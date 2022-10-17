Read full article on original website
Four-foot-tall 'creature' reported crossing Connecticut drivewayRoger MarshOxford, CT
Over 80 Rounds fired at Bristol officers on Redstone Hill Road, CT.Hey TanushaBristol, CT
Education Again Puts Meriden in the SpotlightConnecticut by the NumbersMeriden, CT
This Scenic Train Ride is One of the Most Relaxing Ways to Enjoy ConnecticutTravel MavenEssex, CT
The Legends Of Fear Haunted Hayride And The Hallow Trail Celebrates Over 25 Years Of Halloween TraditionFlorence Carmela PaolaShelton, CT
zip06.com
Bushnell Purchase Approved, Talks Ongoing
At a Town Meeting on Sept. 22, voter unanimously approved the potential acquisition of the David Bushnell House at 121 South Main Street. Negotiations to complete the sale are ongoing. The David Bushnell House, with a construction date of 1678, is one of the oldest homes in Connecticut. At an...
ctexaminer.com
Old Saybrook Zoning Rejects Proposal for Post Road Marijuana Outlet
OLD SAYBROOK – Plans for a marijuana retail store off Interstate 95 were narrowly denied Monday night after drawing opposition from the police chief and first selectman. The Zoning Commission voted 3-2 to deny Connecticut-based marijuana company Fine Fettle’s plans to open a retail marijuana store at 233 Boston Post Road, with the majority saying the business was too big for the site, and that traffic flow would be more than the parking lot could handle.
Fair Rent Approves 3‑Bedroom Rent Hikes
A pair of brothers will each have to pay an additional $150 for housing each month after the Fair Rent Commission approved their landlords’ proposed rent increases — raising questions about what the appropriate market price is for a three-bedroom rental in the Hill. Eddy and Jose Rosa...
sheltonherald.com
Shelton sells off more Mas property land for $2.4M
SHELTON — With Constitution Boulevard extension work nearly underway, the city has secured deals with companies to buy land on the Mas property and adjacent city lots to which the new road will connect. The Board of Aldermen, at its meeting last week, approved four deals, in which the...
darientimes.com
Yearslong Powder Ridge dispute heads to pretrial
MIDDLEFIELD — The lengthy legal battle between a former town building official and the owner of Powder Ridge is heading to a pretrial. According to the state judicial website, a pretrial hearing has been scheduled for January 2023 in the case of Powder Ridge Mountain Park and Resort, owned by Sean Hayes, versus Robert Meyers, the former Middlefield building inspector who was fired from his position in 2017 for failing to perform his duties.
Cheshire nonprofit seeking volunteers to serve food at Bristol officers’ funeral
BRISTOL, Conn. (WTNH) — A Cheshire nonprofit organization is looking for volunteers to serve food Friday at a joint funeral for two Bristol officers who died in the line of duty. As many as 50,000 people are expected to fill Rentschler Field for the services for Lt. Dustin DeMonte and Sgt. Alex Hamzy after they […]
ctexaminer.com
Port Authority Officials Strip Escrow to Pay Escalating Cost of State Pier Redevelopment
As new obstacles complicate the ongoing renovation of the New London State Pier – and add to the cost – the Connecticut Port Authority is running out of options if the price tag continues to escalate. On Tuesday, the Connecticut Port Authority Board approved spending an additional $7,471,779.
zip06.com
Demonstrated Leadership
Policy and politics have a greater local impact than we often realize. State Representative Christine Palm has been extraordinarily effective delivering on the promises she made to her constituents in Deep River, Chester, Haddam, and Essex when she was first elected to the 36th Assembly District. One of those commitments...
zip06.com
Ability and Compassion
In my more than 50 years practicing law, I have had the pleasure and privilege of sharing office space with two of the New Haven Probate Court judges and have appeared be before most of the probate court judges. My experience leads me believe the Chuck Tiernan has the ability and compassion to well serve the towns of Branford and North Branford, and I heartily endorse him.
zip06.com
Uniquely Qualified
I am delighted to lend my support to the candidacy of Moira Rader to be state representative representing the 98th District. I am confident that she will continue in the fine tradition established by our current representative, Sean Scanlon, who is presently running for the position of State Comptroller. There...
Westville Convent OK’d For 10 New Apts
A historic and long-vacant McKinley Avenue convent building may see its 20 “nuns’ cells” converted into 10 new apartments for empty nesters, thanks to the zoning board’s approval of a church-to-housing plan. Local zoning commissioners took that vote Tuesday night during the latest regular monthly...
zip06.com
Involved Yet Accessible
Last year I moved to East Guilford (I mean Madison!) after 19 years in Guilford, and I was thrilled to know that my change in address did not alter my state representation. I am writing to enthusiastically support Christine Cohen for re-election for state senate. I was on the Board...
zip06.com
On the Ballot: Early Voting Question
Branford Registrars of Voters wants to remind electors that the Nov. 8 ballot for this year’s State Election includes a question regarding Early Voting. The question is: “Shall the Constitution of the State be amended to permit the General Assembly to provide for early voting?”. A ballot question...
New Haven Independent
Report: Town Clerk Clashes With Chief Of Staff Over Camera Removal In Derby City Hall
DERBY — The Connecticut Post published a story over the weekend detailing a Derby City Hall dustup over surveillance cameras. The city, with the authorization of the Derby Board of Aldermen, installed the cameras in the Derby tax collector’s office after a 2012 scandal involving an employee in the tax collector’s office who may have mishandled cash, misapplied tax payments, deleted cash payments, manipulated data and suspended tax billing statements.
Nyberg – Road to Refuge Animal Sanctuary in North Haven gives farm animals a home
NORTH HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Within two years, Road to Refuge Animal Sanctuary in North Haven has cared for 70 farm animals on its 10 acres. But it’s story started before it became an official nonprofit, when Megan Pereira, a veterinary technician, started taking in animals that farmers wanted to put down because they didn’t […]
zip06.com
Branford Registrars Share State Election Voting, Registration Updates
October 18, 2022: Election Day this year will be Tuesday November 8, 2022 6 a.m. to 8 p.m. A person requesting an Absentee Ballot should call the Branford Town Clerks Office at 203-315-0678. Persons may register to vote in person any time during the working day at the Town Hall...
sheltonherald.com
Workers unearth Valley history on Derby-Shelton Bridge
SHELTON — Ongoing work to improve the Valley's future unearthed a piece of its past recently, according to former Derby Historical Society head Jack Walsh. Walsh said work crews have completed part of the Derby-Shelton Bridge renovation, when they spotted something interesting. “A couple of days later as the...
Why Are There So Many Loud Aircraft Over Connecticut Lately?
When I moved from Waterbury to Torrington earlier this year, I thought I would be getting away from the loud roar of constant mass transit. No more constant hum of tractor trailers doing 80 on I-84, no Metro-North trains rumbling by shaking the ground. It was nice in Torrington for a little while, but for the past couple of months, I've noticed that my ears are getting assaulted from above.
zip06.com
Al Ippolito: Providing Experience; Helping to Educate
Attorney Al Ippolito is the Republican-endorsed candidate for District 35 Probate Judge for Branford and North Branford. His opponent on the Tuesday, Nov. 8 ballot is Chuck Tiernan, the Democratic-endorsed candidate. The contest will determine the successor to long-serving probate judge Frank Forgione who is retiring. “I believe that Judge...
Woman Who Owns Danbury Grocery Store Sentenced For $400K Tax Offense
An owner of a Fairfield County grocery store was sentenced for a tax fraud offense that caused the IRS a loss of more than $400,000. Lizbel Sanchez, of Brookfield, was sentenced on Tuesday, Oct. 18, to two years of probation and ordered to pay a $400,000 fine, according to Vanessa Roberts Avery, United States attorney for the District of Connecticut.
