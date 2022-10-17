ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wilmington, NC

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
foxwilmington.com

Leland Town Council approves rezoning for multifamily housing development

LELAND, N.C. (WECT) – The Leland Town Council unanimously approved a sprawling 897-acre proposed housing development at the intersection of Malmo Loop Road and U.S. 74/76 at it’s meeting on Thursday, October 20. The developer, Malmo Ventures, LLC., brought the proposal back to the planning board last month...
LELAND, NC
foxwilmington.com

UPDATE: Pickup truck crashes into sheriff’s office car with sirens active in Wilmington

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) – Law enforcement responded to a crash at the intersection of Shipyard Blvd and S 17th Street at around 2 p.m. on Thursday, October 20. According to a New Hanover County Sheriff’s Office representative, two deputies were driving with their sirens active when a pickup truck driver failed to stop and collided with one of the deputies.
WILMINGTON, NC
foxwilmington.com

Court recordings reveal outgoing county commissioner applied for a job at county-funded facility

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) – Julia Olson-Boseman, the chair of New Hanover County’s Board of Commissioners, was in court last month. Under oath, she provided several revelations about her spending habits, drug and alcohol use, and her attempt to get a job at a facility she championed as a commissioner, and which the county is helping to fund.
NEW HANOVER COUNTY, NC
foxwilmington.com

New Hanover County School Board receives update on bus transportation issues

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) – New Hanover County’s Board of Education received an update on ongoing transportation issues during its meeting Tuesday evening. Over the last few months, parents have expressed concerns about late school bus pickup times and delayed notifications. Sandy Eyles, the parent of a New Hanover County student, said the district’s transportation issues forced her family to make changes in order for her child to get to school on time.
NEW HANOVER COUNTY, NC
foxwilmington.com

Victim identified in fatal accident involving moped on Covil Ave.

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) – The Wilmington Police Department has released the name of a man who died in a crash involving the moped he was driving and a pickup truck on Wednesday night, October 19. Stephen Wayne Jenkins, who was 63 years old, died from his injuries. The fatal...
WILMINGTON, NC
WWAY NewsChannel 3

Woman arrested on drug charges after multiple community complaints

BLADEN COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — The Bladen County Sheriff’s Office has arrested a woman on drug charges. Officers conducted a search warrant on Monday at the 100 block of Lewis Street in Bladenboro after receiving multiple community complaints. Deputies located methamphetamine and packaging material during the search. 36-year-old...
BLADENBORO, NC
WITN

Pink Hill mayor resigns after blow up at town meeting

PINK HILL, N.C. (WITN) - Less than a week after a town board meeting abruptly ended, an Eastern Carolina mayor has called it quits. Pink Hill Mayor Mike Hill resigned this afternoon, effective immediately, according to a post on the town’s social media page. Video of last Tuesday’s meeting...
PINK HILL, NC
WITN

Missing Carteret County woman found safe

CARTERET COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - Deputies in one Eastern Carolina county have located a missing woman. Carteret County Sheriff’s Office sent an alert out Tuesday morning that Shayla Clevenger had been found in Jacksonville. Clevenger,26, had been missing since Saturday. She was last seen at the Wendy’s on U.S....
CARTERET COUNTY, NC
publicradioeast.org

Sea level rising faster than average in southeastern North Carolina

Data across the Eastern Seaboard have shown that sea levels are rising faster here than many other places in the world- but the increase is even larger in Wilmington. Biological Oceanographer Larry Cahoon from UNCW says the ocean has risen nearly 8 inches in just 12 years along the coast of New Hanover County.
WILMINGTON, NC
WWAY NewsChannel 3

Two arrested following separate Wilmington drug busts

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — Two men have been arrested following two separate drug busts in Wilmington. The first drug bust took place on October 11th in the 500th block of N. 11th Street when the Wilmington Police Department executed a search warrant. Police detained everyone inside and found just...
WILMINGTON, NC
foxwilmington.com

Veg-Out Festival to be held this weekend

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) – VEG-OUT will host its Veg-Out Festival on Oct. 22 from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Riverfront Park at 10 Cowan St., Wilmington. Per the announcement, admission to the event is free. The festival will offer:. Yoga. Health and wellness speakers. Local vendors. Cooking demonstrations.
WILMINGTON, NC

Comments / 0

Community Policy