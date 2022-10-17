Read full article on original website
Bonnie Faye Collins
Bonnie Faye Collins, 75, of Moultrie, formerly of Macon, GA, passed away on Monday, October 17, 2022. She is survived by her mother Pearl Collins, of Moultrie, GA, sister and brother-in-law Rita and David Rothmeier, of Rabun Gap, GA, and brother Henry Collins, Jr. of Valdosta. She was preceded in death by her father, Henry Thomas Collins, Sr.
Ryan William Beasley
With heartfelt gratitude for all of you who loved our Ryan, we will be blessed to have you join us for ”A Celebration of Life “service on Saturday, October 29 at 2:00 in the sanctuary of Park Avenue Church (100 East Park Avenue, Valdosta). Our family is honored to have Dr. Craig Rikard and Rev. Jamie Bone officiating. Visitation is also in the sanctuary from 12:30 -1:45.
Joy Bostwick Trulock
Joy Bostwick Trulock, 97, of Valdosta, died at Langdale Hospice house on Sunday October 16, 2022. Joy lived a long and interesting life. She was born on August 8, 1925, in Donaldsonville to the late Dr. Albert & Sammie Trulock, and a few weeks ago she announced that she had outlived the Queen. Among other jobs, she taught school in Moultrie, ran the bookmobile in Savannah and retired from Valdosta State College as a reference librarian. She was an educated woman in a time when very few women went to college. Joy received her undergraduate degree from Wesleyan College in Macon, then graduated from Peabody University in Nashville before it became Vanderbilt University and then she received her master’s degree from Emory University in library science. She was a lifelong learner who kept up with current events and local news. Joy loved traveling, cats, books and cheese straws. She was an excellent cook and was famous for her biscuits. She lived through World War II, the Great Depression and was once in a typhoon in Hawaii and was evacuated to a school library- how appropriate. Joy was a member of Trinity Presbyterian Church and Langdale Hospice House was invaluable to her in her last months.
VSU music students perform at investiture ceremony
VALDOSTA – VSU’s Brass Ensemble performed during Sonny Perdue’s investiture as the University System of Georgia’s chancellor. Valdosta State University’s Brass Ensemble, a combination of the Presidential Brass Quintet and Sonorous Brass Quintet, recently performed during the investiture of George Ervin “Sonny” Perdue III as the University System of Georgia’s 14th chancellor. The special ceremony was held in the House of Representatives at the Georgia Capitol in Atlanta.
Battle of the Badges winner announced
VALDOSTA – The Valdosta Police Department overtook the Valdosta Fire Department in the final hours to win the annual Battle of the Badges Community Blood Drive. The Valdosta Police Department overtook the Valdosta Fire Department in the final hours to win the annual Battle of the Badges Community Blood Drive on Tuesday, October 11, 2022. The friendly competition, open to the public, seeks to aid LifeSouth in its life-saving efforts. The winner earns bragging rights and a trophy. This year LifeSouth provided a large trophy about three feet tall.
Local counties receive Vibrant Communities grant
ATLANTA – Organizations from Colquitt, Tift, and Berrien Counties have received the FY23 Vibrant Communities and Cultural Facilities grant awards. Georgia Council for the Arts, a strategic arm of the Georgia Department of Economic Development, announced the recipients of fiscal year 2023 Vibrant Communities and Cultural Facilities grant awards. The Vibrant Communities grant supports a variety of arts programming opportunities throughout the state, and the Cultural Facilities grant supports the restoration or renovation of a building to be used for arts programming.
First responders to have Breakfast with the Community
VALDOSTA – Greenleaf Behavioral Health Hospital will host a Breakfast with the Community event to honor our first responders on Oct. 28, 2022. Greenleaf Behavioral Health Hospital will be hosting Breakfast with the Community event honoring our first responders. The event will be on October 28, 2022 from 8am until 10am at 2209 Pineview Drive, Valdosta, Georgia.
Southern Shores Seafood open in Valdosta
VALDOSTA – Southern Shores Seafood is open and serving up fresh seafood, steaks, and chicken in Valdosta. Southern Shores Seafood, located on St. Augustine Rd., has been cooking and serving up seafood for over 40 years as a family owned and operated business by Curtis Fellow. Southern Shores Seafood serves fresh ingredients from the best venders; so, no matter what time of the year, they have the best of the season.
NCNW host first “Taste of NCNW” event
VALDOSTA – The Valdosta-Lowndes Section of the NCNW will host the first “Taste of NCNW” and Business Showcase for the public. The Valdosta-Lowndes Section of the National Council of Negro Women, Inc. is hosting its first, “Taste of NCNW” and Business Showcase. The event will be held on Thursday, November 3, from 6 pm to 8 pm at the Mathis City Auditorium at 2300 North Ashley Street. This event is open to the public and there are vendor opportunities.
Gerald Dean McLaren
Gerald Dean McLaren passed away on October 16, 2022 at Langdale Hospice House in Valdosta, Georgia. He was born August 7, 1949 in Galesburg, Illinois, to Wilbert and Constance Burton McLaren. He married Leah Webb McLaren on September 21, 1991, and she survives. He graduated from Galesburg High School in 1968 and also attended Carl Sandburg College and Monmouth College. He served several years in the Army Reserves, and then went to work as a deputy sheriff for the Knox County, Illinois, Sheriff’s Department, retiring in 1999. He then worked several years for Lowe’s Home Improvement and then became an armed guard for the Federal Protection Service. Jerry had a very interesting and exciting career, getting to meet four U.S. presidents during his time with the sheriff’s department. He also served on the board of the Illinois Police Benevolent Association which allowed him to meet and form lifelong friendships with police officers from all over the country. When he retired, he and Leah relocated to Valdosta, Georgia to enjoy the warmer climate.
Liquor Hut opens in Valdosta
VALDOSTA- The new, family owned Liquor Hut next to Shell Gas Station at I-75 exit 22 in Valdosta is open. The Liquor Hut owned and operated by two brothers, Mack and Gary Patel, took roughly 8-9 months to complete. Now open, Liquor Hut is located next to the Shell Gas Station off of I-75 exit 22 in Valdosta. The Liquor Hut offers refreshing adult beverages, made to order Subway sandwiches, delicious hand dipped Blue Bell Ice Cream, a variety of souvenirs and much more.
VHS graduation rate continues to increase
VALDOSTA – Valdosta High School’s graduation rate has increased for the sixth year in a row rising to 95.3%. For the sixth year in a row, Valdosta High School’s graduation rate is on the rise. The Georgia Department of Education released the 2022 Cohort graduation rates for...
LCFR congradulates new EMS Instructor
LOWNDES CO. – Lowndes County Fire Rescue congratulates the new State of Georgia Emergency Medical Services Instructor. Lowndes County Fire Rescue would like to congratulate Lieutenant Joey Herndon on his recent licensure as a State of Georgia Emergency Medical Services Instructor. Lieutenant Herndon completed 80 hours of classwork in...
Smile for Freedom provides free dental care
VALDOSTA – North Valdosta Dental Care will hold Smile for Freedom for active duty and retired military to receive free dental care. The North Valdosta Dental Care hosts a day of free dental care for active duty and retired military. The Smiles for Freedom event will be held on...
