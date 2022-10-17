Read full article on original website
foxwilmington.com
Leland Town Council approves rezoning for multifamily housing development
LELAND, N.C. (WECT) – The Leland Town Council unanimously approved a sprawling 897-acre proposed housing development at the intersection of Malmo Loop Road and U.S. 74/76 at it’s meeting on Thursday, October 20. The developer, Malmo Ventures, LLC., brought the proposal back to the planning board last month...
foxwilmington.com
UPDATE: Pickup truck crashes into sheriff’s office car with sirens active in Wilmington
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) – Law enforcement responded to a crash at the intersection of Shipyard Blvd and S 17th Street at around 2 p.m. on Thursday, October 20. According to a New Hanover County Sheriff’s Office representative, two deputies were driving with their sirens active when a pickup truck driver failed to stop and collided with one of the deputies.
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Investigation underway for cause of fire that damaged family-owned restaurant in Calabash
CALABASH, NC (WWAY) —An investigation underway into the cause of a fire that heavily damaged a family-owned pizza restaurant in Calabash. Crews responded to the fire at Tony’s Pizza on River Road around 5:30am on Sunday. The restaurant has been in the business since 1981. Owner George Stathos...
foxwilmington.com
State agencies suspend funding to Columbus County Sheriff’s Office due to concerns about discrimination
COLUMBUS COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) – State agencies have paused funding to the Columbus County Sheriff’s Office, citing concerns about racist comments made by Sheriff Jody Greene, who was suspended pending the hearing on a petition for removal. The N.C. Governor’s Highway Safety Program requires grant recipients to comply...
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Columbus County Sheriff’s Office force entry into home to help injured resident
TABOR CITY, NC (WWAY) — The Columbus County Sheriff’s Office recently came to the aid of a resident in Tabor City. Just after 11:00 am on Tuesday, the Sheriff’s Office responded to calls for service at a home on Swamp Fox Highway East. A female had fallen...
foxwilmington.com
Pet of the Week: Friendly, green-eyed kitten from the Pender County Animal Shelter
PENDER COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) – An unnamed, 10-week-old kitten is available for adoption from the Pender County Animal Shelter. Per her handlers, she is friendly, spayed and ready to find a home. The kitten has a grey coat, green eyes and white paws. Those interested in adopting this kitten...
foxwilmington.com
Court recordings reveal outgoing county commissioner applied for a job at county-funded facility
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) – Julia Olson-Boseman, the chair of New Hanover County’s Board of Commissioners, was in court last month. Under oath, she provided several revelations about her spending habits, drug and alcohol use, and her attempt to get a job at a facility she championed as a commissioner, and which the county is helping to fund.
foxwilmington.com
New Hanover County School Board receives update on bus transportation issues
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) – New Hanover County’s Board of Education received an update on ongoing transportation issues during its meeting Tuesday evening. Over the last few months, parents have expressed concerns about late school bus pickup times and delayed notifications. Sandy Eyles, the parent of a New Hanover County student, said the district’s transportation issues forced her family to make changes in order for her child to get to school on time.
foxwilmington.com
Trask Family Farms collaborates with UNCW to create a unique corn maze experience
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) – Trask Family Farms is focused on growing a new form of fun for the whole family, just in time for Halloween. Many people have yearly traditions for Halloween, and this farm hopes people add “corn maze” to their list of fall activities. The...
foxwilmington.com
Victim identified in fatal accident involving moped on Covil Ave.
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) – The Wilmington Police Department has released the name of a man who died in a crash involving the moped he was driving and a pickup truck on Wednesday night, October 19. Stephen Wayne Jenkins, who was 63 years old, died from his injuries. The fatal...
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Woman arrested on drug charges after multiple community complaints
BLADEN COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — The Bladen County Sheriff’s Office has arrested a woman on drug charges. Officers conducted a search warrant on Monday at the 100 block of Lewis Street in Bladenboro after receiving multiple community complaints. Deputies located methamphetamine and packaging material during the search. 36-year-old...
WITN
Pink Hill mayor resigns after blow up at town meeting
PINK HILL, N.C. (WITN) - Less than a week after a town board meeting abruptly ended, an Eastern Carolina mayor has called it quits. Pink Hill Mayor Mike Hill resigned this afternoon, effective immediately, according to a post on the town’s social media page. Video of last Tuesday’s meeting...
WITN
Missing Carteret County woman found safe
CARTERET COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - Deputies in one Eastern Carolina county have located a missing woman. Carteret County Sheriff’s Office sent an alert out Tuesday morning that Shayla Clevenger had been found in Jacksonville. Clevenger,26, had been missing since Saturday. She was last seen at the Wendy’s on U.S....
publicradioeast.org
Sea level rising faster than average in southeastern North Carolina
Data across the Eastern Seaboard have shown that sea levels are rising faster here than many other places in the world- but the increase is even larger in Wilmington. Biological Oceanographer Larry Cahoon from UNCW says the ocean has risen nearly 8 inches in just 12 years along the coast of New Hanover County.
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Two arrested following separate Wilmington drug busts
WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — Two men have been arrested following two separate drug busts in Wilmington. The first drug bust took place on October 11th in the 500th block of N. 11th Street when the Wilmington Police Department executed a search warrant. Police detained everyone inside and found just...
Popular supermarket chain opening another new location in North Carolina
A popular supermarket chain is opening another new location in North Carolina later this month. Read on to learn more. Harris Teeter, a leading supermarket chain, is set to open a new store in Wilmington, North Carolina on October 25, 2022.
WWAY NewsChannel 3
NC NAACP requests Justice Department take further action against Columbus County sheriff
COLUMBUS COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — The NC NAACP wants the U.S. Department of Justice to take more action for further action against Columbus County sheriff, Jody Greene, who is suspended for allegedly making racially-charged comments. Over the weekend, attorneys for the NAACP submitted an official letter to the DOJ,...
foxwilmington.com
Veg-Out Festival to be held this weekend
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) – VEG-OUT will host its Veg-Out Festival on Oct. 22 from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Riverfront Park at 10 Cowan St., Wilmington. Per the announcement, admission to the event is free. The festival will offer:. Yoga. Health and wellness speakers. Local vendors. Cooking demonstrations.
WECT
Vendors preparing for big crowds at the North Carolina Oyster Festival
OCEAN ISLE BEACH, N.C. (WECT) - Dozens of vendors spent the better part of Friday getting set up for the big crowds this weekend at the North Carolina Oyster Festival. There are lots of unique vendors this year, and they’re hoping to have even better crowds than last year.
