Most People Have Forgotten About This Abandoned Neighborhood in Massachusetts from the 1950s
Massachusetts is one of the most historic states in the U.S. and because of this, it definitely has its fair share of abandoned and forgotten communities. The neighborhood known as the North Truro Air Force Station in Cape Cod was once a thriving community during the Cold War. During the 19080s the base was decommissioned and eventually abandoned. Today, a walk through this untouched neighborhood is like taking a step back in time.
Missing In Massachusetts
Furman Joseph Byrd lived in Cleveland, Ohio. 18-year-old Furman was last seen in July 1968 in Boston, Massachusetts. He was reported missing in 2016. Furman Byrd is 5'10" and weighed 170 pounds when he vanished. If you have any information, please contact the Cleveland Police Department at 216-623-5518.
Even Outside, It’s Illegal to Do This with Your Dog in Massachusetts
Outdoor dining saw a massive boom in Massachusetts over the past two years as the COVID-19 pandemic swept the world. With restaurants facing strict guidelines and patrons nervous to eat inside with the general public, the industry pivoted and embraced any outdoor space for seating that they could. During that...
Study Lists The 10 Best Colleges In Massachusetts. Any From The Berkshires Make The Cut?
Let's face it, folks. It's never been all that inexpensive to attend the hallowed halls of academia but nowadays with the high cost of living it seems more expensive than ever. The average cost at a four-year college, factoring in tuition plus room and board, is approximately $23,000 to $52,000 per year.
Mass. man Christopher Knight lived as a hermit, stole from thousands, for 27 years
Almost one decade ago Christopher Knight was arrested for burglary. However, he was no ordinary thief. Knight was a man who at age 20 had left Massachusetts to live as a hermit in the woods of Maine and did so successfully — stealing supplies from various nearby cottages for 27 years in order to survive — all without getting caught until his arrest.
WPFO
That's no ladybug invading your house
(BDN) -- If you think you are seeing more ladybugs in your home than in recent years, you are not entirely wrong. Little red bugs are invading homes in increased numbers this year thanks to Maine’s ongoing drought conditions. But the insects you’re seeing are not ladybugs. While...
This Abandoned Massachusetts Psych Ward is One of the Eeriest Places in the State
Massachusetts is filled with history but perhaps one of the most truly terrifying relics of its storied past is the concept of the asylum. Psychiatric hospitals, also known as mental health units or behavioral health units, are hospitals or wards specializing in the treatment of severe mental disorders, such as schizophrenia, bipolar disorder, and major depressive disorder. During the early 20th century, Massachusetts was home to dozens of them.
What Is the Legal Age for A Child to Be Home Alone In MA?
Before you know it, the holidays will be here, and it'll be time to snuggle up to watch the Home Alone movies. Except would a child in real life be able to defeat the wet bandits alone? Anyways all jokes aside, it was only a fantasy but I'm pretty sure if you have a big family like Kevin McCallister, your biggest fear would be leaving your youngest behind.
This Corvette Was Hidden Behind a Brick Wall in a Maine Grocery Store for 27 Years
Imagine purchasing a slick new Corvette. Imagine driving it around town and hitting up your usual spots, feeling the Maine summer breeze and fresh air. Now imagine after only about five years of owning the car, you no longer want to drive it and would rather just seal it away inside a brick vault. And that brick vault will remain closed for nearly three decades.
2 of the top 10 restaurants in New England are in Massachusetts, according to Yelp
They ranked high in Yelp's first-ever guide to the top 100 New England restaurants. A Caribbean-inspired restaurant on the Cape and a wood-fired oven pizzeria in Chelsea are among the top 10 restaurants in New England, according to Yelp. The website recently released its first-ever list of top 100 places...
17 States Giving Out Stimulus Checks and Tax Rebates This Fall
Did you love the rush of receiving stimulus money periodically during the pandemic? Yes? Then you’ll be delighted to learn you may be in store for more government funds this fall. Taxpayers in more than a dozen states can qualify to receive stimulus checks, tax rebates or relief payments...
2 of the Most Beautiful Restaurants in the World Can Be Found in Maine
Editor's note: This article was written by a Townsquare Media Northern New England contributor and may contain the individual's views, opinions, or personal experiences. More accolades are coming our way for Maine's incredible food scene. However, this is a little different than your standard list about food or cocktails. Iconic...
Boston's Most Dangerous Neighborhoods
Boston, MA, is a historic city with much to offer, but it also has its fair share of dangerous neighborhoods. Fenway Park in Boston, MA, home of the Boston Red Sox major league baseball team.Image by Michelle Raponi from Pixabay.
NECN
‘Troublesome' New COVID Variants Spreading in New England, Across US
Two new COVID-19 variants that quietly emerged on the scene over the last few weeks -- ones that Dr. Anthony Fauci has described as "pretty troublesome" -- are becoming increasingly prevalent in the Boston area and stoking fresh concerns as the nation braces for yet another potential winter surge, the latest CDC data shows.
Home sales in Mass. plummet
There were 4,877 sales of single-family homes in Massachusetts last month, 16.2% fewer than in September 2021, according a report The Warren Group released Tuesday. The news for condo sales was even more stark: They’re down 22.9% year over year. “The condo market has underperformed the single-family market in...
Mass. has one of the best gay bars in America, according to Esquire
The publication says the bar is "queer magic and a joy to behold." Provincetown is home to art galleries, restaurants, beaches, and one of the best gay bars in the nation, according to Esquire. Esquire recently released a list of the 32 best gay bars in America, and The Boatslip...
Haunted Tunnel in Massachusetts Is Full of Ghostly Activity
What happened here is just so sad.
ABC6.com
Attleboro unanimously approves pet shop ban
ATTLEBORO, Mass. (WLNE) — City councilors unanimously approved a pet shop ban in Attleboro on Tuesday. Attleboro will be the 11th Massachusetts community to put restrictions on the sale of animals in pet shops. Pet supply retailers in the city will no longer be allowed to sell cats, dogs,...
Stimulus 2022: Residents in Maine have until Oct. 31 to claim $850 relief checks
Eligible Maine residents have until Halloween to claim up to $850 in COVID-19 relief, thanks to a surplus in the state's budget.
Have You Seen This 53′ Trailer in New Hampshire Lately?
Editor's note: This article was written by a Townsquare Media Northern New England contributor and may contain the individual's views, opinions, or personal experiences. I was driving to work today and as I turned the corner at the Portsmouth Traffic Circle on Route 16 North, there it was. It smacked me right in the face, as I quickly checked my speed and lane.
