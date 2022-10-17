ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Burke County, NC

Dad with baby in car crashes in chase that reached speeds of 115 mph, NC deputies say

By Mark Price
Charlotte Observer
Charlotte Observer
 3 days ago

An armed man attempting to elude arrest led deputies on a 115-mph chase through two counties in North Carolina, then crashed — with an infant sitting in the back seat, according to the Burke County Sheriff’s Office.

The 24-year-old father of the infant was captured and faces charges of possession of a weapon by a convicted felon and felony speeding to elude arrest, according to jail records.

A 20-year-old passenger in his vehicle was also arrested and charged with drug possession, records show.

The condition of the infant after the crash was not released.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2dL0N2_0icUeizz00
Investigators say the incident began around 9:15 p.m. Oct. 13, when someone reported a disturbance at the Pond View Apartments in Hildebran, about 60 miles northwest of Charlotte. Street View image from May 2019. © 2022 Google

Investigators say the incident began around 9:15 p.m. on Thursday, Oct. 13, when someone reported a disturbance at the Pond View Apartments in Hildebran, about 60 miles northwest of Charlotte.

“The caller described two ... males in a tan, older model car brandishing multiple firearms in the parking lot of the apartment complex and causing a disturbance. One was screaming for a person to come downstairs,” the sheriff’s office said in an Oct. 17 news release.

“Investigators attempted to initiate a stop but the suspects fled the scene at a high rate of speed attempting to strike a marked Burke County patrol vehicle in order to escape. A chase ensured reaching 115 mph on I-40 eastbound, crossed county lines into Catawba County and continued to Exit 125 in Hickory.”

The vehicle crashed on the exit ramp and two men were taken into custody, both from Charlotte, officials said.

It was then that deputies discovered the driver “had his infant in the rear of the vehicle in a car seat,” officials said.

“Further investigation revealed that the passenger ... had crack cocaine in his possession,” the sheriff’s office said.

Bond was set at $35,000 for the driver and $5,000 for the passenger, records show.

Investigators did not say who took custody of the infant boy after the father was arrested.

Golfers sent ‘fleeing’ when driver leads police chase across golf course, NC cops say

Suspected ‘impaired’ driver was sober 9-year-old with an odd excuse, Florida cops say

Driver wearing only underwear crashes and sinks in lake during chase, Maine cops say

Comments / 2

Related
WCNC

Statesville woman dies in crash hours after reported missing

STATESVILLE, N.C. — A woman died in a crash hours after she had been reported missing. North Carolina State Highway Patrol troopers located a 2003 Lexus RX300 with a deceased driver on Wednesday around 10:35 a.m. on Brushy Mountain Road near Orchard Road in Wilkes County. Investigators determined the vehicle was traveling north, crossed the centerline, ran off the road, went down an embankment, and overturned.
STATESVILLE, NC
my40.tv

Missing: Officials searching for Rutherford County woman

RUTHERFORD COUNTY, N.C. (WLOS) — Rutherford County Sheriff's Office is asking the public's help in locating a missing woman, officials said Thursday, Oct. 20. Heather Danielle Queen, age 39, is a white female with brown hair and brown eyes who stands 5'4" tall and weighs approximately 200 pounds. Officials...
RUTHERFORD COUNTY, NC
FOX Carolina

Truck driver dies in hospital following crash in Cherokee Co.

BLACKSBURG, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Cherokee County Coroner’s Office said a truck driver has died following a crash on I-85 Tuesday afternoon. The coroner said Joseph Ryan Taylor, 43, of Lake Wylie, was driving on the interstate when his tractor-trailer rig ran off the right side of the road into a ditch and overturned.
CHEROKEE COUNTY, SC
Lootpress

Man driving truck plows into a Walmart

ALEXANDER COUNTY, NC (LOOTPRESS) – A man crashes into a Walmart, only suffering minor injuries. Taylorsville Fire Department, along with Alexander Rescue Squad & EMS, Inc. and Alexander County Emergency Medical Services, was dispatched to Walmart in Taylorsville, NC, about a vehicle that had driven into the building with confirmed entrapment.
TOWNSHIP OF TAYLORSVILLE, NC
WXII 12

Wilkesboro: Missing woman killed in car crash

WILKESBORO, N.C. — A missing woman was found dead in a Wilkes County car crash Wednesday morning. At approximately 10:30 a.m., the NC State Highway Patrol received reports of a collision on Brushy Mountain Road near Orchard Road. An SUV was traveling north, crossed the centerline, ran off the...
WILKES COUNTY, NC
my40.tv

More than a dozen firearms, 400 pounds of drugs, $40K seized in Asheville arrest

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — A man arrested after a brief chase in North Asheville on Tuesday afternoon now faces numerous drug charges. When Asheville police tried to make contact with Matthew Lynn Goldsmith Jr., 23, he fled in his vehicle. APD K-9 units, in addition to members of Buncombe County Sheriff's Office BCAT and SCET units, also joined the investigation.
ASHEVILLE, NC
FOX Carolina

Two charged with murder after NC woman overdoses

ELLENBORO, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - Two people are charged with murder after a long-term investigation into the death of a woman in western North Carolina. Amanda Nash, 27, was found dead in a home in Ellenboro on Mar. 21. Investigators with the Rutherford County Sheriff’s Office said toxicology results revealed she had ingested a lethal dose of fentanyl.
ELLENBORO, NC
wccbcharlotte.com

Rare Arnold Palmer Doll Stolen from Gastonia Dental Office

GASTONIA, N.C. — Police are asking for help to catch a man who broke into a dental office on Hudson Boulevard and stole a rare Arnold Palmer doll. In a Facebook post, police said the 1998 Starting Lineup Timeless Legend collectible doll is in the original box, and includes the famous golfer’s signature inside the box.
GASTONIA, NC
my40.tv

UPDATE: Missing 21-year-old Rutherford County woman found safe

RUTHERFORD COUNTY, N.C. (WLOS) — UPDATE: Rutherford County authorities said Kayla Ann Nolan has been found safe. Rutherford County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's help in locating a missing woman, officials said Thursday, Oct. 20. Kayla Ann Nolan, 21, has hazel eyes and red/auburn colored hair. She...
Charlotte Observer

Charlotte Observer

Charlotte, NC
16K+
Followers
502
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

The Charlotte Observer has continued throughout its years of service to Charlotte and the surrounding communities, to accurately reflect the region and what matters to the local residents. The Observer heavily covers development and schools—factors strongly affected by rampant growth in the city and the region—and continues deep coverage of the area's traditional interests: banking, business, industry, religion, and stock-car racing. The paper tackles controversial economic and social issues and is innovative in creating new products such as the niche site, Charlotte Five, a publication serving young adults interested in nightlife, local development, culture, and causes that are important to them. The Charlotte Observer staff has won four Pulitzer Prizes, including two Gold Medals for Public Service.

 https://www.charlotteobserver.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy