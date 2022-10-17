In my more than 50 years practicing law, I have had the pleasure and privilege of sharing office space with two of the New Haven Probate Court judges and have appeared be before most of the probate court judges. My experience leads me believe the Chuck Tiernan has the ability and compassion to well serve the towns of Branford and North Branford, and I heartily endorse him.

