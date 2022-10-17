WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) – New Hanover County’s Board of Education received an update on ongoing transportation issues during its meeting Tuesday evening. Over the last few months, parents have expressed concerns about late school bus pickup times and delayed notifications. Sandy Eyles, the parent of a New Hanover County student, said the district’s transportation issues forced her family to make changes in order for her child to get to school on time.

NEW HANOVER COUNTY, NC ・ 2 DAYS AGO