh Middle School in Gwinnett County. On Thursday, the fourth anniversary of his death, the Gwinnett...
fox5atlanta.com
Street racers attack patrol car with South Fulton officer inside, police say
SOUTH FULTON, Ga. - South Fulton police are sharing new details on an alleged attack of one of their patrol cars by street racers over the weekend. Officials with the City of South Fulton Police Department say on Saturday night they received multiple 911 calls of people performing reckless stunt driving and blocking part of Camp Creek Parkway near Campbellton Road.
fox5atlanta.com
1 killed in I-85 road rage crash in Gwinnett County, police say
GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. - Investigators say road rage is to blame for a deadly crash along Interstate 85 in Gwinnett County on Tuesday afternoon. It happened around 3:39 p.m. in the southbound lanes of I-85 between Steve Reynolds Blvd. and Beaver Ruin Road. Gwinnett County police say a white Nissan SUV and white passenger car were involved in the dangerous rolling dispute down the busy highway.
fox5atlanta.com
Man injured in shooting during fight inside Stonecrest mall, police say
STONECREST, Ga. - Police are investigating a shooting that happened during a fight at the Stonecrest Mall Thursday afternoon. Officials say the shooting happened inside the mall after two men got into a dispute. At some point during the argument, police say shots were fired - grazing one of the...
fox5atlanta.com
Clayton County police task force confiscates automatic handgun, drugs at Chevron gas station
CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. - Clayton County investigators confiscated several handguns, marijuana, MDMA and pain pills during a multi-jurisdictional drug bust on Tuesday afternoon. Police said officers with the Clayton County Multi-Jurisdictional Crime Suppression Task Force arrested two people and expect to arrest more. In all, officers took 3 handguns, one...
fox5atlanta.com
Attempted stop for traffic violation turns into pursuit, deadly crash in West Midtown, police say
ATLANTA - Two people have been killed in a crash following an overnight police chase through West Midtown Atlanta. Officials with the Atlanta Police Department tell FOX 5 that the incident started around 1 a.m. on Northside Drive when an officer tried to pull over a Toyota RAV4 for what police are describing as a traffic violation.
fox5atlanta.com
Police: Tattooed suspect caught using stolen credit card at McDonough Home Depot
HENRY COUNTY, Ga. - Henry County police are searching for a tattooed suspect wanting for defrauding a McDonough Home Depot multiple times in two days. Officials say at around 7:45 p.m. on Sept. 26 and 10:30 a.m. on Sept. 27, the suspect made multiple purchases at the Home Depot on Jonesboro Road in McDonough.
fox5atlanta.com
Police: Would-be armed carjacker caught after chase in Clayton County
MORROW, Ga. - A suspect is behind bars at the Clayton County Jail after police say he tried to carjack a vehicle with a child inside. The Morrow Police Department say Monday night 31-year-old Quadarius Johnson attempted to carjack a vehicle at a gas station on Mt. Zion Rd. The...
fox5atlanta.com
Police: Woman wanted for shoplifting from Henry County Bed Bath & Beyond
HENRY COUNTY, Ga. - Henry County police are asking the public for help identifying a female suspect accused of shoplifting from a local Bed Bath & Beyond. Officials say the woman is alleged to have stolen several items from the Bed Bath & Beyond on the 1800 block of Jonesboro Road at around 6 p.m. on Oct. 15.
fox5atlanta.com
Man caught on camera stealing power tools in Jackson County, sheriff says
JACKSON COUNTY, Ga. - The Jackson County Sheriff's Office is searching for a suspect accused of stealing power tools. Officials say the theft happened on Oct. 17 at a location on Old Winder Jefferson Highway just off Highway 11. According to deputies, the man stole multiple power tools from a...
fox5atlanta.com
11-year-old girl, her father dead after domestic violence shooting, Barrow County sheriff says
WINDER, Ga. - Investigators want to know why a Winder man shot his girlfriend and his 11-year-old daughter on Monday evening before turning the gun on himself. The shooting claimed the life of the sixth-grade student and her father. The Winder residence was eerily quiet Tuesday afternoon with no evidence...
fox5atlanta.com
The checks are in the mail and thieves are swiping them, police say
DUNWOODY, Ga - An investigation underway in Dunwoody after an alarming number of checks sent through mail have been stolen. "We've seen a significant uptick of thefts coming out of post office boxes," said Dunwoody Police Sgt. Michael Cheek. It seems thieves know the check is in the mail and...
fox5atlanta.com
More questions than answers in shooting inside vehicle in Spalding County
SPALDING COUNTY, Ga. - Investigators are trying to piece together what led to a shooting inside a vehicle in Spalding County on Monday afternoon. Deputies were called out around 3:38 p.m. to the intersection of North 2nd Street and E. McIntosh Road. The Spalding County Sheriff’s Office says two people were injured in a shooting.
fox5atlanta.com
Mom complains Douglas County school bus failed to show up for students
DOUGLAS COUNTY, Ga. - A Douglas County mom says she sent her son off to his school-bus stop but the bus didn’t show up. Tona Fenters says it has happened repeatedly. Fenters says Avery went to the bus stop at London Way and Crossing Drive in Lithia Springs at 8 Wednesday morning.
Comments / 0