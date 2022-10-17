ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boston, MA

Yardbarker

Bob Costas off Yankees-Astros ALCS play-by-play duties amid criticisms

For better or for worse, fans of the New York Yankees won't have to worry about legendary broadcaster Bob Costas calling the action when the Bronx Bombers open the American League Championship Series at the Houston Astros Wednesday night. As Anthony Rieber explained for Newsday, TBS has confirmed that Costas...
HOUSTON, TX
NBC Sports

Red Sox 2018 World Series champ announces retirement

Eduardo Nunez is calling it a career after 11 MLB seasons. The former utility man, who helped the Boston Red Sox to a World Series title in 2018, took to Instagram on Thursday to officially announce his retirement from baseball. Here's Nunez's statement:. Today, it is with mixed emotions that...
BOSTON, MA
draysbay.com

Rays 40-man roster end of season update

The 2022 regular season has concluded, and the brains of the Rays front office likely entered off-season mode weeks ago, so it’s time for us to do the same. This winter won’t be much different than recent off-seasons for the Rays, as they yet again have more quality players than the rules will allow for them to hold onto.
SAINT PETERSBURG, FL

